AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vitality Stadium Date: 1st February 2024 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT Premier League’s most in-form duo, Bournemouth and Liverpool will face off this Saturday at the Vitality Stadium for the 24th Round of the 2024/25 Premier League season. The Cherries have enjoyed a surge up the Premier League table thanks to a run of eleven games without defeat (W7, D4). The most recent of those came in a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest which lifted them into the top seven ahead of the weekend. As a result, the dreams of a first-ever European qualification are beginning to spread around the Vitality Stadium. The home crowd will be in full voice once again, having seen their side lose just twice at home all season (W7, D3), with two of those wins coming against the might of Arsenal and Manchester City. However, the upcoming visit of Liverpool could well prove to be the ultimate test, considering Bournemouth have lost 11 of their 12 Premier League games against the team starting the day at the top of the table (W1). Also, Liverpool have been dominant in this encounter, winning eleven out of the 13 head-to-head meetings between both sides (D1, L1), with that run including eight clean sheets and an aggregate scoreline of 42-6. The Reds come into this tie on the back of a rare loss in the Champions League- their third loss in 35 games this campaign (W27, D5). With their top-two standing in the Champions League secured prior to that loss, Arne Slot was able to rotate many of his top stars who should be fresh for this tie, having last played in a 4-1 rout of Ipswich at Anfield last week which maintained their six-point lead at the summit. While the Reds’ rearguard has been far from impenetrable of late, they still boast the division’s joint-best defensive record pre-round and kept a clean sheet in September’s reverse fixture (3-0). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
