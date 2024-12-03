AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vitality Stadium Date: 5th December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Tottenham will travel to the Vitality Stadium this Thursday to face Bournemouth.

The Cherries come into this tie in buoyant mood after taking full advantage of Wolves’ poor discipline with a trio of successful penalties in a 4-2 away victory last time. Their penalty success meant that they became the first Premier League club to score twice from the spot within the opening 18 minutes.

That result kept them in a mid-table logjam that includes Thursday’s opponents Tottenham, and restored the foundations from which the Cherries can mount an attack on the European placings. Having already beaten Arsenal (2-0) and Manchester City (2-1) at the Vitality Stadium this season, Bournemouth are unlikely to be fazed by Spurs’ arrival.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglu’s side will attempt to pick themselves back up again after another disappointing result. The North London side have been hugely inconsistent this season, often following up big wins with disappointing results.

Their latest disappointment came in the fashion of a 1-1 draw with Fulham at home, a result that led to them being booed off the pitch by their own supporters. The result also kept them adrift of the top four and led to under-fire head coach Postecoglou admitting he’s hearing more of the criticism coming their way.

The Australian also admitted his side “didn’t have many options” personnel-wise as he juggles a slate of injuries and multiple competitions. Ahead of this game, Spurs can draw confidence from winning their last two visits to Bournemouth, as well as their sensational 4-0 victory at Manchester City late last month.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Ipswich Town 20:30 Crystal Palace Leicester City 21:15 West Ham United Everton 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 20:30 Nottingham Forest Newcastle United 20:30 Liverpool Southampton 20:30 Chelsea Arsenal 21:15 Manchester United Aston Villa 21:15 Brentford Fulham 20:30 Brighton & Hov… AFC Bournemouth 21:15 Tottenham Hotspur Everton 13:30 Liverpool Aston Villa 16:00 Southampton Brentford 16:00 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 16:00 Manchester City Manchester United 18:30 Nottingham Forest Leicester City 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Ipswich Town 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Fulham 15:00 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Chelsea West Ham United 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

