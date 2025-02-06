Manchester United vs Leicester City Preview

Manchester United vs Leicester City Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 7th February 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After yet another embarrassing league defeat, Manchester United will turn their attention to the FA cup this Friday when they welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils endured another low point at the weekend, as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Crystal Palace. The loss was their fifth loss in their last ten home games (W5), highlighting how weak they have become on their own turf.

However, their poor home form seems to have been restricted to the league, with the Red Devils winning four out of their five cup games this season (D1). That sequence includes a 5-2 home win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup, which extended United’s winning run against the Foxes to three games.

They will hope to make it four wins in a row against the team coached by the man who oversaw that aforementioned 5-2 win. Leicester coach Rudd van Nistelrooy was in the dugout for that Carabao Cup win, and he will be keen on getting one over his former side as he continues to fight for some form of success this season.

The Foxes are in terrible form in the Premier League, losing eight out of their last ten league games (W1, D1). Yet the fact that the only win in that sequence came away from home suggests that the visitors could conjure up magic when required to do so outside their comfort zone.