West Ham United vs Liverpool Preview

West Ham United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 29th December 2024 Kick-off time – 17:15 GMT

West Ham will be looking to win a second consecutive league game when they welcome high-flying Liverpool to the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham’s recent improvement continued on Boxing Day as they beat Southampton 1-0 to extend their unbeaten run to four matches (W2, D2). Julen Lopetegui’s men also kept their first clean sheet in over a month during the game despite losing goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański to injury before half-time.

They now have the chance to secure consecutive league wins for the first time since March. However, this fixture usually spells trouble for the Hammers who’ve won just one of the last 18 H2Hs (D3, L14).

But, a rapidly improving record on home soil at the London Stadium where West Ham have lost just once in six matches (W3, D2) offers some hope that they can upset the odds here and they did draw this fixture last season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool continued their impressive run of form on Sunday as they came from one goal down to beat Leicester City at Anfield. That win brought their unbeaten run to a whopping 22 games and extended their lead at the top of the league table to six points.

Liverpool has also won their final league game of the calendar year in eight of the last ten years (D1, L1), so they’re set to enter 2025 on a roll given their unbeaten away record across all competitions this term (W11, D2). A potential bump in the road comes from their defensive record on their travels, conceding 2+ goals in their last four such league matches (W2, D2) – never before has a team conceded multiple goals in five successive Premier League games and remained unbeaten.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Everton 01:00 Liverpool Aston Villa 20:45 Brighton & Hov… Ipswich Town 20:45 Chelsea Manchester United 21:00 Newcastle United Brentford 18:30 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 13:30 Newcastle United AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Everton Aston Villa 16:00 Leicester City Crystal Palace 16:00 Chelsea Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United Southampton 16:00 Brentford Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Arsenal Fulham 15:00 Ipswich Town Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Nottingham Forest Brentford 20:30 Manchester City West Ham United 20:30 Fulham Chelsea 20:30 AFC Bournemouth Nottingham Forest 21:00 Liverpool

Premier League Table