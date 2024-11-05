Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid Competition – Champions League Stadium: Parc des Princes Date: 6th November 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Atletico Madrid to the Parc Princes this Wednesday for their fourth Champions League game of the season.

Despite both sides being regulars in this competition, this will be the first competitive meeting between them. Luis Enrique’s men could really do with this being a successful maiden meeting given their slow start to the competition this year.

The hosts have just one win from their opening three Champions League games (D1, L1), leaving them mid-table ahead of the round. That one win did come in their Champions League season opener against La Liga opposition in the form of Girona, though, making it four wins from their past five against Spanish sides.

However, the Parisians have somewhat struggled in front of goal lately in the Champions League, scoring just twice across their last five such matches.

Meanwhile, their visitors Atletico Madrid have also had an uncomfortable start to this season’s competition, following up their opening round win over Leipzig with heavy defeats against Benfica and Lille. Those defeats saw them concede a total of seven goals, a worrying sign for a side that was usually strong in defence.

However, clean sheets in the past week in league and cup action suggest that Diego Simeone’s men may be on the right path to shoring up their defence. Of course, PSG away represents a substantial step up in opposition for the visitors who don’t have a great record travelling across the continent. Simeone’s side have managed just one win from their previous ten Champions League away matches, with seven of those games ending in defeat.