Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 29th September 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their midweek exertions in the Europa League, Manchester United and Tottenham will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they face off at Old Trafford.

It was another disappointing week for Manchester United domestically and in Europe. Despite recording 33 shots in two games, the Red Devils failed to beat Crystal Palace (0-0) or Twente (1-1). Their lack of potency in front of goal has left head coach Erik Ten Hag fuming, with the Dutchman admitting he and his players need to “look in the mirror.”

That said, United’s problem in front of goal is not their only issue. The Red Devils have been lacking consistency for a while now. This is best demonstrated by their perfectly split record across their last 15 matches in the Premier League (W5, D5, L5) and United fans looking at Old Trafford to get a reprieve will be disappointed when they realise that their last 19 league outings have produced just nine victories (D3, L7).

That said, the visit of Tottenham could inspire a turnaround given that United have won 24 head-to-heads on home soil in this competition – one shy of the all-time record against one opponent held by Arsenal (vs Everton).

Meanwhile, Tottenham arrive in Manchester in a jolly mood after a much more impressive European showing. Despite being reduced to ten men early in their Europa League game, Ange Postecoglou’s side routed Qarabağ 3-0 to make it three consecutive wins in all competitions for the North Londoners.

That resilience must be especially pleasing for Postecoglou given that his side came from behind to win their two previous games, leaving the door open for Spurs to win four successive matches for the first time since last October. No defeat from the last three head-to-head meetings should mean the travelling contingent are confident (W1, D2).

However, Spurs are certainly not bulletproof on their league travels. The visitors picked up 14 points from the first 18 available in away matches under Postecoglou in the Premier League but have only managed a further 14 from the last 15 such outings (W3, D5, L7).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Arsenal 15:00 Leicester City Nottingham Forest 15:00 Fulham Brentford 15:00 West Ham United Everton 15:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 17:30 Liverpool Ipswich Town 14:00 Aston Villa Manchester United 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Southampton Crystal Palace 12:30 Liverpool West Ham United 15:00 Ipswich Town Manchester City 15:00 Fulham Leicester City 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Brentford 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 15:00 Southampton Everton 17:30 Newcastle United Aston Villa 14:00 Manchester United Chelsea 14:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur

