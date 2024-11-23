Adbet365Ad

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Preview

November 23, 2024

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: St. James’ Park

Date: 25th November 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Newcastle United will look to make it four competitive wins in a row when they welcome struggling West Ham to St. James Park this Monday.

Newcastle suffered a dip in form early last month as they went three games without a win (D1, L2) but since then, they have won two league games in a row and now have the chance to record a third straight league win for the first time since September 2023.

Despite winning fewer than half of their games this season (W5, D3, L3), they sit on an identical points tally as they had achieved at this stage when reaching the Champions League back in 2022/23. Dreams of a return to Europe’s top table remain intact as they come into this round sitting just one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Impressively, the Magpies enter the round as one of two sides yet to drop a point from winning positions, while they’ve actually won each of the last ten matches in which they have led in the Premier League. So, taking the lead against West Ham will be crucial to them securing points in this game.

Falling behind is a familiar feeling for visiting Hammers, who had a lot to ponder over the international break as they linger in the bottom-half after making a worse start than in four of the last five seasons (W3, D3, L5). Pressure continues to mount on new boss Julen Lopetegui, who reportedly has just two games to save his job.

His first assignment is to secure points away against a side they’ve beaten in just one of the previous ten H2Hs (D4, L5). Things are unlikely to get much better here for a West Ham side that has kept just two clean sheets across their last 28 away league games. They have also conceded 2.4 goals on average across that period and have failed to score in their previous two league outings, as many times as they had done in 14 games prior to that barren run.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

November 24, 2024
Southampton 15:00 Liverpool
Ipswich Town 17:30 Manchester United
November 25, 2024
Newcastle United 21:00 West Ham United
November 29, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Southampton
November 30, 2024
Brentford 16:00 Leicester City
Crystal Palace 16:00 Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United 18:30 Arsenal
December 1, 2024
Chelsea 14:30 Aston Villa
Manchester United 14:30 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 14:30 Fulham
Liverpool 17:00 Manchester City
December 3, 2024
Ipswich Town 20:30 Crystal Palace
Leicester City 21:15 West Ham United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 11 9 1 1 21 6 +15 28
2 Manchester City 12 7 2 3 22 17 +5 23
3 Chelsea 12 6 4 2 23 14 +9 22
4 Arsenal 12 6 4 2 21 12 +9 22
5 Brighton & Hov… 12 6 4 2 21 16 +5 22
6 Tottenham Hotspur 12 6 1 5 27 13 +14 19
7 Nottingham Forest 12 5 4 3 15 13 +2 19
8 Aston Villa 12 5 4 3 19 19 +0 19
9 Newcastle United 11 5 3 3 13 11 +2 18
10 Fulham 12 5 3 4 17 17 +0 18
11 Brentford 12 5 2 5 22 22 +0 17
12 Manchester United 11 4 3 4 12 12 +0 15
13 AFC Bournemouth 12 4 3 5 16 17 -1 15
14 West Ham United 11 3 3 5 13 19 -6 12
15 Everton 12 2 5 5 10 17 -7 11
16 Leicester City 12 2 4 6 15 23 -8 10
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 2 3 7 20 28 -8 9
18 Crystal Palace 12 1 5 6 10 17 -7 8
19 Ipswich Town 11 1 5 5 12 22 -10 8
20 Southampton 11 1 1 9 7 21 -14 4

