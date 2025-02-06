Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Competition – FA Cup Stadium: American Express Stadium Date: 8th February 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Brighton and Chelsea will meet at the Amex Stadium this Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Brighton come into this tie on the back of two terrible results in the Premier League. After going on a seven-game unbeaten run that included three straight wins, the hosts suffered two defeats, which saw them fail to score while conceding eight goals.

The last in that sequence was a 7-0 away loss to Nottingham Forest, suggesting that the Seagulls remain a work in progress despite their apparent quality. Things are even worse at home for Fabian Hürzeler’s side, who have failed to win any of their last five home games (D3, L2).

Brighton’s recent form in this fixture also makes for bad reading, with Chelsea winning the last four head-to-head meetings between both sides. This recent dominance and the fact that Chelsea come into this tie on the back of three wins from their last five makes the Blues the favourites to win here.

However, the fact that the London club have struggled away from home also suggests that this tie will be far from easy for them. They have failed to win in their last four travels, with two clean sheets in their last ten away games also a concern.