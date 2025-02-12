Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: American Express Stadium Date: 14th February 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Less than a week after squaring up in the FA Cup, Brighton and Chelsea will meet again at the same venue on Friday evening, this time in a Premier League game. Brighton secured a 2-1 win at the Amex Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round the last time these two sides met, and they will be looking for a repeat of a similar result here. A win will end the Seagulls’ run of five winless home league games (D3, L2), and manager Fabian Hürzeler will also be looking for a reaction in their first league match following their 7-0 drubbing at Nottingham Forest. Getting a reaction against an illustrious opponent can’t be ruled out, as Brighton are unbeaten in Premier League home games against teams starting the day in the top four (W2, D1) so far this campaign. Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to avenge the 2-1 loss in the FA Cup and close the gap between themselves and the top two. They currently sit in fourth place, two points ahead of Manchester City in fifth. However, their chances of remaining there looks slim as they are without an away win across all competitions since mid-December (D2, L3). Their downturn in away form certainly isn’t timely, particularly as their remaining seven away league games this season all came against sides currently sat 11th or higher in the table. The Blues have struggled post-Christmas, as after posting a 12-match unbeaten run (W9, D3) throughout November and into late December, they have won just two of their seven league games from Boxing Day onwards (D2, L3). But four successive H2H wins before the weekend’s reversal would suggest they have what it takes to continue their revival here, having won two of their last three league outings. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 14, 2025 Brighton & Hov…
21:00
Chelsea
February 15, 2025 Leicester City
13:30
Arsenal
Aston Villa
16:00
Ipswich Town
Fulham
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
16:00
Newcastle United
Southampton
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
16:00
Brentford
Crystal Palace
18:30
Everton
February 16, 2025 Liverpool
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30
Manchester United
February 19, 2025 Aston Villa
20:30
Liverpool
February 21, 2025 Leicester City
21:00
Brentford
February 22, 2025 Everton
13:30
Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
16:00
West Ham United
Fulham
16:00
Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Aston Villa
18:30
Chelsea
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
24
17
6
1
58
23
+35
57
2
Arsenal
24
14
8
2
49
22
+27
50
3
Nottingham Forest
24
14
5
5
40
27
+13
47
4
Chelsea
24
12
7
5
47
31
+16
43
5
Manchester City
24
12
5
7
48
35
+13
41
6
Newcastle United
24
12
5
7
42
29
+13
41
7
AFC Bournemouth
24
11
7
6
41
28
+13
40
8
Aston Villa
24
10
7
7
34
37
-3
37
9
Fulham
24
9
9
6
36
32
+4
36
10
Brighton & Hov…
24
8
10
6
35
38
-3
34
11
Brentford
24
9
4
11
42
42
+0
31
12
Crystal Palace
24
7
9
8
28
30
-2
30
13
Manchester United
24
8
5
11
28
34
-6
29
14
Tottenham Hotspur
24
8
3
13
48
37
+11
27
15
Everton
24
6
9
9
25
30
-5
27
16
West Ham United
24
7
6
11
29
46
-17
27
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
5
4
15
34
52
-18
19
18
Leicester City
24
4
5
15
25
53
-28
17
19
Ipswich Town
24
3
7
14
22
49
-27
16
20
Southampton
24
2
3
19
18
54
-36
9
