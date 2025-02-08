Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Villa Park Date: 9th February 2024 Kick-off time – 17:35 GMT

After their embarrassing League Cup outing, Tottenham will look for some cheer when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round.

Spurs are Villa’s second Premier League opponents in the FA Cup this season. The hosts qualified for this round of the FA Cup by beating West Ham 2-1 at home.

They will be looking to record another win over a top-level opponent but come into this round on the back of a disappointing result. Unai Emery’s side were defeated 2-0 by Wolves in their last league outing, a result that extended their winless run in the league to three games (D2, L1).

In fact, Villa have won just one of their last five games in all competitions (D2, L2). As such, their fans won’t be overly optimistic ahead of this game.

However, the hosts have been better at home this season. They have not tasted defeat at Villa Park since suffering a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace in October. That loss was their first and only loss at home since their opening Premier League home game this season.

Such a formidable home record should make the hosts confident, even though they have a poor record against Spurs at home, having lost 11 of their last 14 home games against Tottenham (W1, D2).

Ange Postecoglou’s side have surprisingly been the dominant side at Villa Park. However, they have been in worse form than their hosts this season.

The North London club come into this tie on the back of an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final. That loss stopped their quest to reach the Carabao Cup final, potentially complicating Postecoglou’s attempt to win a trophy this season.

The FA Cup is another tournament Spurs could still win but they first have to secure victory here against an Aston Villa side they have enjoyed recent success over, having beaten them 4-1 in November.