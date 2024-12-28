West Ham United vs Liverpool Preview

West Ham United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 29th December 2024 Kick-off time – 17:15 GMT West Ham will be looking to win a second consecutive league game when they welcome high-flying Liverpool to the London Stadium on Sunday. West Ham’s recent improvement continued on Boxing Day as they beat Southampton 1-0 to extend their unbeaten run to four matches (W2, D2). Julen Lopetegui’s men also kept their first clean sheet in over a month during the game despite losing goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański to injury before half-time. They now have the chance to secure consecutive league wins for the first time since March. However, this fixture usually spells trouble for the Hammers who’ve won just one of the last 18 H2Hs (D3, L14). But, a rapidly improving record on home soil at the London Stadium where West Ham have lost just once in six matches (W3, D2) offers some hope that they can upset the odds here and they did draw this fixture last season. Meanwhile, Liverpool continued their impressive run of form on Sunday as they came from one goal down to beat Leicester City at Anfield. That win brought their unbeaten run to a whopping 22 games and extended their lead at the top of the league table to six points. Liverpool has also won their final league game of the calendar year in eight of the last ten years (D1, L1), so they’re set to enter 2025 on a roll given their unbeaten away record across all competitions this term (W11, D2). A potential bump in the road comes from their defensive record on their travels, conceding 2+ goals in their last four such league matches (W2, D2) – never before has a team conceded multiple goals in five successive Premier League games and remained unbeaten. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 7, 2024 Everton
01:00
Liverpool
December 30, 2024 Aston Villa
20:45
Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town
20:45
Chelsea
Manchester United
21:00
Newcastle United
January 1, 2025 Brentford
18:30
Arsenal
January 4, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur
13:30
Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Everton
Aston Villa
16:00
Leicester City
Crystal Palace
16:00
Chelsea
Manchester City
16:00
West Ham United
Southampton
16:00
Brentford
Brighton & Hov…
18:30
Arsenal
January 5, 2025 Fulham
15:00
Ipswich Town
Liverpool
17:30
Manchester United
January 6, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:00
Nottingham Forest
January 14, 2025 Brentford
20:30
Manchester City
West Ham United
20:30
Fulham
Chelsea
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest
21:00
Liverpool
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
18
14
3
1
45
17
+28
45
2
Nottingham Forest
19
11
4
4
26
19
+7
37
3
Arsenal
18
10
6
2
35
16
+19
36
4
Chelsea
18
10
5
3
38
21
+17
35
5
Manchester City
19
9
4
6
32
26
+6
31
6
AFC Bournemouth
19
8
6
5
29
23
+6
30
7
Newcastle United
18
8
5
5
30
21
+9
29
8
Fulham
19
7
8
4
28
25
+3
29
9
Aston Villa
18
8
4
6
26
29
-3
28
10
Brighton & Hov…
18
6
8
4
27
26
+1
26
11
Tottenham Hotspur
19
7
3
9
41
28
+13
24
12
Brentford
18
7
3
8
32
32
+0
24
13
West Ham United
19
6
5
8
23
35
-12
23
14
Manchester United
18
6
4
8
21
24
-3
22
15
Crystal Palace
19
4
8
7
20
27
-7
20
16
Everton
18
3
8
7
15
24
-9
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
4
4
11
31
42
-11
16
18
Leicester City
19
3
5
11
22
42
-20
14
19
Ipswich Town
18
2
6
10
16
33
-17
12
20
Southampton
19
1
3
15
12
39
-27
6
West Ham United vs Liverpool
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: London Stadium
Date: 29th December 2024
Kick-off time – 17:15 GMT
West Ham will be looking to win a second consecutive league game when they welcome high-flying Liverpool to the London Stadium on Sunday.
West Ham’s recent improvement continued on Boxing Day as they beat Southampton 1-0 to extend their unbeaten run to four matches (W2, D2). Julen Lopetegui’s men also kept their first clean sheet in over a month during the game despite losing goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański to injury before half-time.
They now have the chance to secure consecutive league wins for the first time since March. However, this fixture usually spells trouble for the Hammers who’ve won just one of the last 18 H2Hs (D3, L14).
But, a rapidly improving record on home soil at the London Stadium where West Ham have lost just once in six matches (W3, D2) offers some hope that they can upset the odds here and they did draw this fixture last season.
Meanwhile, Liverpool continued their impressive run of form on Sunday as they came from one goal down to beat Leicester City at Anfield. That win brought their unbeaten run to a whopping 22 games and extended their lead at the top of the league table to six points.
Liverpool has also won their final league game of the calendar year in eight of the last ten years (D1, L1), so they’re set to enter 2025 on a roll given their unbeaten away record across all competitions this term (W11, D2). A potential bump in the road comes from their defensive record on their travels, conceding 2+ goals in their last four such league matches (W2, D2) – never before has a team conceded multiple goals in five successive Premier League games and remained unbeaten.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table