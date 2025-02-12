Adbet365Ad

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 12, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: American Express Stadium

Date: 14th February 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Less than a week after squaring up in the FA Cup, Brighton and Chelsea will meet again at the same venue on Friday evening, this time in a Premier League game.

Brighton secured a 2-1 win at the Amex Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round the last time these two sides met, and they will be looking for a repeat of a similar result here. A win will end the Seagulls’ run of five winless home league games (D3, L2), and manager Fabian Hürzeler will also be looking for a reaction in their first league match following their 7-0 drubbing at Nottingham Forest.

Getting a reaction against an illustrious opponent can’t be ruled out, as Brighton are unbeaten in Premier League home games against teams starting the day in the top four (W2, D1) so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to avenge the 2-1 loss in the FA Cup and close the gap between themselves and the top two. They currently sit in fourth place, two points ahead of Manchester City in fifth.

However, their chances of remaining there looks slim as they are without an away win across all competitions since mid-December (D2, L3). Their downturn in away form certainly isn’t timely, particularly as their remaining seven away league games this season all came against sides currently sat 11th or higher in the table.

The Blues have struggled post-Christmas, as after posting a 12-match unbeaten run (W9, D3) throughout November and into late December, they have won just two of their seven league games from Boxing Day onwards (D2, L3). But four successive H2H wins before the weekend’s reversal would suggest they have what it takes to continue their revival here, having won two of their last three league outings.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 14, 2025
Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Chelsea
February 15, 2025
Leicester City 13:30 Arsenal
Aston Villa 16:00 Ipswich Town
Fulham 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 16:00 Newcastle United
Southampton 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United 16:00 Brentford
Crystal Palace 18:30 Everton
February 16, 2025
Liverpool 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester United
February 19, 2025
Aston Villa 20:30 Liverpool
February 21, 2025
Leicester City 21:00 Brentford
February 22, 2025
Everton 13:30 Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 16:00 West Ham United
Fulham 16:00 Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Aston Villa 18:30 Chelsea

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 24 17 6 1 58 23 +35 57
2 Arsenal 24 14 8 2 49 22 +27 50
3 Nottingham Forest 24 14 5 5 40 27 +13 47
4 Chelsea 24 12 7 5 47 31 +16 43
5 Manchester City 24 12 5 7 48 35 +13 41
6 Newcastle United 24 12 5 7 42 29 +13 41
7 AFC Bournemouth 24 11 7 6 41 28 +13 40
8 Aston Villa 24 10 7 7 34 37 -3 37
9 Fulham 24 9 9 6 36 32 +4 36
10 Brighton & Hov… 24 8 10 6 35 38 -3 34
11 Brentford 24 9 4 11 42 42 +0 31
12 Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 28 30 -2 30
13 Manchester United 24 8 5 11 28 34 -6 29
14 Tottenham Hotspur 24 8 3 13 48 37 +11 27
15 Everton 24 6 9 9 25 30 -5 27
16 West Ham United 24 7 6 11 29 46 -17 27
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 5 4 15 34 52 -18 19
18 Leicester City 24 4 5 15 25 53 -28 17
19 Ipswich Town 24 3 7 14 22 49 -27 16
20 Southampton 24 2 3 19 18 54 -36 9

