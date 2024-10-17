Adbet365Ad

Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 17, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Date: 18th October 2024

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

After a two-week hiatus, the Bundesliga returns this Friday with Borussia Dortmund hosting St Pauli in the first game of Round 7.

It’s been a wild two months for Dortmund fans who have seen their team undulate between being title contenders and relegation material. The hosts went from beating Celtic 7-1 in the Champions League to losing 2-1 to Union Berlin in their last game.

The Black and Yellow are sitting seventh in the Bundesliga having conceded at least twice in their last four games. As such, this is their worst start (W3, D1, L2) since 2014/15.

However, they lead the division’s home table having collected all three of their league victories this season at Signal Iduna Park. This winning run and a 38-game unbeaten league streak on their own patch in Friday-held games (W29, D9) would suggest they’ll be confident to build on that run here too.

Meanwhile, St Pauli will be desperate to bounce back in this game after failing to use the momentum of their first Bundesliga win since February 2011 last month when they followed up a 3-0 win over Freiburg with a defeat by the same scoreline at home to Mainz in their last game. That victory at Freiburg looked like it might kickstart St. Pauli’s campaign but it did not, with the visitor’s failure to score in a league-high four matches suggesting they still have a long way to go.

However, they at least have a lifeline as all four of their Bundesliga goals in 2024/25 have come away from home. This could boost confidence, especially given their opponents’ defensive woes. Yet, the fact that they have never won at Dortmund (D3, L7) suggests it could be another disappointing night for the relegation-threatened visitors.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

October 18, 2024
Borussia Dortmund 19:30 FC St. Pauli
October 19, 2024
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 VFL Bochum
SC Freiburg 14:30 Augsburg 1907
Mainz 14:30 RB Leipzig
Borussia Mönchengladbach 14:30 Heidenheim
Bayern Munich 17:30 Stuttgart
October 20, 2024
Holstein Kiel 14:30 Union Berlin
Wolfsburg 16:30 Werder Bremen
October 25, 2024
Mainz 19:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach
October 26, 2024
Stuttgart 14:30 Holstein Kiel
RB Leipzig 14:30 SC Freiburg
Augsburg 1907 14:30 Borussia Dortmund
FC St. Pauli 14:30 Wolfsburg
Werder Bremen 17:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
October 27, 2024
VFL Bochum 16:30 Bayern Munich
Union Berlin 18:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
Heidenheim 20:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
November 1, 2024
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 21:30 Stuttgart

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Bayern Munich 6 4 2 0 20 7 +13 14
2 RB Leipzig 6 4 2 0 9 2 +7 14
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 6 4 1 1 14 9 +5 13
4 SC Freiburg 6 4 0 2 9 7 +2 12
5 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6 3 2 1 16 12 +4 11
6 Union Berlin 6 3 2 1 6 4 +2 11
7 Borussia Dortmund 6 3 1 2 12 11 +1 10
8 Stuttgart 6 2 3 1 15 11 +4 9
9 Heidenheim 6 3 0 3 10 8 +2 9
10 Mainz 6 2 2 2 11 10 +1 8
11 Werder Bremen 6 2 2 2 8 12 -4 8
12 Wolfsburg 6 2 1 3 13 12 +1 7
13 Augsburg 1907 6 2 1 3 9 15 -6 7
14 Borussia Mönchengladbach 6 2 0 4 7 10 -3 6
15 FC St. Pauli 6 1 1 4 4 9 -5 4
16 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 6 1 1 4 10 16 -6 4
17 Holstein Kiel 6 0 2 4 9 19 -10 2
18 VFL Bochum 6 0 1 5 6 14 -8 1

