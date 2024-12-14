AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vitality Stadium Date: 16th December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Bournemouth will look to make it four wins in four league games when they welcome West Ham to the Vitality Stadium on Monday. The hosts are flying under the radar this season having secured 24 points which leaves them just three points adrift of the top four ahead of this round of games. That’s a remarkable achievement for a club who are widely regarded as the smallest to have ever played in the Premier League. With three top-flight wins in a row under their belt, the Cherries are proving they have the capabilities to rub shoulders with the elite. And after home victories against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham, Bournemouth are warm favourites to continue their fine recent form against West Ham despite failing to win any of the last six H2Hs (D3, L3). After overturning an 85th-minute deficit for the second time this season to win against Ipswich last weekend, Bournemouth should be brimming with confidence as they go in search of a fourth Premier League win in succession for the first time in almost a year. West Ham will be desperate to use this game to erase the perception of being a club in crisis. Despite being just six points behind Bournemouth, things are perceived to be fairly bleak for West Ham at the moment but if they can follow up a 2-1 win over Wolves last Monday with another Monday night win, the pressure could become less for boss Julen Lopetegui, whose job is constantly on the line. However, West Ham’s poor recent away league record of just one win in six games (D2, L3) suggests that another poor outing is likely on Monday. The three defeats in that run all came across their last four such games and all saw the Hammers concede at least three goals so they have a clear area of improvement ahead of this clash. Another Monday night fixture could be the perfect time to do so, with West Ham winning nine of their last ten Premier League games held on Monday(L1). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 7, 2024 Everton
01:00
Liverpool
December 16, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
21:00
West Ham United
December 21, 2024 Aston Villa
13:30
Manchester City
Brentford
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Ipswich Town
16:00
Newcastle United
West Ham United
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace
18:30
Arsenal
December 22, 2024 Everton
15:00
Chelsea
Fulham
15:00
Southampton
Leicester City
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30
Liverpool
December 26, 2024 Manchester City
13:30
Everton
Chelsea
16:00
Fulham
Newcastle United
16:00
Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
16:00
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers
18:30
Manchester United
Liverpool
21:00
Leicester City
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
15
11
3
1
31
13
+18
36
2
Chelsea
16
10
4
2
37
19
+18
34
3
Arsenal
16
8
6
2
29
15
+14
30
4
Nottingham Forest
16
8
4
4
21
19
+2
28
5
Manchester City
16
8
3
5
28
23
+5
27
6
Aston Villa
16
7
4
5
24
25
-1
25
7
AFC Bournemouth
15
7
3
5
23
20
+3
24
8
Fulham
16
6
6
4
24
22
+2
24
9
Brighton & Hov…
16
6
6
4
26
25
+1
24
10
Tottenham Hotspur
16
7
2
7
36
19
+17
23
11
Brentford
16
7
2
7
32
30
+2
23
12
Newcastle United
16
6
5
5
23
21
+2
23
13
Manchester United
16
6
4
6
21
19
+2
22
14
West Ham United
15
5
3
7
20
28
-8
18
15
Crystal Palace
16
3
7
6
17
21
-4
16
16
Everton
15
3
6
6
14
21
-7
15
17
Leicester City
16
3
5
8
21
34
-13
14
18
Ipswich Town
16
2
6
8
16
28
-12
12
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16
2
3
11
24
40
-16
9
20
Southampton
16
1
2
13
11
36
-25
5
