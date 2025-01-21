Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City Competition – Champions League Stadium: Parc des Princes Date: 22nd January 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Champions League returns this week with Premier League holders Manchester City travelling to Paris to face current French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the seventh round of the competition’s league phase.

PSG have been in impeccable form in the league, winning 14 out of 18 Ligue 1 games and suffering zero defeats so far (D4). However, they have struggled in this competition this season, winning just two of their opening six games (D1, L3).

As such, they have got a battle on their hands to even reach the knockout stages of the Champions League this term as they come into this clash outside the top-24. The Champions League is the one trophy the Parisians are desperate to get their hands on, but just one win from their last seven European outings against Manchester City suggests that their hopes of advancing will take another hit here (D2, L4).

Although, nine wins from their last 12 home games in all competitions would suggest that won’t be the case (D2, L1), yet three defeats from their last five Champions League home games indicate that their struggle against Europe’s elite (W1, D1) will continue.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, who won this competition two seasons ago, are struggling this season. They come into this tie sitting just inside the top 24, one point ahead of their hosts.

So a place in the playoff round is not guaranteed unless they can win this game and their next. But the fact that the Cityzens are without a win in their last three Champions League games (D1, L2), suggests there is no guarantee that they can secure the win needed here.

Nevertheless, the fact that they haven’t posted a longer winless run in this competition in the same edition since 2014 suggests that they can bounce back here. A 6-0 win in their last outing also suggests that they’re back to form.

City fans will be weary here as their side have lost their last two European road trips by multiple-goal margins, while Pep Guardiola’s two personal away H2Hs against a Luis Enrique-managed side both ended in 3+ goal margin defeats’ to nil’.