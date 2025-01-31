Adbet365Ad

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 31, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Date: 1st February 2024

Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Premier League’s most in-form duo, Bournemouth and Liverpool will face off this Saturday at the Vitality Stadium for the 24th Round of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The Cherries have enjoyed a surge up the Premier League table thanks to a run of eleven games without defeat (W7, D4). The most recent of those came in a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest which lifted them into the top seven ahead of the weekend.

As a result,  the dreams of a first-ever European qualification are beginning to spread around the Vitality Stadium. The home crowd will be in full voice once again, having seen their side lose just twice at home all season (W7, D3), with two of those wins coming against the might of Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, the upcoming visit of Liverpool could well prove to be the ultimate test, considering Bournemouth have lost 11 of their 12 Premier League games against the team starting the day at the top of the table (W1). Also, Liverpool have been dominant in this encounter, winning eleven out of the 13 head-to-head meetings between both sides  (D1, L1), with that run including eight clean sheets and an aggregate scoreline of 42-6.

The Reds come into this tie on the back of a rare loss in the Champions League- their third loss in 35 games this campaign (W27, D5). With their top-two standing in the Champions League secured prior to that loss, Arne Slot was able to rotate many of his top stars who should be fresh for this tie, having last played in a 4-1 rout of Ipswich at Anfield last week which maintained their six-point lead at the summit.

While the Reds’ rearguard has been far from impenetrable of late, they still boast the division’s joint-best defensive record pre-round and kept a clean sheet in September’s reverse fixture (3-0).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 1, 2025
Nottingham Forest 13:30 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Liverpool
Everton 16:00 Leicester City
Ipswich Town 16:00 Southampton
Newcastle United 16:00 Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers 18:30 Aston Villa
February 2, 2025
Brentford 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 17:30 Manchester City
February 3, 2025
Chelsea 21:00 West Ham United
February 12, 2025
Everton 20:30 Liverpool
February 14, 2025
Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Chelsea
February 15, 2025
Leicester City 13:30 Arsenal
Aston Villa 16:00 Ipswich Town
Fulham 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 16:00 Newcastle United
Southampton 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United 16:00 Brentford
Crystal Palace 18:30 Everton

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 22 16 5 1 54 21 +33 53
2 Arsenal 23 13 8 2 44 21 +23 47
3 Nottingham Forest 23 13 5 5 33 27 +6 44
4 Manchester City 23 12 5 6 47 30 +17 41
5 Newcastle United 23 12 5 6 41 27 +14 41
6 Chelsea 23 11 7 5 45 30 +15 40
7 AFC Bournemouth 23 11 7 5 41 26 +15 40
8 Aston Villa 23 10 7 6 34 35 -1 37
9 Brighton & Hov… 23 8 10 5 35 31 +4 34
10 Fulham 23 8 9 6 34 31 +3 33
11 Brentford 23 9 4 10 42 40 +2 31
12 Manchester United 23 8 5 10 28 32 -4 29
13 Crystal Palace 23 6 9 8 26 30 -4 27
14 West Ham United 23 7 6 10 28 44 -16 27
15 Tottenham Hotspur 23 7 3 13 46 37 +9 24
16 Everton 22 5 8 9 19 28 -9 23
17 Leicester City 23 4 5 14 25 49 -24 17
18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 4 4 15 32 52 -20 16
19 Ipswich Town 23 3 7 13 21 47 -26 16
20 Southampton 23 1 3 19 16 53 -37 6

