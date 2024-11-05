Adbet365Ad

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 5, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid

Competition – Champions League

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Date: 6th November 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Atletico Madrid to the Parc Princes this Wednesday for their fourth Champions League game of the season.

Despite both sides being regulars in this competition, this will be the first competitive meeting between them. Luis Enrique’s men could really do with this being a successful maiden meeting given their slow start to the competition this year.

The hosts have just one win from their opening three Champions League games (D1, L1), leaving them mid-table ahead of the round. That one win did come in their Champions League season opener against La Liga opposition in the form of Girona, though, making it four wins from their past five against Spanish sides.

However, the Parisians have somewhat struggled in front of goal lately in the Champions League, scoring just twice across their last five such matches.

Meanwhile, their visitors Atletico Madrid have also had an uncomfortable start to this season’s competition, following up their opening round win over Leipzig with heavy defeats against Benfica and Lille. Those defeats saw them concede a total of seven goals, a worrying sign for a side that was usually strong in defence.

However, clean sheets in the past week in league and cup action suggest that Diego Simeone’s men may be on the right path to shoring up their defence. Of course, PSG away represents a substantial step up in opposition for the visitors who don’t have a great record travelling across the continent. Simeone’s side have managed just one win from their previous ten Champions League away matches, with seven of those games ending in defeat.

Check Also

Galatasaray vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham will travel to Turkey this Thursday for their Europa League fixture for the week. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.