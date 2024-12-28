Adbet365Ad

West Ham United vs Liverpool Preview

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: London Stadium

Date: 29th December 2024

Kick-off time – 17:15 GMT

West Ham will be looking to win a second consecutive league game when they welcome high-flying Liverpool to the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham’s recent improvement continued on Boxing Day as they beat Southampton 1-0 to extend their unbeaten run to four matches (W2, D2). Julen Lopetegui’s men also kept their first clean sheet in over a month during the game despite losing goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański to injury before half-time.

They now have the chance to secure consecutive league wins for the first time since March. However, this fixture usually spells trouble for the Hammers who’ve won just one of the last 18 H2Hs (D3, L14).

But, a rapidly improving record on home soil at the London Stadium where West Ham have lost just once in six matches (W3, D2) offers some hope that they can upset the odds here and they did draw this fixture last season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool continued their impressive run of form on Sunday as they came from one goal down to beat Leicester City at Anfield. That win brought their unbeaten run to a whopping 22 games and extended their lead at the top of the league table to six points.

Liverpool has also won their final league game of the calendar year in eight of the last ten years (D1, L1), so they’re set to enter 2025 on a roll given their unbeaten away record across all competitions this term (W11, D2). A potential bump in the road comes from their defensive record on their travels, conceding 2+ goals in their last four such league matches (W2, D2) – never before has a team conceded multiple goals in five successive Premier League games and remained unbeaten.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 7, 2024
Everton 01:00 Liverpool
December 30, 2024
Aston Villa 20:45 Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town 20:45 Chelsea
Manchester United 21:00 Newcastle United
January 1, 2025
Brentford 18:30 Arsenal
January 4, 2025
Tottenham Hotspur 13:30 Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Everton
Aston Villa 16:00 Leicester City
Crystal Palace 16:00 Chelsea
Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United
Southampton 16:00 Brentford
Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Arsenal
January 5, 2025
Fulham 15:00 Ipswich Town
Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United
January 6, 2025
Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Nottingham Forest
January 14, 2025
Brentford 20:30 Manchester City
West Ham United 20:30 Fulham
Chelsea 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest 21:00 Liverpool

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 18 14 3 1 45 17 +28 45
2 Nottingham Forest 19 11 4 4 26 19 +7 37
3 Arsenal 18 10 6 2 35 16 +19 36
4 Chelsea 18 10 5 3 38 21 +17 35
5 Manchester City 19 9 4 6 32 26 +6 31
6 AFC Bournemouth 19 8 6 5 29 23 +6 30
7 Newcastle United 18 8 5 5 30 21 +9 29
8 Fulham 19 7 8 4 28 25 +3 29
9 Aston Villa 18 8 4 6 26 29 -3 28
10 Brighton & Hov… 18 6 8 4 27 26 +1 26
11 Tottenham Hotspur 19 7 3 9 41 28 +13 24
12 Brentford 18 7 3 8 32 32 +0 24
13 West Ham United 19 6 5 8 23 35 -12 23
14 Manchester United 18 6 4 8 21 24 -3 22
15 Crystal Palace 19 4 8 7 20 27 -7 20
16 Everton 18 3 8 7 15 24 -9 17
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 4 4 11 31 42 -11 16
18 Leicester City 19 3 5 11 22 42 -20 14
19 Ipswich Town 18 2 6 10 16 33 -17 12
20 Southampton 19 1 3 15 12 39 -27 6

