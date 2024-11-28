Adbet365Ad

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 28, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: American Express Stadium

Date: 29th November 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Premier League returns this Friday with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Southampton in the first game of Round 13.

Despite being under a new manager this season, Brighton have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season–their strongest start to a top-flight campaign (W6, D4, L2). A win over Bournemouth in the previous round means the Seagulls sit outside of the Champions League places by goal difference alone.

Victory here will provisionally move them into second-place ahead of Manchester City. Returning home may well inspire further progress from Brighton who arrive here on the back of a six-game unbeaten league run at the AMEX despite keeping just one clean sheet in the process (W3, D3).

With two of those wins coming against top-six opposition, a visit from rock-bottom Southampton wouldn’t usually worry the home faithful too much. However, the fact they’ve drawn both of their home league games this season against bottom-four sides might cause some concern.

Meanwhile, Southampton will make the short trip to the Amex sitting four points behind every other team in the league, having lost ten out of 12 games this season (D1, L1).

The latest of those losses came after taking a 2-1 lead against Liverpool, meaning no side has picked up fewer points than the Saints’ four when taking a lead in Premier League action this season (W1, D1, L3). As a result, there is a strong feeling that the Saints are already doomed to a Championship return.

However, just one defeat across their last seven visits to Brighton may give Southampton a slight psychological boost (W4, D2, L1). Yet the fact they are yet to pick up an away point this season suggests that away fans might be in for another disappointing evening (L6). That losing run is coupled with the lowest-scoring return in top-flight away games (three goals).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

November 29, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Southampton
November 30, 2024
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Brentford 16:00 Leicester City
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace 16:00 Newcastle United
West Ham United 18:30 Arsenal
December 1, 2024
Chelsea 14:30 Aston Villa
Manchester United 14:30 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 14:30 Fulham
Liverpool 17:00 Manchester City
December 3, 2024
Ipswich Town 20:30 Crystal Palace
Leicester City 21:15 West Ham United
December 4, 2024
Newcastle United 20:30 Liverpool
Southampton 20:30 Chelsea
Manchester City 20:30 Nottingham Forest
Everton 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Aston Villa 21:15 Brentford
Arsenal 21:15 Manchester United
December 5, 2024
Fulham 20:30 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 21:15 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 12 10 1 1 24 8 +16 31
2 Manchester City 12 7 2 3 22 17 +5 23
3 Chelsea 12 6 4 2 23 14 +9 22
4 Arsenal 12 6 4 2 21 12 +9 22
5 Brighton & Hov… 12 6 4 2 21 16 +5 22
6 Tottenham Hotspur 12 6 1 5 27 13 +14 19
7 Nottingham Forest 12 5 4 3 15 13 +2 19
8 Aston Villa 12 5 4 3 19 19 +0 19
9 Fulham 12 5 3 4 17 17 +0 18
10 Newcastle United 12 5 3 4 13 13 +0 18
11 Brentford 12 5 2 5 22 22 +0 17
12 Manchester United 12 4 4 4 13 13 +0 16
13 AFC Bournemouth 12 4 3 5 16 17 -1 15
14 West Ham United 12 4 3 5 15 19 -4 15
15 Everton 12 2 5 5 10 17 -7 11
16 Leicester City 12 2 4 6 15 23 -8 10
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 2 3 7 20 28 -8 9
18 Ipswich Town 12 1 6 5 13 23 -10 9
19 Crystal Palace 12 1 5 6 10 17 -7 8
20 Southampton 12 1 1 10 9 24 -15 4

