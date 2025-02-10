Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest Competition – FA Cup Stadium: St James Park Date: 11th February 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Exeter will look to cause a huge cup upset this Tuesday when they host Nottingham Forest, an in-form Premier League side, in the FA Cup fourth round.

The FA Cup has produced some upsets in the past and Exeter will look to become the latest League One side to knock out a Premier League opponent in the competition. But the hosts’ form heading into this game doesn’t generate much optimism.

Exeter City have won just once in their last nine games (D2, L6), and their last three defeats saw them concede 3+ goals. Incidentally, that sole win came in the FA Cup, with the hosts beating Oxford United 3-1 in the last round.

Having already made history this season by progressing beyond the third round for the first time since the 1980/81 season, Exeter fans will be dreaming of a place in the fifth round.

Nottingham Forest, who come into this tie on a return of eight wins from their last ten games, will have other ideas.

The Tricky Trees beat Brighton 7-0 in their last outing to keep themselves firmly within reach of a top-four finish. With European football looking increasingly likely next season, the visitors will be happy to add domestic cup success to what is already an incredible season.

Their fans will fancy them to bag the goals here too, given that they have scored 2+ goals in four of their last five away games (W4, L1).