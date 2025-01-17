Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Deutsche Bank Park Date: 17th January 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Eintracht Frankfurt will look to continue their brilliant start to 2025 when they welcome Borussia Dortmund to Deutsche Bank Park for their 18th Bundesliga game of the season. Frankfurt ended 2024 poorly after going on a five-match winless competitive run (D1, L4). However, they’ve enjoyed a strong start to the new year, recording consecutive league wins that has seen them sit third in the standings. They now have the chance to win three league games in a row for the third separate occasion this season, with the two before both secured via home victories ‘to nil’. The hosts were without a league defeat at home this season until late December where they lost 3-1 on their own turf to Mainz on the final matchday of 2024 inflicting just a second home league defeat in the whole of 2024 upon them. They’ll need to summon the strength of the home faithful for this fixture against Borussia Dortmund, as Frankfurt have not won a home H2H in their last seven attempts (D5, L2). Meanwhile, it has been a poor start to 2025 for Dortmund who have lost the two league games they have played this year. The last defeat was 4-2 away at Bundesliga newbies Holstein Kiel in midweek, a result which managing director Lars Ricken labelled as “shameful”. Pressure is building on manager Nuri Sahin after Dortmund posted their worst return at the halfway point of a Bundesliga season (W7, D4, L6) since 2014/2015. Any hopes of things getting better for Dortmund in this game is small, as four of their five away league defeats came against teams from eighth place downwards. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
January 18, 2025 Stuttgart
15:30
SC Freiburg
Heidenheim
15:30
FC St. Pauli
VFL Bochum
15:30
RB Leipzig
Holstein Kiel
15:30
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Bayern Munich
15:30
Wolfsburg
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
18:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach
January 19, 2025 Union Berlin
15:30
Mainz
Werder Bremen
17:30
Augsburg 1907
January 24, 2025 Wolfsburg
20:30
Holstein Kiel
January 25, 2025 Augsburg 1907
15:30
Heidenheim
Mainz
15:30
Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund
15:30
Werder Bremen
RB Leipzig
15:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
SC Freiburg
15:30
Bayern Munich
Borussia Mönchengladbach
18:30
VFL Bochum
January 26, 2025 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
15:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC St. Pauli
17:30
Union Berlin
January 31, 2025 Werder Bremen
20:30
Mainz
German Bundesliga Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Bayern Munich
17
13
3
1
53
13
+40
42
2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
17
11
5
1
41
23
+18
38
3
Eintracht Frankfurt
18
11
3
4
42
24
+18
36
4
RB Leipzig
17
9
3
5
29
24
+5
30
5
Stuttgart
17
8
5
4
32
26
+6
29
6
Mainz
17
8
4
5
30
21
+9
28
7
Wolfsburg
17
8
3
6
38
29
+9
27
8
SC Freiburg
17
8
3
6
25
30
-5
27
9
Werder Bremen
17
7
5
5
31
32
-1
26
10
Borussia Dortmund
18
7
4
7
32
31
+1
25
11
Borussia Mönchengladbach
17
7
3
7
26
26
+0
24
12
Augsburg 1907
17
5
4
8
19
33
-14
19
13
Union Berlin
17
4
5
8
14
23
-9
17
14
FC St. Pauli
17
4
2
11
12
21
-9
14
15
Heidenheim
17
4
2
11
23
36
-13
14
16
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
17
3
5
9
20
34
-14
14
17
Holstein Kiel
17
3
2
12
25
43
-18
11
18
VFL Bochum
17
2
3
12
14
37
-23
9
