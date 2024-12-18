Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Preview

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 20th December 2024 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Bayern Munich will look to return to winning ways when they welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena in the 15th round of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season.

The Bavarians come into this match sitting top of the league table after winning ten out of their opening 14 league games (W3, L1). However, their lead at the top was cut to four points as they suffered their first league defeat of the season at Mainz at the weekend.

That leaves Vincent Kompany’s men with just one win from their last four domestic matches (D1, L2). However, Kompany will be confident his men can get back on track at the Allianz Arena where they’ve been unbeaten in the Bundesliga since March (W8, D1).

But recent home H2Hs against RB Leipzig have proved tricky, with Bayern conceding 12 times across the last five meetings here (W2, D1, L2).

The visitors seem to have recovered from a terrible November (D1, L5), winning back-to-back Bundesliga matches. However, those wins came either side of a sixth successive Champions League defeat, which confirmed their elimination from that competition.

As such, Leipzig’s focus now turns to the league where they will be desperate to close the gap between them and leaders Bayern Munich. Marco Rose’s men will look to build on a very respectable return of one loss from their last five H2Hs (W2, D2).

Also, this fixture falling on the road should suit Leipzig down to the ground as they’ve conceded a joint-league low eight times on their Bundesliga travels this term. They also boast a division-best four away clean sheets ahead of arguably the hardest trip in the Bundesliga.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

