Manchester United vs Newcastle United Preview

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 30th December 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Manchester United will look to end 2024 on a winning note when they welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford on Monday. It has been a year to forget for Manchester United who have lost 13 of the 36 league games they have played this calendar year (W14, D9). Four of those losses have come this month with Man United’s last two games ending in back-to-back losses to Bournemouth and Wolves. Ominously, they failed to score in both games, resulting in the Red Devils slumping to an outrageously low 14th in the table. Head coach Ruben Amorim’s insistence that his side needs to “survive” made fans wonder whether he was referring to their current slump or the season in general. His desperation comes as little surprise as the five defeats Amorim has suffered in his first ten matches is the most of any new United manager since Walter Crickmer in 1932, while his side stand on the verge of losing five league games in the same calendar month for the first time in over 62 years. But despite United’s poor form, this fixture may be just what the Red Devils need as they’ve lost just one of the last 39 league meetings on home turf (W28, D10). However, the Magpies look a different beast nowadays. The visitors remarkably travel to Old Trafford as narrow favourites after a formidable run of form that’s seen them win their last three league games by an aggregate score of 11-0. The 3-0 crushing of ten-man Aston Villa on Boxing Day was perhaps the most impressive as it lifted the Magpies into the top five and back into contention for a Champions League finish. Eddie Howe’s side will take some stopping in their current form and a fourth successive win without conceding would mark their first set of four straight top-flight wins ‘to nil’ since April 2012. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 7, 2024 Everton
01:00
Liverpool
December 30, 2024 Aston Villa
20:45
Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town
20:45
Chelsea
Manchester United
21:00
Newcastle United
January 1, 2025 Brentford
18:30
Arsenal
January 4, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur
13:30
Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Everton
Aston Villa
16:00
Leicester City
Crystal Palace
16:00
Chelsea
Manchester City
16:00
West Ham United
Southampton
16:00
Brentford
Brighton & Hov…
18:30
Arsenal
January 5, 2025 Fulham
15:00
Ipswich Town
Liverpool
17:30
Manchester United
January 6, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:00
Nottingham Forest
January 14, 2025 Brentford
20:30
Manchester City
West Ham United
20:30
Fulham
Chelsea
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest
21:00
Liverpool
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
18
14
3
1
45
17
+28
45
2
Nottingham Forest
19
11
4
4
26
19
+7
37
3
Arsenal
18
10
6
2
35
16
+19
36
4
Chelsea
18
10
5
3
38
21
+17
35
5
Manchester City
19
9
4
6
32
26
+6
31
6
AFC Bournemouth
19
8
6
5
29
23
+6
30
7
Newcastle United
18
8
5
5
30
21
+9
29
8
Fulham
19
7
8
4
28
25
+3
29
9
Aston Villa
18
8
4
6
26
29
-3
28
10
Brighton & Hov…
18
6
8
4
27
26
+1
26
11
Tottenham Hotspur
19
7
3
9
41
28
+13
24
12
Brentford
18
7
3
8
32
32
+0
24
13
West Ham United
19
6
5
8
23
35
-12
23
14
Manchester United
18
6
4
8
21
24
-3
22
15
Crystal Palace
19
4
8
7
20
27
-7
20
16
Everton
18
3
8
7
15
24
-9
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
4
4
11
31
42
-11
16
18
Leicester City
19
3
5
11
22
42
-20
14
19
Ipswich Town
18
2
6
10
16
33
-17
12
20
Southampton
19
1
3
15
12
39
-27
6
