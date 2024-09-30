Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – Champions League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 1st October 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Arsenal will look to record their first Champions League win of the season when they welcome French giants Paris Saint-Germain to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The Gunners have been flying high in the league, winning four of their opening six league games, including a 4-2 win over Leicester City at the weekend. The win over the Foxes would have been particularly pleasing to Mikel Arteta as he saw his side recover from throwing away a two-goal lead thanks to two late goals.

While the Spanish coach may not be pleased with how his side conceded those two goals, he will be happy they were able to recover. Ahead of PSG’s visit, Arteta and Arsenal will be looking to take that positive momentum into the Champions League and build on a 0-0 draw with Atalanta on matchday one.

Arsenal have a real chance of maintaining that unbeaten start to the season here given that they are unbeaten at the Emirates Stadium since January (W12, D2). Meanwhile, they have also lost just one of their last seven home matches against Ligue 1 opposition (W4, D2), which includes a thumping 6-0 win over Lens here last term – the biggest victory by an English side against a French counterpart.

However, the host’s shooting boots have since deserted them in the Champions League, blanking in back-to-back matches in this competition. But never previously have they done so in three consecutive Champions League games so there is a good chance they will avoid another scoring blank on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain’s form suggests that they are the prime opponents for Arsenal to avoid another goal-scoring drought. Luis Enrique’s men have managed just two clean sheets this season even though the French champions remain unbeaten (W6, D1).

Unlike their hosts here, the Parisians were victorious on matchday one, scoring late to beat Girona to pick up what could be a priceless three points, given that they have lost each of their last three trips to England. In fact, PSG have never beaten Arsenal in four previous H2Hs (D3, L1) – the most they’ve faced a side in Europe without winning and given that each of their last four away defeats in any competition have come in the Champions League, a tough night could be in store for Enrique’s side.