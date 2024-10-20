Adbet365Ad

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 20, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: The City Ground

Date:  21st October 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Crystal Palace to the City Ground on Monday.

After narrowly surviving the drop last season, Nottingham Forest have started the season respectably, losing just once in seven games (W2, D4). Their most impressive win in that period came in a historic 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield just after the last international break.

However, since that win, they have failed to win any of their following three games (D2, L1). Stretching that winless run with a draw here looks likely historically given five of Forest’s last six games against Crystal Palace have ended level (W1). That said, playing at home will be Forest’s biggest psychological hurdle to overcome here as they are winless in seven at the City Ground in all competitions (D3, L4). The last time they endured a longer wait for a home win was an eight-game run in 2012, one that included a 1-0 defeat to Palace.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace, who enjoyed a positive end to last season under Oliver Glasner have started this season terribly. The Eagles ended the previous campaign with six wins from their final seven games (D1), but they are winless this season (D3, L4).

Their poor form has surprised most, yet Glasner reportedly retains the players’ support and there appears little sign that the Austrian boss is coming under any immediate pressure but the solution lies in fixing a long-standing issue on the road, with Palace winning just two of their last 16 Premier League away games (D6, L8).

A ten-match winless run in top-flight H2Hs dating back to 1991 (D6, L4) would suggest that not only are their away day woes likely to continue but also that opening up a league campaign winless in eight matches for the first time since 1992/93 is a distinct possibility.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

October 25, 2024
Leicester City 20:00 Nottingham Forest
October 26, 2024
Aston Villa 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Brentford 15:00 Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 15:00 Southampton
Everton 17:30 Fulham
October 27, 2024
Chelsea 16:00 Newcastle United
Crystal Palace 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United 16:00 Manchester United
Arsenal 18:30 Liverpool
November 2, 2024
Newcastle United 14:30 Arsenal
AFC Bournemouth 17:00 Manchester City
Ipswich Town 17:00 Leicester City
Liverpool 17:00 Brighton & Hov…
Nottingham Forest 17:00 West Ham United
Southampton 17:00 Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30 Crystal Palace
November 3, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Aston Villa
Manchester United 18:30 Chelsea
November 4, 2024
Fulham 22:00 Brentford

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 8 7 0 1 15 3 +12 21
2 Manchester City 8 6 2 0 19 9 +10 20
3 Arsenal 8 5 2 1 15 8 +7 17
4 Aston Villa 8 5 2 1 15 10 +5 17
5 Brighton & Hov… 8 4 3 1 14 10 +4 15
6 Chelsea 8 4 2 2 17 10 +7 14
7 Tottenham Hotspur 8 4 1 3 18 9 +9 13
8 Nottingham Forest 8 3 4 1 8 6 +2 13
9 Newcastle United 8 3 3 2 8 8 +0 12
10 Fulham 8 3 2 3 11 11 +0 11
11 AFC Bournemouth 8 3 2 3 10 10 +0 11
12 Manchester United 8 3 2 3 7 9 -2 11
13 Brentford 8 3 1 4 14 15 -1 10
14 Leicester City 8 2 3 3 12 14 -2 9
15 West Ham United 8 2 2 4 11 15 -4 8
16 Everton 8 2 2 4 9 15 -6 8
17 Ipswich Town 8 0 4 4 6 16 -10 4
18 Crystal Palace 8 0 3 5 5 11 -6 3
19 Southampton 8 0 1 7 6 18 -12 1
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 0 1 7 10 23 -13 1

