Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 18th October 2024 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

After a two-week hiatus, the Bundesliga returns this Friday with Borussia Dortmund hosting St Pauli in the first game of Round 7.

It’s been a wild two months for Dortmund fans who have seen their team undulate between being title contenders and relegation material. The hosts went from beating Celtic 7-1 in the Champions League to losing 2-1 to Union Berlin in their last game.

The Black and Yellow are sitting seventh in the Bundesliga having conceded at least twice in their last four games. As such, this is their worst start (W3, D1, L2) since 2014/15.

However, they lead the division’s home table having collected all three of their league victories this season at Signal Iduna Park. This winning run and a 38-game unbeaten league streak on their own patch in Friday-held games (W29, D9) would suggest they’ll be confident to build on that run here too.

Meanwhile, St Pauli will be desperate to bounce back in this game after failing to use the momentum of their first Bundesliga win since February 2011 last month when they followed up a 3-0 win over Freiburg with a defeat by the same scoreline at home to Mainz in their last game. That victory at Freiburg looked like it might kickstart St. Pauli’s campaign but it did not, with the visitor’s failure to score in a league-high four matches suggesting they still have a long way to go.

However, they at least have a lifeline as all four of their Bundesliga goals in 2024/25 have come away from home. This could boost confidence, especially given their opponents’ defensive woes. Yet, the fact that they have never won at Dortmund (D3, L7) suggests it could be another disappointing night for the relegation-threatened visitors.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

