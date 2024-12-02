Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Competition – DFB-Pokal Stadium: Allianz Arena Date: 3rd December 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After their weekend exertions in the league, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will square up this Tuesday in the last eight of the 2024/25 season DFB Pokal.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will be looking to continue their unbeaten domestic start to the season when they welcome Xabi Alonso’s side to the Allianz Arena for this game. Vincent Kompany’s side are unbeaten in the Bundesliga and this competition, having won nine out of 12 league games while also recording two 4-0 wins over Ulm and Mainz in the DFB Pokal.

Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund which ended a seven-game winning run but extended their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions (W7, D1). As such, they come into this tie with momentum on their side, looking ready to end a four-game winless head-to-head record against Bayer Leverkusen (D2, L2).

The visitors have not been as formidable as they were last season when they won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal. However, after a return of one win in six games between October and early November, Leverkusen has won three on the bounce, including a 2-1 win over Union Berlin at the weekend.

The DFB Pokal holders have the chance to make it five games without defeat against a Bayern Munich side they couldn’t beat in seven games prior (D1, L6).