Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 6th January 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Premier League’s most in-form side, Nottingham Forest, will travel to Molineux Stadium to face one of the league’s most improved sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After a terrible run of form under Gary O’Neil, which saw Wolves remain rooted in the bottom three, the hosts have enjoyed some improvement under new boss Vítor Pereira. Under the Portuguese boss, Wolves have taken seven points from an available nine (W2, D1), including holding Tottenham to a 2-2 draw last time out.

However, his side are still not out of relegation danger so there is plenty of work for the hosts to do as they finished the last matchday just one point ahead of 18th-placed Ipswich. But Pereira now faces another challenge with key forward Matheus Cunha suspended for this fixture for misconduct after last month’s 2-1 defeat to Ipswich.

With Cunha absent, they might be hard-pressed to extend their record of scoring in each of their last 11 home league games (W3, D1, L7), including their 2-0 win over Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Nottingham Forest will look to end that record for Wolves. The visitors start 2025 in the top four, bringing back memories of the late 1970s/early 1980s when they battled Liverpool for domestic supremacy. Although it is too impromptu to suggest they’re in a title race with Liverpool again, it’s an intriguing subplot as Nuno Espírito Santo returns to the first English club he managed after guiding his current side to five straight Premier League wins for the first time since 1995.

However, the last four H2Hs at any venue were all drawn, and Forest have won just one of their last five visits to Molineux (D2, L2). This suggests that this game could be a tough outing for the Tricky Trees.

However, they head to Wolverhampton having won their last three away league fixtures and will be hoping to extend that to a four-game away winning streak for the first time since March/April 1995, a season in which they eventually finished third.

