Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 10th January 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Borussia Dortmund will look to begin 2025 with a win when they welcome Bundesliga holders Bayer Leverkusen to Signal Iduna Park on Friday night. The 2024/25 season has been underwhelming for Borussia Dortmund so far as they come into the second half of the season sitting in sixth place after taking 25 points from their opening 15 games. As such, they come into this fixture a whopping eleven points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Still, they remain in the top four race as they are just two points shy of fourth-placed RB Leipzig. The Signal Iduna Park outfit ended 2024 with a five-game unbeaten run (W2, D3), with their last game being a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg to register their first away league victory. They will look to extend that unbeaten run here against a Bayer Leverkusen side that they are unbeaten against in four games (W2, D2). The Black and Yellows were one of just two Bundesliga sides that avoided a loss against the newly crowned champions last term and they are currently one of only two clubs in the league yet to lose at home this season (W6, D2). And despite their last H2H defeat coming at their own stadium, Dortmund have a good recent record against Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park across the last nine encounters (W7, D1, L1). Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are on an eight-match winning run, including their last five in the Bundesliga. As such, they now sit second and have moved to within four points of leaders Bayern Munich, putting them in contention to defend their title. To cut that gap further, they’ll have to become the first Bundesliga side this season to win six straight games in the league in 2024/25 and the first Bundesliga side to beat Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park since April last year. The reigning champions have the ability to achieve those feats, though, as they are the only club in the division yet to lose on the road this term (W4, D3). They also haven’t lost any of their last 24 away league encounters, while Leverkusen’s last such defeat on the last matchday of the 2022/23 campaign (3-0 at Bochum) was their last top-flight game on their travels in which they failed to score. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
January 10, 2025 Borussia Dortmund
20:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
January 11, 2025 Heidenheim
15:30
Union Berlin
SC Freiburg
15:30
Holstein Kiel
Mainz
15:30
VFL Bochum
FC St. Pauli
15:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
15:30
Wolfsburg
Borussia Mönchengladbach
18:30
Bayern Munich
January 12, 2025 RB Leipzig
15:30
Werder Bremen
Augsburg 1907
17:30
Stuttgart
January 14, 2025 Holstein Kiel
18:30
Borussia Dortmund
Wolfsburg
20:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
20:30
Mainz
Eintracht Frankfurt
20:30
SC Freiburg
January 15, 2025 VFL Bochum
18:30
FC St. Pauli
Stuttgart
20:30
RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
20:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Werder Bremen
20:30
Heidenheim
Union Berlin
20:30
Augsburg 1907
January 17, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt
20:30
Borussia Dortmund
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayern Munich
15
11
3
1
47
13
+34
36
2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
15
9
5
1
37
21
+16
32
3
Eintracht Frankfurt
15
8
3
4
35
23
+12
27
4
RB Leipzig
15
8
3
4
24
20
+4
27
5
Mainz
15
7
4
4
28
20
+8
25
6
Borussia Dortmund
15
7
4
4
28
22
+6
25
7
Werder Bremen
15
7
4
4
26
25
+1
25
8
Borussia Mönchengladbach
15
7
3
5
25
20
+5
24
9
SC Freiburg
15
7
3
5
21
24
-3
24
10
Stuttgart
15
6
5
4
29
25
+4
23
11
Wolfsburg
15
6
3
6
32
28
+4
21
12
Union Berlin
15
4
5
6
14
19
-5
17
13
Augsburg 1907
15
4
4
7
17
32
-15
16
14
FC St. Pauli
15
4
2
9
12
19
-7
14
15
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
15
3
5
7
20
28
-8
14
16
Heidenheim
15
3
1
11
18
33
-15
10
17
Holstein Kiel
15
2
2
11
19
38
-19
8
18
VFL Bochum
15
1
3
11
13
35
-22
6
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen
Competition – German Bundesliga
Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK
Date: 10th January 2025
Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT
Borussia Dortmund will look to begin 2025 with a win when they welcome Bundesliga holders Bayer Leverkusen to Signal Iduna Park on Friday night.
The 2024/25 season has been underwhelming for Borussia Dortmund so far as they come into the second half of the season sitting in sixth place after taking 25 points from their opening 15 games. As such, they come into this fixture a whopping eleven points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.
Still, they remain in the top four race as they are just two points shy of fourth-placed RB Leipzig. The Signal Iduna Park outfit ended 2024 with a five-game unbeaten run (W2, D3), with their last game being a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg to register their first away league victory.
They will look to extend that unbeaten run here against a Bayer Leverkusen side that they are unbeaten against in four games (W2, D2). The Black and Yellows were one of just two Bundesliga sides that avoided a loss against the newly crowned champions last term and they are currently one of only two clubs in the league yet to lose at home this season (W6, D2).
And despite their last H2H defeat coming at their own stadium, Dortmund have a good recent record against Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park across the last nine encounters (W7, D1, L1).
Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are on an eight-match winning run, including their last five in the Bundesliga. As such, they now sit second and have moved to within four points of leaders Bayern Munich, putting them in contention to defend their title.
To cut that gap further, they’ll have to become the first Bundesliga side this season to win six straight games in the league in 2024/25 and the first Bundesliga side to beat Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park since April last year.
The reigning champions have the ability to achieve those feats, though, as they are the only club in the division yet to lose on the road this term (W4, D3). They also haven’t lost any of their last 24 away league encounters, while Leverkusen’s last such defeat on the last matchday of the 2022/23 campaign (3-0 at Bochum) was their last top-flight game on their travels in which they failed to score.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga: