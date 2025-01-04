Adbet365Ad

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 4, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 4th January 2024

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Tottenham will look to begin 2025 better than they ended the previous year when they welcome in-from Newcastle United to North London this Saturday.

Not for the first time this season, Spurs conceded a late goal to draw 2-2 at home to Wolves in their last outing. As a result, they ended the year in the bottom half of the Premier League standings. They currently sit in 11th position, eleven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Injuries have played a huge part in their failures this season, though. Left-back Destiny Udogie was the latest member of the squad to join the treatment room, and manager Ange Postecoglou conceded he was even forced to play an unfit Radu Drăgușin against Wolves whilst others were “dipping into their reserves of energy”.

That has been the story of the season as far as Postecoglou is concerned and it has led to the complete disintegration of a once-glowing home record that was the basis of their early season success. They kept in touch with the European placings throughout October by winning seven of their first eight competitive home games of 2024/25. However, home fans have since celebrated just one triumph from the subsequent seven (D3, L3) following the draw with Wolves.

Meanwhile, Newcastle ended 2024 strongly, with the Magpies winning their last four league games to shoot themselves into the top-four race. Impressively, those four games came with clean sheets, helping them complete their first sequence of four straight top-flight wins ‘to nil’ since 2012.

They must therefore be immensely confident of continuing a favourable recent history against Spurs. The visitors triumphed in four of their last five meetings with Tottenham under manager Eddie Howe.

Although the one exception was last season’s Premier League away trip (L 4-1), they’ve still won five of their last ten away league H2Hs (D1, L4). That and their four wins from eight games as travelling favourites this Premier League season (D2, L2) leaves them well-placed here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

December 7, 2024
Everton 01:00 Liverpool
January 4, 2025
Tottenham Hotspur 13:30 Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Everton
Aston Villa 16:00 Leicester City
Crystal Palace 16:00 Chelsea
Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United
Southampton 16:00 Brentford
Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Arsenal
January 5, 2025
Fulham 15:00 Ipswich Town
Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United
January 6, 2025
Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Nottingham Forest
January 14, 2025
Chelsea 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Brentford 20:30 Manchester City
West Ham United 20:30 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 21:00 Liverpool
January 15, 2025
Everton 20:30 Aston Villa
Leicester City 20:30 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 18 14 3 1 45 17 +28 45
2 Arsenal 19 11 6 2 38 17 +21 39
3 Nottingham Forest 19 11 4 4 26 19 +7 37
4 Chelsea 19 10 5 4 38 23 +15 35
5 Newcastle United 19 9 5 5 32 21 +11 32
6 Manchester City 19 9 4 6 32 26 +6 31
7 AFC Bournemouth 19 8 6 5 29 23 +6 30
8 Fulham 19 7 8 4 28 25 +3 29
9 Aston Villa 19 8 5 6 28 31 -3 29
10 Brighton & Hov… 19 6 9 4 29 28 +1 27
11 Tottenham Hotspur 19 7 3 9 41 28 +13 24
12 Brentford 19 7 3 9 33 35 -2 24
13 West Ham United 19 6 5 8 23 35 -12 23
14 Manchester United 19 6 4 9 21 26 -5 22
15 Crystal Palace 19 4 8 7 20 27 -7 20
16 Everton 18 3 8 7 15 24 -9 17
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 4 4 11 31 42 -11 16
18 Ipswich Town 19 3 6 10 18 33 -15 15
19 Leicester City 19 3 5 11 22 42 -20 14
20 Southampton 19 1 3 15 12 39 -27 6

Check Also

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Premier League’s most in-form side, Nottingham Forest, will travel to Molineux Stadium to face one ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.