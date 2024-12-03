Adbet365Ad

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 3, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Date: 5th December 2024

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Tottenham will travel to the Vitality Stadium this Thursday to face Bournemouth.

The Cherries come into this tie in buoyant mood after taking full advantage of Wolves’ poor discipline with a trio of successful penalties in a 4-2 away victory last time. Their penalty success meant that they became the first Premier League club to score twice from the spot within the opening 18 minutes.

That result kept them in a mid-table logjam that includes Thursday’s opponents Tottenham, and restored the foundations from which the Cherries can mount an attack on the European placings. Having already beaten Arsenal (2-0) and Manchester City (2-1) at the Vitality Stadium this season, Bournemouth are unlikely to be fazed by Spurs’ arrival.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglu’s side will attempt to pick themselves back up again after another disappointing result. The North London side have been hugely inconsistent this season, often following up big wins with disappointing results.

Their latest disappointment came in the fashion of a 1-1 draw with Fulham at home, a result that led to them being booed off the pitch by their own supporters. The result also kept them adrift of the top four and led to under-fire head coach Postecoglou admitting he’s hearing more of the criticism coming their way.

The Australian also admitted his side “didn’t have many options” personnel-wise as he juggles a slate of injuries and multiple competitions. Ahead of this game, Spurs can draw confidence from winning their last two visits to Bournemouth, as well as their sensational 4-0 victory at Manchester City late last month.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 3, 2024
Ipswich Town 20:30 Crystal Palace
Leicester City 21:15 West Ham United
December 4, 2024
Everton 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 20:30 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United 20:30 Liverpool
Southampton 20:30 Chelsea
Arsenal 21:15 Manchester United
Aston Villa 21:15 Brentford
December 5, 2024
Fulham 20:30 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 21:15 Tottenham Hotspur
December 7, 2024
Everton 13:30 Liverpool
Aston Villa 16:00 Southampton
Brentford 16:00 Newcastle United
Crystal Palace 16:00 Manchester City
Manchester United 18:30 Nottingham Forest
December 8, 2024
Leicester City 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Fulham 15:00 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Chelsea
December 9, 2024
West Ham United 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 13 11 1 1 26 8 +18 34
2 Arsenal 13 7 4 2 26 14 +12 25
3 Chelsea 13 7 4 2 26 14 +12 25
4 Brighton & Hov… 13 6 5 2 22 17 +5 23
5 Manchester City 13 7 2 4 22 19 +3 23
6 Nottingham Forest 13 6 4 3 16 13 +3 22
7 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 2 5 28 14 +14 20
8 Brentford 13 6 2 5 26 23 +3 20
9 Manchester United 13 5 4 4 17 13 +4 19
10 Fulham 13 5 4 4 18 18 +0 19
11 Newcastle United 13 5 4 4 14 14 +0 19
12 Aston Villa 13 5 4 4 19 22 -3 19
13 AFC Bournemouth 13 5 3 5 20 19 +1 18
14 West Ham United 13 4 3 6 17 24 -7 15
15 Everton 13 2 5 6 10 21 -11 11
16 Leicester City 13 2 4 7 16 27 -11 10
17 Crystal Palace 13 1 6 6 11 18 -7 9
18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 2 3 8 22 32 -10 9
19 Ipswich Town 13 1 6 6 13 24 -11 9
20 Southampton 13 1 2 10 10 25 -15 5

