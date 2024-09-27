Newcastle United vs Manchester City Preview

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 28th September 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

The Premier League returns this weekend with Newcastle hosting Manchester City in the early kickoff game of Round 6.

Newcastle will be looking to bounce back in this game after a disappointing 3-1 loss to Fulham in their last outing. That loss was their first of the season ending an impressive unbeaten start to the season (W4, D1) in all competitions.

Manchester City will pose their biggest threat so far this season yet the hosts should be confident as they are unbeaten in ten Premier League matches at St James’ Park (W6, D4). Still this is a fixture that has tormented Newcastle in recent years with the Magpies recording just one win over City in the league since September 2005 (D5, L27).

Even more ominous is that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe hasn’t fared much better against the defending champions, beating them just once in 18 attempts from the dugout (D1, L16). Manchester City have indeed been ruthless against these opponents in recent years, netting 14 times in their last four away head-to-head meetings.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side may be unable to hit their previous heights in this game given their recent form and injury woes. The Cityzens will travel for this game without Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri who has been confirmed to be out for the season after picking up an ACL injury.

After recording two draws last week, City welcomed a midweek breather in the League Cup against Watford defeating the Championship side 2-1 to continue their unbeaten start to the season. City’s unbeaten run in the Premier League stands at a whopping 28 games (W23, D5), 13 of which came on the road (W12, D1). So, despite their injury woes, there is no denying that Guardiola’s side has the tools to get an impressive result in Tyneside.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

