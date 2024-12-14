Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester City vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 15th December 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Manchester City and Manchester United will renew their rivalry this Sunday when they meet in the 195th edition of the Manchester Derby. Manchester City have often been the favourites in recent meetings between both sides, having won three of the last five competitive games between them (D1, L1). However, the Citizens come into this tie in atrocious shape, making their tag as favourites debatable. After a 2-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League in midweek, Pep Guardiola’s men have now suffered seven defeats from their last ten matches across all competitions (W1, D2)—as many as in their previous 105 games. That leaves the defending champions eight points off the pace of leaders Liverpool, having played a game more heading into the weekend. So, a fifth successive title now looks unrealistic, although the hosts still have one of the best squads in the league. That said, their immediate target will be recovering bragging rights in Manchester after last year’s FA Cup final defeat. So City fans will be encouraged by the fact they have won five of the last six Premier League H2Hs (L1), while only once have they been beaten at the Etihad Stadium this term (W7, D3). Meanwhile, Manchester United halted a two-game losing run in the Premier League with a 2-1 comeback win over Viktoria Plzeň on Thursday. The win made Ruben Amorim the third manager in club history to win his first two European games in charge. The Portuguese coach will now hope to make more history by winning their first Manchester Derby. However, Man United have won just one of their away games since mid-September (D5, L2). Also, the Red Devils haven’t won back-to-back on the road since February, so their chances of climbing the table appear slim. The good thing is that Amorim has already beaten Pep this season. He is now chasing a unique piece of history as he could become just the second manager to beat the reigning Premier League champions with different teams in the same season. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 7, 2024 Everton
01:00
Liverpool
December 16, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
21:00
West Ham United
December 21, 2024 Aston Villa
13:30
Manchester City
Brentford
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Ipswich Town
16:00
Newcastle United
West Ham United
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace
18:30
Arsenal
December 22, 2024 Everton
15:00
Chelsea
Fulham
15:00
Southampton
Leicester City
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30
Liverpool
December 26, 2024 Manchester City
13:30
Everton
Chelsea
16:00
Fulham
Newcastle United
16:00
Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
16:00
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers
18:30
Manchester United
Liverpool
21:00
Leicester City
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
15
11
3
1
31
13
+18
36
2
Chelsea
16
10
4
2
37
19
+18
34
3
Arsenal
16
8
6
2
29
15
+14
30
4
Nottingham Forest
16
8
4
4
21
19
+2
28
5
Manchester City
16
8
3
5
28
23
+5
27
6
Aston Villa
16
7
4
5
24
25
-1
25
7
AFC Bournemouth
15
7
3
5
23
20
+3
24
8
Fulham
16
6
6
4
24
22
+2
24
9
Brighton & Hov…
16
6
6
4
26
25
+1
24
10
Tottenham Hotspur
16
7
2
7
36
19
+17
23
11
Brentford
16
7
2
7
32
30
+2
23
12
Newcastle United
16
6
5
5
23
21
+2
23
13
Manchester United
16
6
4
6
21
19
+2
22
14
West Ham United
15
5
3
7
20
28
-8
18
15
Crystal Palace
16
3
7
6
17
21
-4
16
16
Everton
15
3
6
6
14
21
-7
15
17
Leicester City
16
3
5
8
21
34
-13
14
18
Ipswich Town
16
2
6
8
16
28
-12
12
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16
2
3
11
24
40
-16
9
20
Southampton
16
1
2
13
11
36
-25
5
