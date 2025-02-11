Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Everton vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 12th February 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Everton will welcome Liverpool to Goodison Park this Wednesday for the last time before they move to their new stadium. Both sides were due to play this game last December but the game was called off due to adverse weather conditions in the UK. Everton will be the happier that the fixture was rescheduled as they were in poor form under Sean Dyche when the fixture was originally billed to take place. They are in better form now, with David Moyes helping them to push nine points clear of the relegation zone. The Toffees have won their last three games, underscoring their new-found form and confidence. However, they come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Bournemouth in the FA Cup. Still, a return of two clean sheets in their last two league games and the fact that they have also managed the same number of shutouts in their last two derby games at Goodison Park suggests that they are well-primed to add to that positive record here. Everton have managed to just about hold their own in front of their own fans in historical H2H matchups, winning one more than the Reds from the 105 previous league meetings here (W35, D36, L34). Meanwhile, Liverpool will look to bounce back from their poor FA Cup outing when they make the short trip across Stanley Park. The Reds suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, ending their quest for a historic quadruple. Yet, they remain in the lead in the league, coming into this tie leading the rest of the chasing pack by six points. They will be looking to extend that lead to nine points in this rescheduled fixture. Arne Slot’s men certainly seem to be in the right form to achieve that target, boasting a 19-match unbeaten league run (W14, D5). However, it can’t be ignored that Liverpool have often struggled to replicate their best at the home of their rivals, winning just two of their past 12 competitive visits to Goodison (D9, L1). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 12, 2025 Everton
20:30
Liverpool
February 14, 2025 Brighton & Hov…
21:00
Chelsea
February 15, 2025 Leicester City
13:30
Arsenal
Aston Villa
16:00
Ipswich Town
Fulham
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
16:00
Newcastle United
Southampton
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
16:00
Brentford
Crystal Palace
18:30
Everton
February 16, 2025 Liverpool
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30
Manchester United
February 19, 2025 Aston Villa
20:30
Liverpool
February 21, 2025 Leicester City
21:00
Brentford
February 22, 2025 Everton
13:30
Manchester United
Southampton
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham
16:00
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
16:00
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Aston Villa
18:30
Chelsea
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
23
17
5
1
56
21
+35
56
2
Arsenal
24
14
8
2
49
22
+27
50
3
Nottingham Forest
24
14
5
5
40
27
+13
47
4
Chelsea
24
12
7
5
47
31
+16
43
5
Manchester City
24
12
5
7
48
35
+13
41
6
Newcastle United
24
12
5
7
42
29
+13
41
7
AFC Bournemouth
24
11
7
6
41
28
+13
40
8
Aston Villa
24
10
7
7
34
37
-3
37
9
Fulham
24
9
9
6
36
32
+4
36
10
Brighton & Hov…
24
8
10
6
35
38
-3
34
11
Brentford
24
9
4
11
42
42
+0
31
12
Crystal Palace
24
7
9
8
28
30
-2
30
13
Manchester United
24
8
5
11
28
34
-6
29
14
Tottenham Hotspur
24
8
3
13
48
37
+11
27
15
West Ham United
24
7
6
11
29
46
-17
27
16
Everton
23
6
8
9
23
28
-5
26
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
5
4
15
34
52
-18
19
18
Leicester City
24
4
5
15
25
53
-28
17
19
Ipswich Town
24
3
7
14
22
49
-27
16
20
Southampton
24
2
3
19
18
54
-36
9
Everton vs Liverpool
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Goodison Park
Date: 12th February 2025
Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT
Everton will welcome Liverpool to Goodison Park this Wednesday for the last time before they move to their new stadium.
Both sides were due to play this game last December but the game was called off due to adverse weather conditions in the UK. Everton will be the happier that the fixture was rescheduled as they were in poor form under Sean Dyche when the fixture was originally billed to take place.
They are in better form now, with David Moyes helping them to push nine points clear of the relegation zone. The Toffees have won their last three games, underscoring their new-found form and confidence.
However, they come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Bournemouth in the FA Cup. Still, a return of two clean sheets in their last two league games and the fact that they have also managed the same number of shutouts in their last two derby games at Goodison Park suggests that they are well-primed to add to that positive record here.
Everton have managed to just about hold their own in front of their own fans in historical H2H matchups, winning one more than the Reds from the 105 previous league meetings here (W35, D36, L34).
Meanwhile, Liverpool will look to bounce back from their poor FA Cup outing when they make the short trip across Stanley Park. The Reds suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, ending their quest for a historic quadruple.
Yet, they remain in the lead in the league, coming into this tie leading the rest of the chasing pack by six points. They will be looking to extend that lead to nine points in this rescheduled fixture.
Arne Slot’s men certainly seem to be in the right form to achieve that target, boasting a 19-match unbeaten league run (W14, D5). However, it can’t be ignored that Liverpool have often struggled to replicate their best at the home of their rivals, winning just two of their past 12 competitive visits to Goodison (D9, L1).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table