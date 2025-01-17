Adbet365Ad

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 17, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – Deutsche Bank Park

Date: 17th January 2025

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Eintracht Frankfurt will look to continue their brilliant start to 2025 when they welcome Borussia Dortmund to Deutsche Bank Park for their 18th Bundesliga game of the season.

Frankfurt ended 2024 poorly after going on a five-match winless competitive run (D1, L4). However, they’ve enjoyed a strong start to the new year, recording consecutive league wins that has seen them sit third in the standings.

They now have the chance to win three league games in a row for the third separate occasion this season, with the two before both secured via home victories ‘to nil’. The hosts were without a league defeat at home this season until late December where they lost 3-1 on their own turf to Mainz on the final matchday of 2024 inflicting just a second home league defeat in the whole of 2024 upon them.

They’ll need to summon the strength of the home faithful for this fixture against Borussia Dortmund, as Frankfurt have not won a home H2H in their last seven attempts (D5, L2).

Meanwhile, it has been a poor start to 2025 for Dortmund who have lost the two league games they have played this year. The last defeat was 4-2 away at Bundesliga newbies Holstein Kiel in midweek, a result which managing director Lars Ricken labelled as “shameful”.

Pressure is building on manager Nuri Sahin after Dortmund posted their worst return at the halfway point of a Bundesliga season (W7, D4, L6) since 2014/2015. Any hopes of things getting better for Dortmund in this game is small, as four of their five away league defeats came against teams from eighth place downwards.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

January 18, 2025
Stuttgart 15:30 SC Freiburg
Heidenheim 15:30 FC St. Pauli
VFL Bochum 15:30 RB Leipzig
Holstein Kiel 15:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Bayern Munich 15:30 Wolfsburg
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 18:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach
January 19, 2025
Union Berlin 15:30 Mainz
Werder Bremen 17:30 Augsburg 1907
January 24, 2025
Wolfsburg 20:30 Holstein Kiel
January 25, 2025
Augsburg 1907 15:30 Heidenheim
Mainz 15:30 Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund 15:30 Werder Bremen
RB Leipzig 15:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
SC Freiburg 15:30 Bayern Munich
Borussia Mönchengladbach 18:30 VFL Bochum
January 26, 2025
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
FC St. Pauli 17:30 Union Berlin
January 31, 2025
Werder Bremen 20:30 Mainz

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Bayern Munich 17 13 3 1 53 13 +40 42
2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 17 11 5 1 41 23 +18 38
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 18 11 3 4 42 24 +18 36
4 RB Leipzig 17 9 3 5 29 24 +5 30
5 Stuttgart 17 8 5 4 32 26 +6 29
6 Mainz 17 8 4 5 30 21 +9 28
7 Wolfsburg 17 8 3 6 38 29 +9 27
8 SC Freiburg 17 8 3 6 25 30 -5 27
9 Werder Bremen 17 7 5 5 31 32 -1 26
10 Borussia Dortmund 18 7 4 7 32 31 +1 25
11 Borussia Mönchengladbach 17 7 3 7 26 26 +0 24
12 Augsburg 1907 17 5 4 8 19 33 -14 19
13 Union Berlin 17 4 5 8 14 23 -9 17
14 FC St. Pauli 17 4 2 11 12 21 -9 14
15 Heidenheim 17 4 2 11 23 36 -13 14
16 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 17 3 5 9 20 34 -14 14
17 Holstein Kiel 17 3 2 12 25 43 -18 11
18 VFL Bochum 17 2 3 12 14 37 -23 9

