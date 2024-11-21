Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 23rd November 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Manchester City will look to bounce back this weekend when they welcome Tottenham to the Etihad. City have recently endured a miserable run of form, losing four straight games in all competitions before the international break. Two of those losses came in the Premier League–a pair of 2-1 losses away to Bournemouth and Brighton–which left them trailing league leaders Liverpool by five points. They will play Liverpool next so this is a must-win for them. Otherwise, they could potentially make the season-defining trip to Anfield eight points behind in the title race. Their weekend game gives them the chance to hit the reset button against a Tottenham side that handed them their first defeat of their current four-game losing streak during the fourth round of the EFL Cup. Given that the game is at the Etihad, where they remain unbeaten in the Premier League since November 2022 (W28, D6), City should still be confident of reducing Liverpool’s deficit to three points. Meanwhile, Tottenham themselves aren’t without a chance of setting their hosts’ title challenge further back after taking points home from the majority of their last nine Premier League visits to the Etihad (W2, D3, L4). However, last round’s 2-1 loss at home to newly-promoted Ipswich suggests they are not in shape to secure points here. Head coach Ange Postecoglou is battling with a lengthy injury list, with Richarlison and Micky van de Ven the latest pair to be in doubt for this clash. The latter is likely to be a huge miss if he doesn’t feature, while the recent FA ban on Rodrigo Bentacur will also negatively affect Spurs. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
