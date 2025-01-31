Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 2nd February 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Arsenal and Manchester City will renew their rivalry this Sunday when they meet at the Emirates Stadium in the 24th Round of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Arsenal will look to continue their resurgence when they meet their nemesis Man City. Both sides have served up some epic title battles in the past two seasons, with the Manchester club enjoying the upper hand in previous races. But Mikel Arteta’s side hold the advantage this campaign as they come into this tie leading City by six points. They also enter this round in better league form, having not tasted Premier League defeat in their last 13 outings (W8, D5). However, they know that despite their form, this fixture is set to be a huge test for them as the Gunners have won just once in their last 18 Premier League games against Man City (D5, L12). They are unbeaten in the last three such encounters though, suggesting that the tables have turned in their favour lately. Having won the most points of any side from gameweek 11 onwards (29), the North Londoners will fancy their chances here. History beckons for the hosts as they have a chance to go 14 games unbeaten for the first time under Arteta. Meanwhile, Manchester City come into this tie buoyed by a 3-1 comeback win over Club Brugge that ensured that their European adventure continues beyond this month. That win made it three wins from four (L1), suggesting that the Citizens are starting to rediscover their best. They start the round in fourth position and six points behind Arsenal. While retaining their title looks unlikely, they might still be confident of finishing the season with a top-two spot should they secure a win here. That rings especially true when you consider how Guardiola’s men usually become an unstoppable force in the second half of campaigns. City have lost just one of their last 40 Premier League matches played from January until the end of the campaign (W33, D6), and even that came on the final day of the 2022/23 season at Brentford (1-0) when they were already champions. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 1, 2025 Nottingham Forest
13:30
Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Liverpool
Everton
16:00
Leicester City
Ipswich Town
16:00
Southampton
Newcastle United
16:00
Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers
18:30
Aston Villa
February 2, 2025 Brentford
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
15:00
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
17:30
Manchester City
February 3, 2025 Chelsea
21:00
West Ham United
February 12, 2025 Everton
20:30
Liverpool
February 14, 2025 Brighton & Hov…
21:00
Chelsea
February 15, 2025 Leicester City
13:30
Arsenal
Aston Villa
16:00
Ipswich Town
Fulham
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
16:00
Newcastle United
Southampton
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
16:00
Brentford
Crystal Palace
18:30
Everton
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
22
16
5
1
54
21
+33
53
2
Arsenal
23
13
8
2
44
21
+23
47
3
Nottingham Forest
23
13
5
5
33
27
+6
44
4
Manchester City
23
12
5
6
47
30
+17
41
5
Newcastle United
23
12
5
6
41
27
+14
41
6
Chelsea
23
11
7
5
45
30
+15
40
7
AFC Bournemouth
23
11
7
5
41
26
+15
40
8
Aston Villa
23
10
7
6
34
35
-1
37
9
Brighton & Hov…
23
8
10
5
35
31
+4
34
10
Fulham
23
8
9
6
34
31
+3
33
11
Brentford
23
9
4
10
42
40
+2
31
12
Manchester United
23
8
5
10
28
32
-4
29
13
Crystal Palace
23
6
9
8
26
30
-4
27
14
West Ham United
23
7
6
10
28
44
-16
27
15
Tottenham Hotspur
23
7
3
13
46
37
+9
24
16
Everton
22
5
8
9
19
28
-9
23
17
Leicester City
23
4
5
14
25
49
-24
17
18
Wolverhampton Wanderers
23
4
4
15
32
52
-20
16
19
Ipswich Town
23
3
7
13
21
47
-26
16
20
Southampton
23
1
3
19
16
53
-37
6
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: 2nd February 2024
Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT
Arsenal and Manchester City will renew their rivalry this Sunday when they meet at the Emirates Stadium in the 24th Round of the 2024/25 Premier League season.
Arsenal will look to continue their resurgence when they meet their nemesis Man City. Both sides have served up some epic title battles in the past two seasons, with the Manchester club enjoying the upper hand in previous races.
But Mikel Arteta’s side hold the advantage this campaign as they come into this tie leading City by six points. They also enter this round in better league form, having not tasted Premier League defeat in their last 13 outings (W8, D5).
However, they know that despite their form, this fixture is set to be a huge test for them as the Gunners have won just once in their last 18 Premier League games against Man City (D5, L12). They are unbeaten in the last three such encounters though, suggesting that the tables have turned in their favour lately.
Having won the most points of any side from gameweek 11 onwards (29), the North Londoners will fancy their chances here. History beckons for the hosts as they have a chance to go 14 games unbeaten for the first time under Arteta.
Meanwhile, Manchester City come into this tie buoyed by a 3-1 comeback win over Club Brugge that ensured that their European adventure continues beyond this month.
That win made it three wins from four (L1), suggesting that the Citizens are starting to rediscover their best. They start the round in fourth position and six points behind Arsenal.
While retaining their title looks unlikely, they might still be confident of finishing the season with a top-two spot should they secure a win here. That rings especially true when you consider how Guardiola’s men usually become an unstoppable force in the second half of campaigns. City have lost just one of their last 40 Premier League matches played from January until the end of the campaign (W33, D6), and even that came on the final day of the 2022/23 season at Brentford (1-0) when they were already champions.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table