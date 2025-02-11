Adbet365Ad

Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 11, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Everton vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Goodison Park

Date: 12th February 2025

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Everton will welcome Liverpool to Goodison Park this Wednesday for the last time before they move to their new stadium.

Both sides were due to play this game last December but the game was called off due to adverse weather conditions in the UK. Everton will be the happier that the fixture was rescheduled as they were in poor form under Sean Dyche when the fixture was originally billed to take place.

They are in better form now, with David Moyes helping them to push nine points clear of the relegation zone. The Toffees have won their last three games, underscoring their new-found form and confidence.

However, they come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Bournemouth in the FA Cup. Still, a return of two clean sheets in their last two league games and the fact that they have also managed the same number of shutouts in their last two derby games at Goodison Park suggests that they are well-primed to add to that positive record here.

Everton have managed to just about hold their own in front of their own fans in historical H2H matchups, winning one more than the Reds from the 105 previous league meetings here (W35, D36, L34).

Meanwhile, Liverpool will look to bounce back from their poor FA Cup outing when they make the short trip across Stanley Park. The Reds suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, ending their quest for a historic quadruple.

Yet, they remain in the lead in the league, coming into this tie leading the rest of the chasing pack by six points. They will be looking to extend that lead to nine points in this rescheduled fixture.

Arne Slot’s men certainly seem to be in the right form to achieve that target, boasting a 19-match unbeaten league run (W14, D5). However, it can’t be ignored that Liverpool have often struggled to replicate their best at the home of their rivals, winning just two of their past 12 competitive visits to Goodison (D9, L1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 12, 2025
Everton 20:30 Liverpool
February 14, 2025
Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Chelsea
February 15, 2025
Leicester City 13:30 Arsenal
Aston Villa 16:00 Ipswich Town
Fulham 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 16:00 Newcastle United
Southampton 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United 16:00 Brentford
Crystal Palace 18:30 Everton
February 16, 2025
Liverpool 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester United
February 19, 2025
Aston Villa 20:30 Liverpool
February 21, 2025
Leicester City 21:00 Brentford
February 22, 2025
Everton 13:30 Manchester United
Southampton 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Ipswich Town 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham 16:00 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 16:00 West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Aston Villa 18:30 Chelsea

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 23 17 5 1 56 21 +35 56
2 Arsenal 24 14 8 2 49 22 +27 50
3 Nottingham Forest 24 14 5 5 40 27 +13 47
4 Chelsea 24 12 7 5 47 31 +16 43
5 Manchester City 24 12 5 7 48 35 +13 41
6 Newcastle United 24 12 5 7 42 29 +13 41
7 AFC Bournemouth 24 11 7 6 41 28 +13 40
8 Aston Villa 24 10 7 7 34 37 -3 37
9 Fulham 24 9 9 6 36 32 +4 36
10 Brighton & Hov… 24 8 10 6 35 38 -3 34
11 Brentford 24 9 4 11 42 42 +0 31
12 Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 28 30 -2 30
13 Manchester United 24 8 5 11 28 34 -6 29
14 Tottenham Hotspur 24 8 3 13 48 37 +11 27
15 West Ham United 24 7 6 11 29 46 -17 27
16 Everton 23 6 8 9 23 28 -5 26
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 5 4 15 34 52 -18 19
18 Leicester City 24 4 5 15 25 53 -28 17
19 Ipswich Town 24 3 7 14 22 49 -27 16
20 Southampton 24 2 3 19 18 54 -36 9

Check Also

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Exeter will look to cause a huge cup upset this Tuesday when they host Nottingham ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.