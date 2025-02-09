Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace Preview

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace Competition – FA Cup Stadium: The Eco-Power Stadium Date: 10th February 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Crystal Palace will face their second League Two side in the FA Cup when they travel to the Eco-Power Stadium to play Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round this Monday.

Doncaster Rovers have already faced a much stronger opponent in this tournament, beating Championship side Hull City on penalties in the last round. That win forms part of a five-game winning run that ended in a 5-2 loss to Chesterfield in their last outing.

They will hope to return to winning ways here and go beyond the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2018/19 season where they reached the fifth round before facing Palace.

However, the last time they faced a Premier League team in this round of the FA Cup, they suffered a 4-0 loss to West Ham at home.

Crystal Palace are a team capable of repeating such a huge defeat on Rovers, as the Eagles come into this tie in solid form. A 2-0 win over Manchester United was their last result, and it made it five wins from their last eight games in all competitions (D2, L1).

Three of those wins came away from home where Palace are currently on a three-game winning run without conceding a goal. Having defeated Stockport in the last round without conceding, Oliver Glaser’s side will be confident of another good result here.