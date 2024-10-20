Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 21st October 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Crystal Palace to the City Ground on Monday.

After narrowly surviving the drop last season, Nottingham Forest have started the season respectably, losing just once in seven games (W2, D4). Their most impressive win in that period came in a historic 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield just after the last international break.

However, since that win, they have failed to win any of their following three games (D2, L1). Stretching that winless run with a draw here looks likely historically given five of Forest’s last six games against Crystal Palace have ended level (W1). That said, playing at home will be Forest’s biggest psychological hurdle to overcome here as they are winless in seven at the City Ground in all competitions (D3, L4). The last time they endured a longer wait for a home win was an eight-game run in 2012, one that included a 1-0 defeat to Palace.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace, who enjoyed a positive end to last season under Oliver Glasner have started this season terribly. The Eagles ended the previous campaign with six wins from their final seven games (D1), but they are winless this season (D3, L4).

Their poor form has surprised most, yet Glasner reportedly retains the players’ support and there appears little sign that the Austrian boss is coming under any immediate pressure but the solution lies in fixing a long-standing issue on the road, with Palace winning just two of their last 16 Premier League away games (D6, L8).

A ten-match winless run in top-flight H2Hs dating back to 1991 (D6, L4) would suggest that not only are their away day woes likely to continue but also that opening up a league campaign winless in eight matches for the first time since 1992/93 is a distinct possibility.

