Adbet365Ad

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 8, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Date: 10th January 2025

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Borussia Dortmund will look to begin 2025 with a win when they welcome Bundesliga holders Bayer Leverkusen to Signal Iduna Park on Friday night.

The 2024/25 season has been underwhelming for Borussia Dortmund so far as they come into the second half of the season sitting in sixth place after taking 25 points from their opening 15 games. As such, they come into this fixture a whopping eleven points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Still, they remain in the top four race as they are just two points shy of fourth-placed RB Leipzig. The Signal Iduna Park outfit ended 2024 with a five-game unbeaten run (W2, D3), with their last game being a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg to register their first away league victory.

They will look to extend that unbeaten run here against a Bayer Leverkusen side that they are unbeaten against in four games (W2, D2). The Black and Yellows were one of just two Bundesliga sides that avoided a loss against the newly crowned champions last term and they are currently one of only two clubs in the league yet to lose at home this season (W6, D2).

And despite their last H2H defeat coming at their own stadium, Dortmund have a good recent record against Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park across the last nine encounters (W7, D1, L1).

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are on an eight-match winning run, including their last five in the Bundesliga. As such, they now sit second and have moved to within four points of leaders Bayern Munich, putting them in contention to defend their title.

To cut that gap further, they’ll have to become the first Bundesliga side this season to win six straight games in the league in 2024/25 and the first Bundesliga side to beat Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park since April last year.

The reigning champions have the ability to achieve those feats, though, as they are the only club in the division yet to lose on the road this term (W4, D3). They also haven’t lost any of their last 24 away league encounters, while Leverkusen’s last such defeat on the last matchday of the 2022/23 campaign (3-0 at Bochum) was their last top-flight game on their travels in which they failed to score.

Watch this game live at bet365 – 18+ T&C’s Apply – Funded account required – Geo-restrictions apply #ad.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

January 10, 2025
Borussia Dortmund 20:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
January 11, 2025
Heidenheim 15:30 Union Berlin
SC Freiburg 15:30 Holstein Kiel
Mainz 15:30 VFL Bochum
FC St. Pauli 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15:30 Wolfsburg
Borussia Mönchengladbach 18:30 Bayern Munich
January 12, 2025
RB Leipzig 15:30 Werder Bremen
Augsburg 1907 17:30 Stuttgart
January 14, 2025
Holstein Kiel 18:30 Borussia Dortmund
Wolfsburg 20:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 20:30 Mainz
Eintracht Frankfurt 20:30 SC Freiburg
January 15, 2025
VFL Bochum 18:30 FC St. Pauli
Stuttgart 20:30 RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich 20:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Werder Bremen 20:30 Heidenheim
Union Berlin 20:30 Augsburg 1907
January 17, 2025
Eintracht Frankfurt 20:30 Borussia Dortmund

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Bayern Munich 15 11 3 1 47 13 +34 36
2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 15 9 5 1 37 21 +16 32
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 8 3 4 35 23 +12 27
4 RB Leipzig 15 8 3 4 24 20 +4 27
5 Mainz 15 7 4 4 28 20 +8 25
6 Borussia Dortmund 15 7 4 4 28 22 +6 25
7 Werder Bremen 15 7 4 4 26 25 +1 25
8 Borussia Mönchengladbach 15 7 3 5 25 20 +5 24
9 SC Freiburg 15 7 3 5 21 24 -3 24
10 Stuttgart 15 6 5 4 29 25 +4 23
11 Wolfsburg 15 6 3 6 32 28 +4 21
12 Union Berlin 15 4 5 6 14 19 -5 17
13 Augsburg 1907 15 4 4 7 17 32 -15 16
14 FC St. Pauli 15 4 2 9 12 19 -7 14
15 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15 3 5 7 20 28 -8 14
16 Heidenheim 15 3 1 11 18 33 -15 10
17 Holstein Kiel 15 2 2 11 19 38 -19 8
18 VFL Bochum 15 1 3 11 13 35 -22 6

Check Also

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview

Real Madrid will look to continue their perfect start to the new year when they ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.