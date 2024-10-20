Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 21st October 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Nottingham Forest will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Crystal Palace to the City Ground on Monday. After narrowly surviving the drop last season, Nottingham Forest have started the season respectably, losing just once in seven games (W2, D4). Their most impressive win in that period came in a historic 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield just after the last international break. However, since that win, they have failed to win any of their following three games (D2, L1). Stretching that winless run with a draw here looks likely historically given five of Forest’s last six games against Crystal Palace have ended level (W1). That said, playing at home will be Forest’s biggest psychological hurdle to overcome here as they are winless in seven at the City Ground in all competitions (D3, L4). The last time they endured a longer wait for a home win was an eight-game run in 2012, one that included a 1-0 defeat to Palace. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace, who enjoyed a positive end to last season under Oliver Glasner have started this season terribly. The Eagles ended the previous campaign with six wins from their final seven games (D1), but they are winless this season (D3, L4). Their poor form has surprised most, yet Glasner reportedly retains the players’ support and there appears little sign that the Austrian boss is coming under any immediate pressure but the solution lies in fixing a long-standing issue on the road, with Palace winning just two of their last 16 Premier League away games (D6, L8). A ten-match winless run in top-flight H2Hs dating back to 1991 (D6, L4) would suggest that not only are their away day woes likely to continue but also that opening up a league campaign winless in eight matches for the first time since 1992/93 is a distinct possibility. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
October 25, 2024 Leicester City
20:00
Nottingham Forest
October 26, 2024 Aston Villa
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
15:00
Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
15:00
Southampton
Everton
17:30
Fulham
October 27, 2024 Chelsea
16:00
Newcastle United
Crystal Palace
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
16:00
Manchester United
Arsenal
18:30
Liverpool
November 2, 2024 Newcastle United
14:30
Arsenal
AFC Bournemouth
17:00
Manchester City
Ipswich Town
17:00
Leicester City
Liverpool
17:00
Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest
17:00
West Ham United
Southampton
17:00
Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:30
Crystal Palace
November 3, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
16:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
18:30
Chelsea
November 4, 2024 Fulham
22:00
Brentford
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
8
7
0
1
15
3
+12
21
2
Manchester City
8
6
2
0
19
9
+10
20
3
Arsenal
8
5
2
1
15
8
+7
17
4
Aston Villa
8
5
2
1
15
10
+5
17
5
Brighton & Hov…
8
4
3
1
14
10
+4
15
6
Chelsea
8
4
2
2
17
10
+7
14
7
Tottenham Hotspur
8
4
1
3
18
9
+9
13
8
Nottingham Forest
8
3
4
1
8
6
+2
13
9
Newcastle United
8
3
3
2
8
8
+0
12
10
Fulham
8
3
2
3
11
11
+0
11
11
AFC Bournemouth
8
3
2
3
10
10
+0
11
12
Manchester United
8
3
2
3
7
9
-2
11
13
Brentford
8
3
1
4
14
15
-1
10
14
Leicester City
8
2
3
3
12
14
-2
9
15
West Ham United
8
2
2
4
11
15
-4
8
16
Everton
8
2
2
4
9
15
-6
8
17
Ipswich Town
8
0
4
4
6
16
-10
4
18
Crystal Palace
8
0
3
5
5
11
-6
3
19
Southampton
8
0
1
7
6
18
-12
1
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
8
0
1
7
10
23
-13
1
