Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Everton vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 12th February 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Everton will welcome Liverpool to Goodison Park this Wednesday for the last time before they move to their new stadium.

Both sides were due to play this game last December but the game was called off due to adverse weather conditions in the UK. Everton will be the happier that the fixture was rescheduled as they were in poor form under Sean Dyche when the fixture was originally billed to take place.

They are in better form now, with David Moyes helping them to push nine points clear of the relegation zone. The Toffees have won their last three games, underscoring their new-found form and confidence.

However, they come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Bournemouth in the FA Cup. Still, a return of two clean sheets in their last two league games and the fact that they have also managed the same number of shutouts in their last two derby games at Goodison Park suggests that they are well-primed to add to that positive record here.

Everton have managed to just about hold their own in front of their own fans in historical H2H matchups, winning one more than the Reds from the 105 previous league meetings here (W35, D36, L34).

Meanwhile, Liverpool will look to bounce back from their poor FA Cup outing when they make the short trip across Stanley Park. The Reds suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, ending their quest for a historic quadruple.

Yet, they remain in the lead in the league, coming into this tie leading the rest of the chasing pack by six points. They will be looking to extend that lead to nine points in this rescheduled fixture.

Arne Slot’s men certainly seem to be in the right form to achieve that target, boasting a 19-match unbeaten league run (W14, D5). However, it can’t be ignored that Liverpool have often struggled to replicate their best at the home of their rivals, winning just two of their past 12 competitive visits to Goodison (D9, L1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Everton 20:30 Liverpool Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Chelsea Leicester City 13:30 Arsenal Aston Villa 16:00 Ipswich Town Fulham 16:00 Nottingham Forest Manchester City 16:00 Newcastle United Southampton 16:00 AFC Bournemouth West Ham United 16:00 Brentford Crystal Palace 18:30 Everton Liverpool 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester United Aston Villa 20:30 Liverpool Leicester City 21:00 Brentford Everton 13:30 Manchester United Southampton 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Ipswich Town 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Fulham 16:00 Crystal Palace Arsenal 16:00 West Ham United AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa 18:30 Chelsea

