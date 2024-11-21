Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Preview

Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 22nd November 2024 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT After a two-week hiatus for the international break, Bundesliga football returns for the last lap of 2024, with Bayern Munich hosting Augsburg for the 11th-round game this Friday. Bayern Munich has enjoyed a good four months this season, winning eight of their opening ten league games while remaining the only Bundesliga club yet to taste defeat. They are also on a four-game winning league run, scoring an impressive 13 goals while conceding none. Overall, six of their eight wins this term came ‘to nil’, and adding victories in the Champions League and DFB-Pokal means that their run without conceding stands at five competitive matches. Impressively, the hosts have only conceded one goal at home all season so they will be fancied to keep up that imposing defensive record here. That rings especially true when you consider their dominance in this H2H at home, losing just once (W11, D2). Adding another success could see them extend their five-point lead at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Augsburg come into this tie in good shape having lost only one of their last five games in the Bundesliga (W2, D2). Their five-game return is a huge improvement given they suffered three defeats from their first five (W1, D1, L3), conceding 14 of their 22 goals so far. Another positive result here could create some breathing space and extend the four-point gap to the relegation play-off spot. They have good reason to believe they could get a good result as they only recently claimed their first away point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg. That draw ended their run of three defeats in three road trips to start the season. However, that result ultimately only extended Augsburg’s run of eight Bundesliga away matches without a win (D1, L7). With six of those seven defeats coming via a multi-goal margin, Augsburg fans must be fearing a heavy defeat here. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
