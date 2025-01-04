Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 4th January 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT Tottenham will look to begin 2025 better than they ended the previous year when they welcome in-from Newcastle United to North London this Saturday. Not for the first time this season, Spurs conceded a late goal to draw 2-2 at home to Wolves in their last outing. As a result, they ended the year in the bottom half of the Premier League standings. They currently sit in 11th position, eleven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Injuries have played a huge part in their failures this season, though. Left-back Destiny Udogie was the latest member of the squad to join the treatment room, and manager Ange Postecoglou conceded he was even forced to play an unfit Radu Drăgușin against Wolves whilst others were “dipping into their reserves of energy”. That has been the story of the season as far as Postecoglou is concerned and it has led to the complete disintegration of a once-glowing home record that was the basis of their early season success. They kept in touch with the European placings throughout October by winning seven of their first eight competitive home games of 2024/25. However, home fans have since celebrated just one triumph from the subsequent seven (D3, L3) following the draw with Wolves. Meanwhile, Newcastle ended 2024 strongly, with the Magpies winning their last four league games to shoot themselves into the top-four race. Impressively, those four games came with clean sheets, helping them complete their first sequence of four straight top-flight wins ‘to nil’ since 2012. They must therefore be immensely confident of continuing a favourable recent history against Spurs. The visitors triumphed in four of their last five meetings with Tottenham under manager Eddie Howe. Although the one exception was last season’s Premier League away trip (L 4-1), they’ve still won five of their last ten away league H2Hs (D1, L4). That and their four wins from eight games as travelling favourites this Premier League season (D2, L2) leaves them well-placed here. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
December 7, 2024 Everton
01:00
Liverpool
January 4, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur
13:30
Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Everton
Aston Villa
16:00
Leicester City
Crystal Palace
16:00
Chelsea
Manchester City
16:00
West Ham United
Southampton
16:00
Brentford
Brighton & Hov…
18:30
Arsenal
January 5, 2025 Fulham
15:00
Ipswich Town
Liverpool
17:30
Manchester United
January 6, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:00
Nottingham Forest
January 14, 2025 Chelsea
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
20:30
Manchester City
West Ham United
20:30
Fulham
Nottingham Forest
21:00
Liverpool
January 15, 2025 Everton
20:30
Aston Villa
Leicester City
20:30
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
20:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
21:00
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
18
14
3
1
45
17
+28
45
2
Arsenal
19
11
6
2
38
17
+21
39
3
Nottingham Forest
19
11
4
4
26
19
+7
37
4
Chelsea
19
10
5
4
38
23
+15
35
5
Newcastle United
19
9
5
5
32
21
+11
32
6
Manchester City
19
9
4
6
32
26
+6
31
7
AFC Bournemouth
19
8
6
5
29
23
+6
30
8
Fulham
19
7
8
4
28
25
+3
29
9
Aston Villa
19
8
5
6
28
31
-3
29
10
Brighton & Hov…
19
6
9
4
29
28
+1
27
11
Tottenham Hotspur
19
7
3
9
41
28
+13
24
12
Brentford
19
7
3
9
33
35
-2
24
13
West Ham United
19
6
5
8
23
35
-12
23
14
Manchester United
19
6
4
9
21
26
-5
22
15
Crystal Palace
19
4
8
7
20
27
-7
20
16
Everton
18
3
8
7
15
24
-9
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
4
4
11
31
42
-11
16
18
Ipswich Town
19
3
6
10
18
33
-15
15
19
Leicester City
19
3
5
11
22
42
-20
14
20
Southampton
19
1
3
15
12
39
-27
6
