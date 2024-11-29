West Ham United vs Arsenal Preview

West Ham United vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 30th November 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Arsenal will make the short trip to London Stadium to face struggling West Ham United on Saturday evening. The Hammers have endured a poor first four months of the season and come into this tie sitting in 14th place, just six points shy of the relegation zone. Julen Lopetegui, who replaced David Moyes in the summer, has not had the best start to his West Ham career and rumours emerged last week that he had just two games to save his job. He pulled off a big win in the first game of that sequence—a 2-0 win against Newcastle in West Ham’s last outing. So, with half of the job done, Lopetegui will hope for another strong showing from his Hammers as they welcome old foes Arsenal for what will be the 57th London derby in the Premier League era between the pair (WHU: W9, D11, L36). The fact that those 36 H2H defeats are the most West Ham have suffered against any opponent in the Premier League may intensify any sense of trepidation heading into this. However, the Hammers have been a decent side at home lately as the seven points they have won across their last three home league games (W2, D1) represent a notable uptick in form for a team that managed as many from their nine home outings prior (W1, D4, L4). Meanwhile, Arsenal’s renaissance continued in midweek as they followed up a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend with a huge 5-1 drubbing of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Mikel Arteta praised his side’s efficiency and intelligence after that win and with players like Martin Ødegaard now back fully fit, the Spaniard should feel a lot happier with life. The Gunners must continue in that recent vein as they look to close the yawning eight-point gap to the top of the table. Their imperious record across their last 26 Premier League London derbies should raise hopes of a third straight win (W18, D6, L2). However, one of the two defeats in that sequence did come against West Ham so fans will still be wary despite their improved form and West Ham’s struggles. Also, given that Arsenal have dropped points in four away league games this season (W2, D2, L2), victory is by no means guaranteed. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
November 30, 2024 Brentford
16:00
Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
16:00
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Ipswich Town
West Ham United
18:30
Arsenal
December 1, 2024 Chelsea
14:30
Aston Villa
Manchester United
14:30
Everton
Tottenham Hotspur
14:30
Fulham
Liverpool
17:00
Manchester City
December 3, 2024 Ipswich Town
20:30
Crystal Palace
Leicester City
21:15
West Ham United
December 4, 2024 Everton
20:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
20:30
Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United
20:30
Liverpool
Southampton
20:30
Chelsea
Aston Villa
21:15
Brentford
Arsenal
21:15
Manchester United
December 5, 2024 Fulham
20:30
Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth
21:15
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
12
10
1
1
24
8
+16
31
2
Brighton & Hov…
13
6
5
2
22
17
+5
23
3
Manchester City
12
7
2
3
22
17
+5
23
4
Chelsea
12
6
4
2
23
14
+9
22
5
Arsenal
12
6
4
2
21
12
+9
22
6
Tottenham Hotspur
12
6
1
5
27
13
+14
19
7
Nottingham Forest
12
5
4
3
15
13
+2
19
8
Aston Villa
12
5
4
3
19
19
+0
19
9
Fulham
12
5
3
4
17
17
+0
18
10
Newcastle United
12
5
3
4
13
13
+0
18
11
Brentford
12
5
2
5
22
22
+0
17
12
Manchester United
12
4
4
4
13
13
+0
16
13
AFC Bournemouth
12
4
3
5
16
17
-1
15
14
West Ham United
12
4
3
5
15
19
-4
15
15
Everton
12
2
5
5
10
17
-7
11
16
Leicester City
12
2
4
6
15
23
-8
10
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
12
2
3
7
20
28
-8
9
18
Ipswich Town
12
1
6
5
13
23
-10
9
19
Crystal Palace
12
1
5
6
10
17
-7
8
20
Southampton
13
1
2
10
10
25
-15
5
West Ham United vs Arsenal
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: London Stadium
Date: 30th November 2024
Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT
Arsenal will make the short trip to London Stadium to face struggling West Ham United on Saturday evening.
The Hammers have endured a poor first four months of the season and come into this tie sitting in 14th place, just six points shy of the relegation zone. Julen Lopetegui, who replaced David Moyes in the summer, has not had the best start to his West Ham career and rumours emerged last week that he had just two games to save his job.
He pulled off a big win in the first game of that sequence—a 2-0 win against Newcastle in West Ham’s last outing. So, with half of the job done, Lopetegui will hope for another strong showing from his Hammers as they welcome old foes Arsenal for what will be the 57th London derby in the Premier League era between the pair (WHU: W9, D11, L36).
The fact that those 36 H2H defeats are the most West Ham have suffered against any opponent in the Premier League may intensify any sense of trepidation heading into this. However, the Hammers have been a decent side at home lately as the seven points they have won across their last three home league games (W2, D1) represent a notable uptick in form for a team that managed as many from their nine home outings prior (W1, D4, L4).
Meanwhile, Arsenal’s renaissance continued in midweek as they followed up a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend with a huge 5-1 drubbing of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Mikel Arteta praised his side’s efficiency and intelligence after that win and with players like Martin Ødegaard now back fully fit, the Spaniard should feel a lot happier with life.
The Gunners must continue in that recent vein as they look to close the yawning eight-point gap to the top of the table. Their imperious record across their last 26 Premier League London derbies should raise hopes of a third straight win (W18, D6, L2).
However, one of the two defeats in that sequence did come against West Ham so fans will still be wary despite their improved form and West Ham’s struggles. Also, given that Arsenal have dropped points in four away league games this season (W2, D2, L2), victory is by no means guaranteed.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table