Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 4, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Carabao Cup

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 6th February 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to continue their march to a historic quadruple this season when they welcome Tottenham to Anfield for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

The Reds are still on course to win four trophies this season after a return of 28 wins in 36 games (D5, L3). One of those losses came in this competition, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, leaving them on the edge of elimination.

However, despite their one-goal deficit, Liverpool still possesses the advantage in this tie considering their form. The Reds are on a 15-game unbeaten run at Anfield across all competitions since a shock mid-September Premier League loss to Nottingham Forest (W13, D2).

They put multiple goals past their visitors of the day on every single occasion, scoring two goals nine times and 3+ six times. On that basis, their attacking unit should be more than capable of overturning the deficit. They also have a formidable record in this fixture at Anfield, last tasting defeat to Tottenham at home in 2012 (W1, D4).

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be looking to end Liverpool’s attempt to appear in a record-extending 15th League Cup final when they travel to Anfield on Thursday.

The visitors secured their first league win since mid-December when they beat Brentford 2-0 last time out. That result made it two clean sheets in a row for Ange Postecoglou’s side, who must be cursing their luck given the spate of injuries at the back.

Postecoglou has been pointing to his side’s cup and Europa League success as justification for keeping him in the role throughout the season. Spurs have also made off-field moves to bolster their defence, including the signing of Kevin Danso from RC Lens so they’re not without hope of defending their one-goal lead and reaching their first EFL Cup final since 2020/21.

