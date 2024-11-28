Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: American Express Stadium Date: 29th November 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The Premier League returns this Friday with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Southampton in the first game of Round 13. Despite being under a new manager this season, Brighton have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season–their strongest start to a top-flight campaign (W6, D4, L2). A win over Bournemouth in the previous round means the Seagulls sit outside of the Champions League places by goal difference alone. Victory here will provisionally move them into second-place ahead of Manchester City. Returning home may well inspire further progress from Brighton who arrive here on the back of a six-game unbeaten league run at the AMEX despite keeping just one clean sheet in the process (W3, D3). With two of those wins coming against top-six opposition, a visit from rock-bottom Southampton wouldn’t usually worry the home faithful too much. However, the fact they’ve drawn both of their home league games this season against bottom-four sides might cause some concern. Meanwhile, Southampton will make the short trip to the Amex sitting four points behind every other team in the league, having lost ten out of 12 games this season (D1, L1). The latest of those losses came after taking a 2-1 lead against Liverpool, meaning no side has picked up fewer points than the Saints’ four when taking a lead in Premier League action this season (W1, D1, L3). As a result, there is a strong feeling that the Saints are already doomed to a Championship return. However, just one defeat across their last seven visits to Brighton may give Southampton a slight psychological boost (W4, D2, L1). Yet the fact they are yet to pick up an away point this season suggests that away fans might be in for another disappointing evening (L6). That losing run is coupled with the lowest-scoring return in top-flight away games (three goals). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
November 29, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
21:00
Southampton
November 30, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
16:00
Leicester City
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace
16:00
Newcastle United
West Ham United
18:30
Arsenal
December 1, 2024 Chelsea
14:30
Aston Villa
Manchester United
14:30
Everton
Tottenham Hotspur
14:30
Fulham
Liverpool
17:00
Manchester City
December 3, 2024 Ipswich Town
20:30
Crystal Palace
Leicester City
21:15
West Ham United
December 4, 2024 Newcastle United
20:30
Liverpool
Southampton
20:30
Chelsea
Manchester City
20:30
Nottingham Forest
Everton
20:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Aston Villa
21:15
Brentford
Arsenal
21:15
Manchester United
December 5, 2024 Fulham
20:30
Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth
21:15
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
12
10
1
1
24
8
+16
31
2
Manchester City
12
7
2
3
22
17
+5
23
3
Chelsea
12
6
4
2
23
14
+9
22
4
Arsenal
12
6
4
2
21
12
+9
22
5
Brighton & Hov…
12
6
4
2
21
16
+5
22
6
Tottenham Hotspur
12
6
1
5
27
13
+14
19
7
Nottingham Forest
12
5
4
3
15
13
+2
19
8
Aston Villa
12
5
4
3
19
19
+0
19
9
Fulham
12
5
3
4
17
17
+0
18
10
Newcastle United
12
5
3
4
13
13
+0
18
11
Brentford
12
5
2
5
22
22
+0
17
12
Manchester United
12
4
4
4
13
13
+0
16
13
AFC Bournemouth
12
4
3
5
16
17
-1
15
14
West Ham United
12
4
3
5
15
19
-4
15
15
Everton
12
2
5
5
10
17
-7
11
16
Leicester City
12
2
4
6
15
23
-8
10
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
12
2
3
7
20
28
-8
9
18
Ipswich Town
12
1
6
5
13
23
-10
9
19
Crystal Palace
12
1
5
6
10
17
-7
8
20
Southampton
12
1
1
10
9
24
-15
4
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: American Express Stadium
Date: 29th November 2024
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
The Premier League returns this Friday with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Southampton in the first game of Round 13.
Despite being under a new manager this season, Brighton have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season–their strongest start to a top-flight campaign (W6, D4, L2). A win over Bournemouth in the previous round means the Seagulls sit outside of the Champions League places by goal difference alone.
Victory here will provisionally move them into second-place ahead of Manchester City. Returning home may well inspire further progress from Brighton who arrive here on the back of a six-game unbeaten league run at the AMEX despite keeping just one clean sheet in the process (W3, D3).
With two of those wins coming against top-six opposition, a visit from rock-bottom Southampton wouldn’t usually worry the home faithful too much. However, the fact they’ve drawn both of their home league games this season against bottom-four sides might cause some concern.
Meanwhile, Southampton will make the short trip to the Amex sitting four points behind every other team in the league, having lost ten out of 12 games this season (D1, L1).
The latest of those losses came after taking a 2-1 lead against Liverpool, meaning no side has picked up fewer points than the Saints’ four when taking a lead in Premier League action this season (W1, D1, L3). As a result, there is a strong feeling that the Saints are already doomed to a Championship return.
However, just one defeat across their last seven visits to Brighton may give Southampton a slight psychological boost (W4, D2, L1). Yet the fact they are yet to pick up an away point this season suggests that away fans might be in for another disappointing evening (L6). That losing run is coupled with the lowest-scoring return in top-flight away games (three goals).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table