Chelsea vs West Ham United Preview

Chelsea vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 3rd February 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Chelsea host West Ham as their former manager Graham Potter returns to Stamford Bridge and it promises to be an interesting game.

The Blues lost their last game to Manchester City and they will be eager to return to winning ways in this London derby.

It is a fixture they need to win firstly because West Ham is in the midst of a poor run of form and secondly, allowing Potter to beat them at home would be embarrassing.

West Ham has shown signs of life since Potter became their boss, but the Hammers have just one win in their last five games.

Losing to Manchester City ended Chelsea’s four-game unbeaten run, but this game offers them a chance to start a new one.

West Ham have lost the last two times these teams have met, conceding eight goals and scoring none.

Potter will know his team could fall victim to another heavy defeat if they are not in top shape, but can they stop the Blues?

Chelsea’s main problem at the moment is their goalkeeping area and in attack where Nicolas Jackson has struggled to score.

West Ham will love the sound of that, but the Hammers have also struggled for goals, having scored just 28 goals all season.

It is a fixture that either team can win and Chelsea will want to get back inside the top four with a firm victory.

