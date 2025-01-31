Adbet365Ad

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

January 31, 2025

 Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 2nd February 2024

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Arsenal and Manchester City will renew their rivalry this Sunday when they meet at the Emirates Stadium in the 24th Round of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Arsenal will look to continue their resurgence when they meet their nemesis Man City. Both sides have served up some epic title battles in the past two seasons, with the Manchester club enjoying the upper hand in  previous races.

But Mikel Arteta’s side hold the advantage this campaign as they come into this tie leading City by six points. They also enter this round in better league form, having not tasted Premier League defeat in their last 13 outings (W8, D5).

However, they know that despite their form, this fixture is set to be a huge test for them as the Gunners have won just once in their last 18 Premier League games against Man City (D5, L12). They are unbeaten in the last three such encounters though, suggesting that the tables have turned in their favour lately.

Having won the most points of any side from gameweek 11 onwards (29), the North Londoners will fancy their chances here. History beckons for the hosts as they have a chance to go 14 games unbeaten for the first time under Arteta.

Meanwhile, Manchester City come into this tie buoyed by a 3-1 comeback win over Club Brugge that ensured that their European adventure continues beyond this month.

That win made it three wins from four (L1), suggesting that the Citizens are starting to rediscover their best. They start the round in fourth position and six points behind Arsenal.

While retaining their title looks unlikely, they might still be confident of finishing the season with a top-two spot should they secure a win here. That rings especially true when you consider how Guardiola’s men usually become an unstoppable force in the second half of campaigns. City have lost just one of their last 40 Premier League matches played from January until the end of the campaign (W33, D6), and even that came on the final day of the 2022/23 season at Brentford (1-0) when they were already champions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 1, 2025
Nottingham Forest 13:30 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Liverpool
Everton 16:00 Leicester City
Ipswich Town 16:00 Southampton
Newcastle United 16:00 Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers 18:30 Aston Villa
February 2, 2025
Brentford 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 17:30 Manchester City
February 3, 2025
Chelsea 21:00 West Ham United
February 12, 2025
Everton 20:30 Liverpool
February 14, 2025
Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Chelsea
February 15, 2025
Leicester City 13:30 Arsenal
Aston Villa 16:00 Ipswich Town
Fulham 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 16:00 Newcastle United
Southampton 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United 16:00 Brentford
Crystal Palace 18:30 Everton

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 22 16 5 1 54 21 +33 53
2 Arsenal 23 13 8 2 44 21 +23 47
3 Nottingham Forest 23 13 5 5 33 27 +6 44
4 Manchester City 23 12 5 6 47 30 +17 41
5 Newcastle United 23 12 5 6 41 27 +14 41
6 Chelsea 23 11 7 5 45 30 +15 40
7 AFC Bournemouth 23 11 7 5 41 26 +15 40
8 Aston Villa 23 10 7 6 34 35 -1 37
9 Brighton & Hov… 23 8 10 5 35 31 +4 34
10 Fulham 23 8 9 6 34 31 +3 33
11 Brentford 23 9 4 10 42 40 +2 31
12 Manchester United 23 8 5 10 28 32 -4 29
13 Crystal Palace 23 6 9 8 26 30 -4 27
14 West Ham United 23 7 6 10 28 44 -16 27
15 Tottenham Hotspur 23 7 3 13 46 37 +9 24
16 Everton 22 5 8 9 19 28 -9 23
17 Leicester City 23 4 5 14 25 49 -24 17
18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 4 4 15 32 52 -20 16
19 Ipswich Town 23 3 7 13 21 47 -26 16
20 Southampton 23 1 3 19 16 53 -37 6

