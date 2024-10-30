Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Preview

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – BayArena Date: 1st November 2024 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Bundesliga defending champions Bayer Leverkusen will look to return to winning ways when they welcome VfB Stuttgart to the Bay Arena this Friday. After storming to the title last season, Xabi Alonso’s men have found the league a bit tougher this season. Having already drawn three and lost one of their opening eight games (W4), Leverkusen sit in third place, five points behind early league leaders Bayern Munich. The hosts have collected several points less than they did at this stage of last season and their most recent 2-2 draw with Bremen means they have won just one of their last four league games (D3). For a side that were famed for coming from behind to take points last season, Leverkusen have squandered a lead in four games already this season (D3, L1). This includes letting two 2-0 leads slip on home soil this season, with one of those leading to their first Bundesliga defeat since May 2023 when Leipzig beat them 3-2. However, the good omen is that this fixture last term saw Leverkusen actually overturn a 2-0 deficit, scoring the equaliser in added time against a team who they have collected their joint-second most home wins in their Bundesliga history (W22, D14, L7) against. Meanwhile, Stuttgart will travel to Leverkusen hoping to make it four consecutive wins in all competitions for the first time since December last year. Like their hosts, the visitors have also had a shaky start to the season, as they have nine points less than they did in 2023/24 when they were second at this stage. They find themselves sitting eighth after ending a run of three winless league games with a 2-1 victory over Holstein Kiel, meaning that in the last three Bundesliga games Stuttgart scored first, they went on to win. Both of their league losses this term have come on the road, with the last one at Bayern Munich (4-0) ending an eleven-match scoring away run in the Bundesliga (W7, D2, L3). Yet they have scored twice in three of their last four Bundesliga away H2Hs, even though that hasn’t changed the fact they’ve won just one of their last 13 top-flight visits to Leverkusen (D2, L10). Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
November 1, 2024 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
20:30
Stuttgart
November 2, 2024 Bayern Munich
15:30
Union Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt
15:30
VFL Bochum
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
15:30
FC St. Pauli
Wolfsburg
15:30
Augsburg 1907
Holstein Kiel
15:30
Heidenheim
Borussia Dortmund
18:30
RB Leipzig
November 3, 2024 SC Freiburg
15:30
Mainz
Borussia Mönchengladbach
17:30
Werder Bremen
November 8, 2024 Union Berlin
20:30
SC Freiburg
November 9, 2024 Werder Bremen
15:30
Holstein Kiel
Mainz
15:30
Borussia Dortmund
VFL Bochum
15:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
FC St. Pauli
15:30
Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig
18:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach
November 10, 2024 Augsburg 1907
15:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Stuttgart
17:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
Heidenheim
19:30
Wolfsburg
November 22, 2024 Bayern Munich
20:30
Augsburg 1907
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayern Munich
8
6
2
0
29
7
+22
20
2
RB Leipzig
8
6
2
0
14
3
+11
20
3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
8
4
3
1
20
15
+5
15
4
Union Berlin
8
4
3
1
9
5
+4
15
5
SC Freiburg
8
5
0
3
13
11
+2
15
6
Eintracht Frankfurt
8
4
2
2
16
12
+4
14
7
Borussia Dortmund
8
4
1
3
15
14
+1
13
8
Stuttgart
8
3
3
2
17
16
+1
12
9
Werder Bremen
8
3
3
2
14
16
-2
12
10
Heidenheim
8
3
1
4
12
11
+1
10
11
Borussia Mönchengladbach
8
3
1
4
11
13
-2
10
12
Augsburg 1907
8
3
1
4
12
19
-7
10
13
Mainz
8
2
3
3
12
13
-1
9
14
Wolfsburg
8
2
2
4
15
16
-1
8
15
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
8
2
2
4
13
17
-4
8
16
FC St. Pauli
8
1
2
5
5
11
-6
5
17
Holstein Kiel
8
0
2
6
10
23
-13
2
18
VFL Bochum
8
0
1
7
7
22
-15
1
