Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 21, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – Allianz Arena

Date:  22nd November 2024

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

After a two-week hiatus for the international break, Bundesliga football returns for the last lap of 2024, with Bayern Munich hosting Augsburg for the 11th-round game this Friday.

Bayern Munich has enjoyed a good four months this season, winning eight of their opening ten league games while remaining the only Bundesliga club yet to taste defeat. They are also on a four-game winning league run, scoring an impressive 13 goals while conceding none.

Overall, six of their eight wins this term came ‘to nil’, and adding victories in the Champions League and DFB-Pokal means that their run without conceding stands at five competitive matches. Impressively, the hosts have only conceded one goal at home all season so they will be fancied to keep up that imposing defensive record here.

That rings especially true when you consider their dominance in this H2H at home, losing just once (W11, D2). Adding another success could see them extend their five-point lead at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Augsburg come into this tie in good shape having lost only one of their last five games in the Bundesliga (W2, D2). Their five-game return is a huge improvement given they suffered three defeats from their first five (W1, D1, L3), conceding 14 of their 22 goals so far.

Another positive result here could create some breathing space and extend the four-point gap to the relegation play-off spot. They have good reason to believe they could get a good result as they only recently claimed their first away point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg. That draw ended their run of three defeats in three road trips to start the season.

However, that result ultimately only extended Augsburg’s run of eight Bundesliga away matches without a win (D1, L7). With six of those seven defeats coming via a multi-goal margin, Augsburg fans must be fearing a heavy defeat here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

November 22, 2024
Bayern Munich 20:30 Augsburg 1907
November 23, 2024
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15:30 RB Leipzig
Wolfsburg 15:30 Union Berlin
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 15:30 Heidenheim
Borussia Dortmund 15:30 SC Freiburg
Stuttgart 15:30 VFL Bochum
Eintracht Frankfurt 18:30 Werder Bremen
November 24, 2024
Holstein Kiel 15:30 Mainz
Borussia Mönchengladbach 17:30 FC St. Pauli
November 29, 2024
FC St. Pauli 20:30 Holstein Kiel
November 30, 2024
RB Leipzig 15:30 Wolfsburg
Werder Bremen 15:30 Stuttgart
SC Freiburg 15:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach
Augsburg 1907 15:30 VFL Bochum
Union Berlin 15:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund 18:30 Bayern Munich
December 1, 2024
Mainz 15:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Heidenheim 17:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
December 6, 2024
Stuttgart 20:30 Union Berlin

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Bayern Munich 10 8 2 0 33 7 +26 26
2 RB Leipzig 10 6 3 1 15 5 +10 21
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 10 6 2 2 26 16 +10 20
4 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 10 4 5 1 21 16 +5 17
5 SC Freiburg 10 5 2 3 13 11 +2 17
6 Union Berlin 10 4 4 2 9 8 +1 16
7 Borussia Dortmund 10 5 1 4 18 18 +0 16
8 Werder Bremen 10 4 3 3 17 21 -4 15
9 Borussia Mönchengladbach 10 4 2 4 15 14 +1 14
10 Mainz 10 3 4 3 15 14 +1 13
11 Stuttgart 10 3 4 3 19 19 +0 13
12 Wolfsburg 10 3 3 4 19 18 +1 12
13 Augsburg 1907 10 3 3 4 13 20 -7 12
14 Heidenheim 10 3 1 6 13 15 -2 10
15 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 10 2 3 5 13 19 -6 9
16 FC St. Pauli 10 2 2 6 7 12 -5 8
17 Holstein Kiel 10 1 2 7 12 25 -13 5
18 VFL Bochum 10 0 2 8 10 30 -20 2

