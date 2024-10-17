Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 18th October 2024 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT After a two-week hiatus, the Bundesliga returns this Friday with Borussia Dortmund hosting St Pauli in the first game of Round 7. It’s been a wild two months for Dortmund fans who have seen their team undulate between being title contenders and relegation material. The hosts went from beating Celtic 7-1 in the Champions League to losing 2-1 to Union Berlin in their last game. The Black and Yellow are sitting seventh in the Bundesliga having conceded at least twice in their last four games. As such, this is their worst start (W3, D1, L2) since 2014/15. However, they lead the division’s home table having collected all three of their league victories this season at Signal Iduna Park. This winning run and a 38-game unbeaten league streak on their own patch in Friday-held games (W29, D9) would suggest they’ll be confident to build on that run here too. Meanwhile, St Pauli will be desperate to bounce back in this game after failing to use the momentum of their first Bundesliga win since February 2011 last month when they followed up a 3-0 win over Freiburg with a defeat by the same scoreline at home to Mainz in their last game. That victory at Freiburg looked like it might kickstart St. Pauli’s campaign but it did not, with the visitor’s failure to score in a league-high four matches suggesting they still have a long way to go. However, they at least have a lifeline as all four of their Bundesliga goals in 2024/25 have come away from home. This could boost confidence, especially given their opponents’ defensive woes. Yet, the fact that they have never won at Dortmund (D3, L7) suggests it could be another disappointing night for the relegation-threatened visitors. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
October 18, 2024 Borussia Dortmund
19:30
FC St. Pauli
October 19, 2024 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
14:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
14:30
VFL Bochum
SC Freiburg
14:30
Augsburg 1907
Mainz
14:30
RB Leipzig
Borussia Mönchengladbach
14:30
Heidenheim
Bayern Munich
17:30
Stuttgart
October 20, 2024 Holstein Kiel
14:30
Union Berlin
Wolfsburg
16:30
Werder Bremen
October 25, 2024 Mainz
19:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach
October 26, 2024 Stuttgart
14:30
Holstein Kiel
RB Leipzig
14:30
SC Freiburg
Augsburg 1907
14:30
Borussia Dortmund
FC St. Pauli
14:30
Wolfsburg
Werder Bremen
17:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
October 27, 2024 VFL Bochum
16:30
Bayern Munich
Union Berlin
18:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
Heidenheim
20:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
November 1, 2024 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
21:30
Stuttgart
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayern Munich
6
4
2
0
20
7
+13
14
2
RB Leipzig
6
4
2
0
9
2
+7
14
3
Eintracht Frankfurt
6
4
1
1
14
9
+5
13
4
SC Freiburg
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
5
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
6
3
2
1
16
12
+4
11
6
Union Berlin
6
3
2
1
6
4
+2
11
7
Borussia Dortmund
6
3
1
2
12
11
+1
10
8
Stuttgart
6
2
3
1
15
11
+4
9
9
Heidenheim
6
3
0
3
10
8
+2
9
10
Mainz
6
2
2
2
11
10
+1
8
11
Werder Bremen
6
2
2
2
8
12
-4
8
12
Wolfsburg
6
2
1
3
13
12
+1
7
13
Augsburg 1907
6
2
1
3
9
15
-6
7
14
Borussia Mönchengladbach
6
2
0
4
7
10
-3
6
15
FC St. Pauli
6
1
1
4
4
9
-5
4
16
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
6
1
1
4
10
16
-6
4
17
Holstein Kiel
6
0
2
4
9
19
-10
2
18
VFL Bochum
6
0
1
5
6
14
-8
1
Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli
Competition – German Bundesliga
Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK
Date: 18th October 2024
Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT
After a two-week hiatus, the Bundesliga returns this Friday with Borussia Dortmund hosting St Pauli in the first game of Round 7.
It’s been a wild two months for Dortmund fans who have seen their team undulate between being title contenders and relegation material. The hosts went from beating Celtic 7-1 in the Champions League to losing 2-1 to Union Berlin in their last game.
The Black and Yellow are sitting seventh in the Bundesliga having conceded at least twice in their last four games. As such, this is their worst start (W3, D1, L2) since 2014/15.
However, they lead the division’s home table having collected all three of their league victories this season at Signal Iduna Park. This winning run and a 38-game unbeaten league streak on their own patch in Friday-held games (W29, D9) would suggest they’ll be confident to build on that run here too.
Meanwhile, St Pauli will be desperate to bounce back in this game after failing to use the momentum of their first Bundesliga win since February 2011 last month when they followed up a 3-0 win over Freiburg with a defeat by the same scoreline at home to Mainz in their last game. That victory at Freiburg looked like it might kickstart St. Pauli’s campaign but it did not, with the visitor’s failure to score in a league-high four matches suggesting they still have a long way to go.
However, they at least have a lifeline as all four of their Bundesliga goals in 2024/25 have come away from home. This could boost confidence, especially given their opponents’ defensive woes. Yet, the fact that they have never won at Dortmund (D3, L7) suggests it could be another disappointing night for the relegation-threatened visitors.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga: