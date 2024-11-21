Adbet365Ad

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 21, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 23rd November 2024

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester City will look to bounce back this weekend when they welcome Tottenham to the Etihad.

City have recently endured a miserable run of form, losing four straight games in all competitions before the international break. Two of those losses came in the Premier League–a pair of 2-1 losses away to Bournemouth and Brighton–which left them trailing league leaders Liverpool by five points.

They will play Liverpool next so this is a must-win for them. Otherwise, they could potentially make the season-defining trip to Anfield eight points behind in the title race. Their weekend game gives them the chance to hit the reset button against a Tottenham side that handed them their first defeat of their current four-game losing streak during the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Given that the game is at the Etihad, where they remain unbeaten in the Premier League since November 2022 (W28, D6), City should still be confident of reducing Liverpool’s deficit to three points.

Meanwhile, Tottenham themselves aren’t without a chance of setting their hosts’ title challenge further back after taking points home from the majority of their last nine Premier League visits to the Etihad (W2, D3, L4). However, last round’s 2-1 loss at home to newly-promoted Ipswich suggests they are not in shape to secure points here.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou is battling with a lengthy injury list, with Richarlison and Micky van de Ven the latest pair to be in doubt for this clash. The latter is likely to be a huge miss if he doesn’t feature, while the recent FA ban on Rodrigo Bentacur will also negatively affect Spurs.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

November 23, 2024
Leicester City 13:30 Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Arsenal 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa 16:00 Crystal Palace
Everton 16:00 Brentford
Fulham 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur
November 24, 2024
Southampton 15:00 Liverpool
Ipswich Town 17:30 Manchester United
November 25, 2024
Newcastle United 21:00 West Ham United
November 29, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Southampton
November 30, 2024
Brentford 16:00 Leicester City
Crystal Palace 16:00 Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United 18:30 Arsenal
December 1, 2024
Chelsea 14:30 Aston Villa
Manchester United 14:30 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 14:30 Fulham
Liverpool 17:00 Manchester City

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 11 9 1 1 21 6 +15 28
2 Manchester City 11 7 2 2 22 13 +9 23
3 Chelsea 11 5 4 2 21 13 +8 19
4 Arsenal 11 5 4 2 18 12 +6 19
5 Nottingham Forest 11 5 4 2 15 10 +5 19
6 Brighton & Hov… 11 5 4 2 19 15 +4 19
7 Fulham 11 5 3 3 16 13 +3 18
8 Newcastle United 11 5 3 3 13 11 +2 18
9 Aston Villa 11 5 3 3 17 17 +0 18
10 Tottenham Hotspur 11 5 1 5 23 13 +10 16
11 Brentford 11 5 1 5 22 22 +0 16
12 AFC Bournemouth 11 4 3 4 15 15 +0 15
13 Manchester United 11 4 3 4 12 12 +0 15
14 West Ham United 11 3 3 5 13 19 -6 12
15 Leicester City 11 2 4 5 14 21 -7 10
16 Everton 11 2 4 5 10 17 -7 10
17 Ipswich Town 11 1 5 5 12 22 -10 8
18 Crystal Palace 11 1 4 6 8 15 -7 7
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 1 3 7 16 27 -11 6
20 Southampton 11 1 1 9 7 21 -14 4

