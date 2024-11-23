Newcastle United vs West Ham United Preview

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 25th November 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Newcastle United will look to make it four competitive wins in a row when they welcome struggling West Ham to St. James Park this Monday.

Newcastle suffered a dip in form early last month as they went three games without a win (D1, L2) but since then, they have won two league games in a row and now have the chance to record a third straight league win for the first time since September 2023.

Despite winning fewer than half of their games this season (W5, D3, L3), they sit on an identical points tally as they had achieved at this stage when reaching the Champions League back in 2022/23. Dreams of a return to Europe’s top table remain intact as they come into this round sitting just one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Impressively, the Magpies enter the round as one of two sides yet to drop a point from winning positions, while they’ve actually won each of the last ten matches in which they have led in the Premier League. So, taking the lead against West Ham will be crucial to them securing points in this game.

Falling behind is a familiar feeling for visiting Hammers, who had a lot to ponder over the international break as they linger in the bottom-half after making a worse start than in four of the last five seasons (W3, D3, L5). Pressure continues to mount on new boss Julen Lopetegui, who reportedly has just two games to save his job.

His first assignment is to secure points away against a side they’ve beaten in just one of the previous ten H2Hs (D4, L5). Things are unlikely to get much better here for a West Ham side that has kept just two clean sheets across their last 28 away league games. They have also conceded 2.4 goals on average across that period and have failed to score in their previous two league outings, as many times as they had done in 14 games prior to that barren run.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Southampton 15:00 Liverpool Ipswich Town 17:30 Manchester United Newcastle United 21:00 West Ham United Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Southampton Brentford 16:00 Leicester City Crystal Palace 16:00 Newcastle United Nottingham Forest 16:00 Ipswich Town Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 AFC Bournemouth West Ham United 18:30 Arsenal Chelsea 14:30 Aston Villa Manchester United 14:30 Everton Tottenham Hotspur 14:30 Fulham Liverpool 17:00 Manchester City Ipswich Town 20:30 Crystal Palace Leicester City 21:15 West Ham United

Premier League Table