West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 9th December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League strugglers West Ham and Wolves will each look to end a run of two straight defeats when they square up at the London Stadium on Monday night.

West Ham coach Julen Lopetegui survived another week in London despite his team losing 3-1 to Leicester City in midweek. The Spanish coach is reportedly on the brink of being sacked for a poor start to his West Ham tenure, which has seen the Hammers take 15 points from their opening 14 games (W4, D3, L7).

However, Lopetegui’s side could have been in a better position if not for their wastefulness in that 3-1 defeat to Leicester. The Hammers fired in 31 shots and accumulated a 3.09 xG against the Foxes but were undone by an inability to take their chances.

A repeat of such wastefulness would likely prove fatal with suitors for his job reportedly being lined up. However, the Spaniard can take some comfort from the fact that West Ham have won the last four home league H2Hs ‘to nil’.

Meanwhile, Wolves are also reportedly on the lookout for a new manager after a return of nine points from their opening 14 games (W2, D2, L9), which has left them rooted in the relegation zone.

In their last outing, they were thrashed 4-0 by an Everton side that had failed to score in their four prior matches. Another desperate showing appears to have been the last straw for supporters, who strongly voiced their displeasure at Gary O’Neil throughout the game against the Toffees.

Their moods won’t have been improved by the Wolves boss being nominated for the Premier League’s manager of the month for November on Thursday either. Time could well be up for O’Neil regardless of the result on Monday, as his side have conceded 4+ goals in back-to-back league matches. Although they’ve not conceded four in three successive league outings since September 1985, a return of six defeats in eight Premier League H2Hs (W2) suggests the visitors are in danger of that here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Everton 01:00 Liverpool West Ham United 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 16:00 Everton Liverpool 16:00 Fulham Newcastle United 16:00 Leicester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Ipswich Town Nottingham Forest 18:30 Aston Villa Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Crystal Palace Manchester City 17:30 Manchester United Chelsea 20:00 Brentford Southampton 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur AFC Bournemouth 21:00 West Ham United Aston Villa 13:30 Manchester City West Ham United 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Ipswich Town 16:00 Newcastle United Brentford 16:00 Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace 18:30 Arsenal

