West Ham United vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 29, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: London Stadium

Date: 30th November 2024

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Arsenal will make the short trip to London Stadium to face struggling West Ham United on Saturday evening.

The Hammers have endured a poor first four months of the season and come into this tie sitting in 14th place, just six points shy of the relegation zone. Julen Lopetegui, who replaced David Moyes in the summer, has not had the best start to his West Ham career and rumours emerged last week that he had just two games to save his job.

He pulled off a big win in the first game of that sequence—a 2-0 win against Newcastle in West Ham’s last outing. So, with half of the job done, Lopetegui will hope for another strong showing from his Hammers as they welcome old foes Arsenal for what will be the 57th London derby in the Premier League era between the pair (WHU: W9, D11, L36).

The fact that those 36 H2H defeats are the most West Ham have suffered against any opponent in the Premier League may intensify any sense of trepidation heading into this. However, the Hammers have been a decent side at home lately as the seven points they have won across their last three home league games (W2, D1) represent a notable uptick in form for a team that managed as many from their nine home outings prior (W1, D4, L4).

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s renaissance continued in midweek as they followed up a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend with a huge 5-1 drubbing of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Mikel Arteta praised his side’s efficiency and intelligence after that win and with players like Martin Ødegaard now back fully fit, the Spaniard should feel a lot happier with life.

The Gunners must continue in that recent vein as they look to close the yawning eight-point gap to the top of the table. Their imperious record across their last 26 Premier League London derbies should raise hopes of a third straight win (W18, D6, L2).

However, one of the two defeats in that sequence did come against West Ham so fans will still be wary despite their improved form and West Ham’s struggles. Also, given that Arsenal have dropped points in four away league games this season (W2, D2, L2), victory is by no means guaranteed.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

November 30, 2024
Brentford 16:00 Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 16:00 Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Ipswich Town
West Ham United 18:30 Arsenal
December 1, 2024
Chelsea 14:30 Aston Villa
Manchester United 14:30 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 14:30 Fulham
Liverpool 17:00 Manchester City
December 3, 2024
Ipswich Town 20:30 Crystal Palace
Leicester City 21:15 West Ham United
December 4, 2024
Everton 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 20:30 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United 20:30 Liverpool
Southampton 20:30 Chelsea
Aston Villa 21:15 Brentford
Arsenal 21:15 Manchester United
December 5, 2024
Fulham 20:30 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 21:15 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 12 10 1 1 24 8 +16 31
2 Brighton & Hov… 13 6 5 2 22 17 +5 23
3 Manchester City 12 7 2 3 22 17 +5 23
4 Chelsea 12 6 4 2 23 14 +9 22
5 Arsenal 12 6 4 2 21 12 +9 22
6 Tottenham Hotspur 12 6 1 5 27 13 +14 19
7 Nottingham Forest 12 5 4 3 15 13 +2 19
8 Aston Villa 12 5 4 3 19 19 +0 19
9 Fulham 12 5 3 4 17 17 +0 18
10 Newcastle United 12 5 3 4 13 13 +0 18
11 Brentford 12 5 2 5 22 22 +0 17
12 Manchester United 12 4 4 4 13 13 +0 16
13 AFC Bournemouth 12 4 3 5 16 17 -1 15
14 West Ham United 12 4 3 5 15 19 -4 15
15 Everton 12 2 5 5 10 17 -7 11
16 Leicester City 12 2 4 6 15 23 -8 10
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 2 3 7 20 28 -8 9
18 Ipswich Town 12 1 6 5 13 23 -10 9
19 Crystal Palace 12 1 5 6 10 17 -7 8
20 Southampton 13 1 2 10 10 25 -15 5

