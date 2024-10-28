Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 30th October 2024 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will renew their rivalry this Wednesday when they meet in the Carabao Cup round of 16.

Tottenham qualified for this stage of the tournament courtesy of a 2-1 win over Coventry in the last round. That win forms part of a return of seven wins from their last nine games (L2).

However, the last game in that sequence was a narrow 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The defeat was the first time the North London side have failed to score a goal since their loss to fellow North London club Arsenal by the same scoreline.

Having stumbled on their quest to return to the top four in the league, the hosts will hope to return to winning ways here against a side that has beaten them in the last two head-to-head meetings.

Manchester City’s 1-0 win in this venue in the FA Cup last season was the first time the Ctyzens had won or even scored against Spurs in their new stadium. Since that win, Pep Guardiola’s side have recorded another 2-0 win in this same venue, taking their unbeaten run against Ange Postecoglou’s side to three games (W2, D1).

The visitors come into this tie on a solid run of form having won their last five games in all competitions. They are also yet to taste defeat this season in all competitions (W11, D3), suggesting that another productive outing is likely.