West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 9th December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Premier League strugglers West Ham and Wolves will each look to end a run of two straight defeats when they square up at the London Stadium on Monday night. West Ham coach Julen Lopetegui survived another week in London despite his team losing 3-1 to Leicester City in midweek. The Spanish coach is reportedly on the brink of being sacked for a poor start to his West Ham tenure, which has seen the Hammers take 15 points from their opening 14 games (W4, D3, L7). However, Lopetegui’s side could have been in a better position if not for their wastefulness in that 3-1 defeat to Leicester. The Hammers fired in 31 shots and accumulated a 3.09 xG against the Foxes but were undone by an inability to take their chances. A repeat of such wastefulness would likely prove fatal with suitors for his job reportedly being lined up. However, the Spaniard can take some comfort from the fact that West Ham have won the last four home league H2Hs ‘to nil’. Meanwhile, Wolves are also reportedly on the lookout for a new manager after a return of nine points from their opening 14 games (W2, D2, L9), which has left them rooted in the relegation zone. In their last outing, they were thrashed 4-0 by an Everton side that had failed to score in their four prior matches. Another desperate showing appears to have been the last straw for supporters, who strongly voiced their displeasure at Gary O’Neil throughout the game against the Toffees. Their moods won’t have been improved by the Wolves boss being nominated for the Premier League’s manager of the month for November on Thursday either. Time could well be up for O’Neil regardless of the result on Monday, as his side have conceded 4+ goals in back-to-back league matches. Although they’ve not conceded four in three successive league outings since September 1985, a return of six defeats in eight Premier League H2Hs (W2) suggests the visitors are in danger of that here. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 7, 2024 Everton
01:00
Liverpool
December 9, 2024 West Ham United
21:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
December 14, 2024 Arsenal
16:00
Everton
Liverpool
16:00
Fulham
Newcastle United
16:00
Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Aston Villa
December 15, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
15:00
Crystal Palace
Manchester City
17:30
Manchester United
Chelsea
20:00
Brentford
Southampton
20:00
Tottenham Hotspur
December 16, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
21:00
West Ham United
December 21, 2024 Aston Villa
13:30
Manchester City
West Ham United
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town
16:00
Newcastle United
Brentford
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace
18:30
Arsenal
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
14
11
2
1
29
11
+18
35
2
Chelsea
15
9
4
2
35
18
+17
31
3
Arsenal
15
8
5
2
29
15
+14
29
4
Manchester City
15
8
3
4
27
21
+6
27
5
Nottingham Forest
15
7
4
4
19
18
+1
25
6
Aston Villa
15
7
4
4
23
23
+0
25
7
Brighton & Hov…
15
6
6
3
25
22
+3
24
8
AFC Bournemouth
15
7
3
5
23
20
+3
24
9
Brentford
15
7
2
6
31
28
+3
23
10
Fulham
15
6
5
4
22
20
+2
23
11
Tottenham Hotspur
15
6
2
7
31
19
+12
20
12
Newcastle United
15
5
5
5
19
21
-2
20
13
Manchester United
15
5
4
6
19
18
+1
19
14
West Ham United
14
4
3
7
18
27
-9
15
15
Everton
14
3
5
6
14
21
-7
14
16
Leicester City
15
3
5
7
21
30
-9
14
17
Crystal Palace
15
2
7
6
14
20
-6
13
18
Ipswich Town
15
1
6
8
14
27
-13
9
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14
2
3
9
22
36
-14
9
20
Southampton
15
1
2
12
11
31
-20
5
