Newcastle United vs Arsenal Preview

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 5th February 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After an impressive 5-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League, Arsenal will turn their attention to the domestic cup when they travel to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of the League Cup semi-final.

There is potentially just 90 minutes between Newcastle and a second Carabao Cup final appearance in the last three seasons. The Magpies have never won this competition before and haven’t won a major domestic trophy since 1955.

However, after a 2-0 first-leg win against Arsenal, they look good value to get another shot at immortality this season. All they need to advance is a draw or a one-goal margin defeat to book their spot at Wembley.

However, successive home defeats show this tie is far from over yet. One of those came at the weekend as Eddie Howe’s side squandered a 1-0 lead in a 2-1 home defeat against Fulham. Still, three wins from their last four home H2Hs (L1) should offer some hope they can get the job done here.

Meanwhile, Arsenal come into this game on the back of arguably their biggest win this season. The 5-1 win over the current Premier League champions was a real statement win as they continue to chase down Liverpool at the Premier League summit.

However, they’ll have to pause that chase here as they try to cancel out Newcastle’s two-goal advantage and advance to their first Carabao Cup final since 2017/18. Despite the stature of the North Londoners, they haven’t won this competition since 1992/93.

But to get a shot at doing so this season, they’ll have to do something they haven’t done since October 2010 – win at Newcastle by at least three clear goals. Six wins from their last eight away games in all competitions (D2) would at least suggest they’re in with a chance, as would the fact the Gunners’ three wins to get to the semi-final stage all saw them net 3+ goals.