West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 8, 2024 Featured Articles

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: London Stadium

Date: 9th December 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League strugglers West Ham and Wolves will each look to end a run of two straight defeats when they square up at the London Stadium on Monday night.

West Ham coach Julen Lopetegui survived another week in London despite his team losing 3-1 to Leicester City in midweek. The Spanish coach is reportedly on the brink of being sacked for a poor start to his West Ham tenure, which has seen the Hammers take 15 points from their opening 14 games (W4, D3, L7).

However, Lopetegui’s side could have been in a better position if not for their wastefulness in that 3-1 defeat to Leicester. The Hammers fired in 31 shots and accumulated a 3.09 xG against the Foxes but were undone by an inability to take their chances.

A repeat of such wastefulness would likely prove fatal with suitors for his job reportedly being lined up. However, the Spaniard can take some comfort from the fact that West Ham have won the last four home league H2Hs ‘to nil’.

Meanwhile, Wolves are also reportedly on the lookout for a new manager after a return of nine points from their opening 14 games (W2, D2, L9), which has left them rooted in the relegation zone.

In their last outing, they were thrashed 4-0 by an Everton side that had failed to score in their four prior matches. Another desperate showing appears to have been the last straw for supporters, who strongly voiced their displeasure at Gary O’Neil throughout the game against the Toffees.

Their moods won’t have been improved by the Wolves boss being nominated for the Premier League’s manager of the month for November on Thursday either. Time could well be up for O’Neil regardless of the result on Monday, as his side have conceded 4+ goals in back-to-back league matches. Although they’ve not conceded four in three successive league outings since September 1985, a return of six defeats in eight Premier League H2Hs (W2) suggests the visitors are in danger of that here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 7, 2024
Everton 01:00 Liverpool
December 9, 2024
West Ham United 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
December 14, 2024
Arsenal 16:00 Everton
Liverpool 16:00 Fulham
Newcastle United 16:00 Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Aston Villa
December 15, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester City 17:30 Manchester United
Chelsea 20:00 Brentford
Southampton 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur
December 16, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 21:00 West Ham United
December 21, 2024
Aston Villa 13:30 Manchester City
West Ham United 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town 16:00 Newcastle United
Brentford 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace 18:30 Arsenal

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 14 11 2 1 29 11 +18 35
2 Chelsea 15 9 4 2 35 18 +17 31
3 Arsenal 15 8 5 2 29 15 +14 29
4 Manchester City 15 8 3 4 27 21 +6 27
5 Nottingham Forest 15 7 4 4 19 18 +1 25
6 Aston Villa 15 7 4 4 23 23 +0 25
7 Brighton & Hov… 15 6 6 3 25 22 +3 24
8 AFC Bournemouth 15 7 3 5 23 20 +3 24
9 Brentford 15 7 2 6 31 28 +3 23
10 Fulham 15 6 5 4 22 20 +2 23
11 Tottenham Hotspur 15 6 2 7 31 19 +12 20
12 Newcastle United 15 5 5 5 19 21 -2 20
13 Manchester United 15 5 4 6 19 18 +1 19
14 West Ham United 14 4 3 7 18 27 -9 15
15 Everton 14 3 5 6 14 21 -7 14
16 Leicester City 15 3 5 7 21 30 -9 14
17 Crystal Palace 15 2 7 6 14 20 -6 13
18 Ipswich Town 15 1 6 8 14 27 -13 9
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 2 3 9 22 36 -14 9
20 Southampton 15 1 2 12 11 31 -20 5

