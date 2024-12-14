Adbet365Ad

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 14, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Date: 16th December 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bournemouth will look to make it four wins in four league games when they welcome West Ham to the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

The hosts are flying under the radar this season having secured 24 points which leaves them just three points adrift of the top four ahead of this round of games. That’s a remarkable achievement for a club who are widely regarded as the smallest to have ever played in the Premier League.

With three top-flight wins in a row under their belt, the Cherries are proving they have the capabilities to rub shoulders with the elite. And after home victories against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham, Bournemouth are warm favourites to continue their fine recent form against West Ham despite failing to win any of the last six H2Hs (D3, L3).

After overturning an 85th-minute deficit for the second time this season to win against Ipswich last weekend, Bournemouth should be brimming with confidence as they go in search of a fourth Premier League win in succession for the first time in almost a year.

West Ham will be desperate to use this game to erase the perception of being a club in crisis. Despite being just six points behind Bournemouth, things are perceived to be fairly bleak for West Ham at the moment but if they can follow up a 2-1 win over Wolves last Monday with another Monday night win, the pressure could become less for boss Julen Lopetegui, whose job is constantly on the line.

However, West Ham’s poor recent away league record of just one win in six games (D2, L3) suggests that another poor outing is likely on Monday. The three defeats in that run all came across their last four such games and all saw the Hammers concede at least three goals so they have a clear area of improvement ahead of this clash. Another Monday night fixture could be the perfect time to do so, with West Ham winning nine of their last ten Premier League games held on Monday(L1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 7, 2024
Everton 01:00 Liverpool
December 16, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 21:00 West Ham United
December 21, 2024
Aston Villa 13:30 Manchester City
Brentford 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Ipswich Town 16:00 Newcastle United
West Ham United 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Crystal Palace 18:30 Arsenal
December 22, 2024
Everton 15:00 Chelsea
Fulham 15:00 Southampton
Leicester City 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Liverpool
December 26, 2024
Manchester City 13:30 Everton
Chelsea 16:00 Fulham
Newcastle United 16:00 Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton 16:00 West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers 18:30 Manchester United
Liverpool 21:00 Leicester City

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 15 11 3 1 31 13 +18 36
2 Chelsea 16 10 4 2 37 19 +18 34
3 Arsenal 16 8 6 2 29 15 +14 30
4 Nottingham Forest 16 8 4 4 21 19 +2 28
5 Manchester City 16 8 3 5 28 23 +5 27
6 Aston Villa 16 7 4 5 24 25 -1 25
7 AFC Bournemouth 15 7 3 5 23 20 +3 24
8 Fulham 16 6 6 4 24 22 +2 24
9 Brighton & Hov… 16 6 6 4 26 25 +1 24
10 Tottenham Hotspur 16 7 2 7 36 19 +17 23
11 Brentford 16 7 2 7 32 30 +2 23
12 Newcastle United 16 6 5 5 23 21 +2 23
13 Manchester United 16 6 4 6 21 19 +2 22
14 West Ham United 15 5 3 7 20 28 -8 18
15 Crystal Palace 16 3 7 6 17 21 -4 16
16 Everton 15 3 6 6 14 21 -7 15
17 Leicester City 16 3 5 8 21 34 -13 14
18 Ipswich Town 16 2 6 8 16 28 -12 12
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 2 3 11 24 40 -16 9
20 Southampton 16 1 2 13 11 36 -25 5

Check Also

Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester City and Manchester United will renew their rivalry this Sunday when they meet in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.