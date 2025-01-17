Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Deutsche Bank Park Date: 17th January 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Eintracht Frankfurt will look to continue their brilliant start to 2025 when they welcome Borussia Dortmund to Deutsche Bank Park for their 18th Bundesliga game of the season.

Frankfurt ended 2024 poorly after going on a five-match winless competitive run (D1, L4). However, they’ve enjoyed a strong start to the new year, recording consecutive league wins that has seen them sit third in the standings.

They now have the chance to win three league games in a row for the third separate occasion this season, with the two before both secured via home victories ‘to nil’. The hosts were without a league defeat at home this season until late December where they lost 3-1 on their own turf to Mainz on the final matchday of 2024 inflicting just a second home league defeat in the whole of 2024 upon them.

They’ll need to summon the strength of the home faithful for this fixture against Borussia Dortmund, as Frankfurt have not won a home H2H in their last seven attempts (D5, L2).

Meanwhile, it has been a poor start to 2025 for Dortmund who have lost the two league games they have played this year. The last defeat was 4-2 away at Bundesliga newbies Holstein Kiel in midweek, a result which managing director Lars Ricken labelled as “shameful”.

Pressure is building on manager Nuri Sahin after Dortmund posted their worst return at the halfway point of a Bundesliga season (W7, D4, L6) since 2014/2015. Any hopes of things getting better for Dortmund in this game is small, as four of their five away league defeats came against teams from eighth place downwards.

