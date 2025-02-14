Adbet365Ad

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Preview

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 15th February 2025

Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Manchester City will look to bounce back from a disappointing outing in the Champions League when they welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad this Saturday for their 25th Premier League game of the season.

City’s inconsistency this season showed up again on Tuesday as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in front of their own fans. That was a third competitive defeat from six matches for Pep Guardiola’s men (W3). The hosts just can’t seem to find momentum this term, and that will be causing some trepidation as Newcastle United visit here with the pair level on points.

City can at least look to a remarkable H2H home record for comfort, winning each of their previous 15 Premier League games at the Etihad against Newcastle – only three teams have had longer such winning runs against an opponent in English top-flight history.

Their last six competitive home wins against the Magpies all came with a clean sheet, too, which perhaps makes them a timely opponent, given that Guardiola’s side has conceded in their last six competitive games.

Despite H2H history not being on their side, Newcastle won’t arrive with fear and boast the physical advantage of having not played in midweek. The Magpies come into this tie in good form too, having lost only two of their last 14 matches in any competition (W12).

Both defeats came within their five most recent matches though, and in the Premier League, hinting they could be losing some of their mid-season momentum. The good omen however, is that both defeats came at home, while on the road Eddie Howe’s side have been an irresistible force.

They’ve won all six of their recent competitive trips, and with four of those coming in the top flight, they could now win five in a row in the Premier League for only the second-ever time and first since way back in October 1993.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 15, 2025
Leicester City 13:30 Arsenal
Aston Villa 16:00 Ipswich Town
Fulham 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 16:00 Newcastle United
Southampton 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United 16:00 Brentford
Crystal Palace 18:30 Everton
February 16, 2025
Liverpool 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester United
February 19, 2025
Aston Villa 20:30 Liverpool
February 21, 2025
Leicester City 21:00 Brentford
February 22, 2025
Everton 13:30 Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 16:00 West Ham United
Fulham 16:00 Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Aston Villa 18:30 Chelsea
February 23, 2025
Newcastle United 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 17:30 Liverpool

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 24 17 6 1 58 23 +35 57
2 Arsenal 24 14 8 2 49 22 +27 50
3 Nottingham Forest 24 14 5 5 40 27 +13 47
4 Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 +13 43
5 Manchester City 24 12 5 7 48 35 +13 41
6 Newcastle United 24 12 5 7 42 29 +13 41
7 AFC Bournemouth 24 11 7 6 41 28 +13 40
8 Brighton & Hov… 25 9 10 6 38 38 +0 37
9 Aston Villa 24 10 7 7 34 37 -3 37
10 Fulham 24 9 9 6 36 32 +4 36
11 Brentford 24 9 4 11 42 42 +0 31
12 Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 28 30 -2 30
13 Manchester United 24 8 5 11 28 34 -6 29
14 Tottenham Hotspur 24 8 3 13 48 37 +11 27
15 Everton 24 6 9 9 25 30 -5 27
16 West Ham United 24 7 6 11 29 46 -17 27
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 5 4 15 34 52 -18 19
18 Leicester City 24 4 5 15 25 53 -28 17
19 Ipswich Town 24 3 7 14 22 49 -27 16
20 Southampton 24 2 3 19 18 54 -36 9

