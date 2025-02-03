Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Competition – Copa del Rey Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano Date: 4th February 2024 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Atletico Madrid will look to continue their impressive run of results when they welcome Getafe to the Metropolitano Stadium for their Copa del Rey quarterfinal.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid run of form, losing just one of their last 20 games in all competitions (W18, D1). The latest result in that streak was a 2-0 victory over Mallorca at the weekend, which saw Diego Simeone’s side close the gap to city rivals and La Liga leaders Real Madrid to one point ahead of this Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash with Getafe.

The hosts have been almost perfect in a competition that they have won ten times previously, winning four such games this season while conceding just once overall. However, all those games came against lower-league opposition, so they will have to dig in to secure a win here.

The good thing is that Atleti have fond memories of Getafe, having beaten them over two legs the only time they’ve faced each other before in the Copa del Rey on the way to lifting the trophy in 2012/13.

Meanwhile, the visitors travel to the capital in decent form, having not tasted defeat in their last six outings in all competitions while keeping four clean sheets (W4, D2). But they will have to go some way to preserving that record here, having not defeated Atletico since 2011/12 (D5, L21).

In fact, of all the sides currently in the Spanish top-flight, they only have a worse win percentage against Barcelona (8.7%) than they do versus Simeone’s side (9.3%: W4, D10, L29). Confidence might not be high this time, having been beaten 1-0 at the Estadio Metropolitano 1-0 shortly before Christmas. However, that is their only loss on their travels from their last six encounters (W5).