Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 4th January 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Tottenham will look to begin 2025 better than they ended the previous year when they welcome in-from Newcastle United to North London this Saturday.

Not for the first time this season, Spurs conceded a late goal to draw 2-2 at home to Wolves in their last outing. As a result, they ended the year in the bottom half of the Premier League standings. They currently sit in 11th position, eleven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Injuries have played a huge part in their failures this season, though. Left-back Destiny Udogie was the latest member of the squad to join the treatment room, and manager Ange Postecoglou conceded he was even forced to play an unfit Radu Drăgușin against Wolves whilst others were “dipping into their reserves of energy”.

That has been the story of the season as far as Postecoglou is concerned and it has led to the complete disintegration of a once-glowing home record that was the basis of their early season success. They kept in touch with the European placings throughout October by winning seven of their first eight competitive home games of 2024/25. However, home fans have since celebrated just one triumph from the subsequent seven (D3, L3) following the draw with Wolves.

Meanwhile, Newcastle ended 2024 strongly, with the Magpies winning their last four league games to shoot themselves into the top-four race. Impressively, those four games came with clean sheets, helping them complete their first sequence of four straight top-flight wins ‘to nil’ since 2012.

They must therefore be immensely confident of continuing a favourable recent history against Spurs. The visitors triumphed in four of their last five meetings with Tottenham under manager Eddie Howe.

Although the one exception was last season’s Premier League away trip (L 4-1), they’ve still won five of their last ten away league H2Hs (D1, L4). That and their four wins from eight games as travelling favourites this Premier League season (D2, L2) leaves them well-placed here.

