Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Preview

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 20th December 2024 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Bayern Munich will look to return to winning ways when they welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena in the 15th round of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season. The Bavarians come into this match sitting top of the league table after winning ten out of their opening 14 league games (W3, L1). However, their lead at the top was cut to four points as they suffered their first league defeat of the season at Mainz at the weekend. That leaves Vincent Kompany’s men with just one win from their last four domestic matches (D1, L2). However, Kompany will be confident his men can get back on track at the Allianz Arena where they’ve been unbeaten in the Bundesliga since March (W8, D1). But recent home H2Hs against RB Leipzig have proved tricky, with Bayern conceding 12 times across the last five meetings here (W2, D1, L2). The visitors seem to have recovered from a terrible November (D1, L5), winning back-to-back Bundesliga matches. However, those wins came either side of a sixth successive Champions League defeat, which confirmed their elimination from that competition. As such, Leipzig’s focus now turns to the league where they will be desperate to close the gap between them and leaders Bayern Munich. Marco Rose’s men will look to build on a very respectable return of one loss from their last five H2Hs (W2, D2). Also, this fixture falling on the road should suit Leipzig down to the ground as they’ve conceded a joint-league low eight times on their Bundesliga travels this term. They also boast a division-best four away clean sheets ahead of arguably the hardest trip in the Bundesliga. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
December 20, 2024 Bayern Munich
20:30
RB Leipzig
December 21, 2024 Werder Bremen
15:30
Union Berlin
Holstein Kiel
15:30
Augsburg 1907
Stuttgart
15:30
FC St. Pauli
Eintracht Frankfurt
15:30
Mainz
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
15:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
18:30
SC Freiburg
December 22, 2024 VFL Bochum
15:30
Heidenheim
Wolfsburg
17:30
Borussia Dortmund
January 10, 2025 Borussia Dortmund
20:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
January 11, 2025 Mainz
15:30
VFL Bochum
FC St. Pauli
15:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
Heidenheim
15:30
Union Berlin
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
15:30
Wolfsburg
SC Freiburg
15:30
Holstein Kiel
Borussia Mönchengladbach
18:30
Bayern Munich
January 12, 2025 RB Leipzig
15:30
Werder Bremen
Augsburg 1907
17:30
Stuttgart
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayern Munich
14
10
3
1
42
12
+30
33
2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
14
8
5
1
32
20
+12
29
3
Eintracht Frankfurt
14
8
3
3
34
20
+14
27
4
RB Leipzig
14
8
3
3
23
15
+8
27
5
SC Freiburg
14
7
3
4
20
19
+1
24
6
Stuttgart
14
6
5
3
29
24
+5
23
7
Mainz
14
6
4
4
25
19
+6
22
8
Borussia Dortmund
14
6
4
4
25
21
+4
22
9
Werder Bremen
14
6
4
4
22
24
-2
22
10
Wolfsburg
14
6
3
5
31
25
+6
21
11
Borussia Mönchengladbach
14
6
3
5
23
19
+4
21
12
Union Berlin
14
4
5
5
13
15
-2
17
13
Augsburg 1907
14
4
4
6
16
27
-11
16
14
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
14
3
5
6
19
26
-7
14
15
FC St. Pauli
14
3
2
9
11
19
-8
11
16
Heidenheim
14
3
1
10
18
31
-13
10
17
Holstein Kiel
14
1
2
11
14
37
-23
5
18
VFL Bochum
14
0
3
11
11
35
-24
3
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Competition – German Bundesliga
Stadium – Allianz Arena
Date: 20th December 2024
Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT
Bayern Munich will look to return to winning ways when they welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena in the 15th round of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season.
The Bavarians come into this match sitting top of the league table after winning ten out of their opening 14 league games (W3, L1). However, their lead at the top was cut to four points as they suffered their first league defeat of the season at Mainz at the weekend.
That leaves Vincent Kompany’s men with just one win from their last four domestic matches (D1, L2). However, Kompany will be confident his men can get back on track at the Allianz Arena where they’ve been unbeaten in the Bundesliga since March (W8, D1).
But recent home H2Hs against RB Leipzig have proved tricky, with Bayern conceding 12 times across the last five meetings here (W2, D1, L2).
The visitors seem to have recovered from a terrible November (D1, L5), winning back-to-back Bundesliga matches. However, those wins came either side of a sixth successive Champions League defeat, which confirmed their elimination from that competition.
As such, Leipzig’s focus now turns to the league where they will be desperate to close the gap between them and leaders Bayern Munich. Marco Rose’s men will look to build on a very respectable return of one loss from their last five H2Hs (W2, D2).
Also, this fixture falling on the road should suit Leipzig down to the ground as they’ve conceded a joint-league low eight times on their Bundesliga travels this term. They also boast a division-best four away clean sheets ahead of arguably the hardest trip in the Bundesliga.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga: