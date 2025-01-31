Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 2nd February 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Arsenal and Manchester City will renew their rivalry this Sunday when they meet at the Emirates Stadium in the 24th Round of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Arsenal will look to continue their resurgence when they meet their nemesis Man City. Both sides have served up some epic title battles in the past two seasons, with the Manchester club enjoying the upper hand in previous races.

But Mikel Arteta’s side hold the advantage this campaign as they come into this tie leading City by six points. They also enter this round in better league form, having not tasted Premier League defeat in their last 13 outings (W8, D5).

However, they know that despite their form, this fixture is set to be a huge test for them as the Gunners have won just once in their last 18 Premier League games against Man City (D5, L12). They are unbeaten in the last three such encounters though, suggesting that the tables have turned in their favour lately.

Having won the most points of any side from gameweek 11 onwards (29), the North Londoners will fancy their chances here. History beckons for the hosts as they have a chance to go 14 games unbeaten for the first time under Arteta.

Meanwhile, Manchester City come into this tie buoyed by a 3-1 comeback win over Club Brugge that ensured that their European adventure continues beyond this month.

That win made it three wins from four (L1), suggesting that the Citizens are starting to rediscover their best. They start the round in fourth position and six points behind Arsenal.

While retaining their title looks unlikely, they might still be confident of finishing the season with a top-two spot should they secure a win here. That rings especially true when you consider how Guardiola’s men usually become an unstoppable force in the second half of campaigns. City have lost just one of their last 40 Premier League matches played from January until the end of the campaign (W33, D6), and even that came on the final day of the 2022/23 season at Brentford (1-0) when they were already champions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

