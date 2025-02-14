Manchester City vs Newcastle United Preview

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 15th February 2025 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT Manchester City will look to bounce back from a disappointing outing in the Champions League when they welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad this Saturday for their 25th Premier League game of the season. City’s inconsistency this season showed up again on Tuesday as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in front of their own fans. That was a third competitive defeat from six matches for Pep Guardiola’s men (W3). The hosts just can’t seem to find momentum this term, and that will be causing some trepidation as Newcastle United visit here with the pair level on points. City can at least look to a remarkable H2H home record for comfort, winning each of their previous 15 Premier League games at the Etihad against Newcastle – only three teams have had longer such winning runs against an opponent in English top-flight history. Their last six competitive home wins against the Magpies all came with a clean sheet, too, which perhaps makes them a timely opponent, given that Guardiola’s side has conceded in their last six competitive games. Despite H2H history not being on their side, Newcastle won’t arrive with fear and boast the physical advantage of having not played in midweek. The Magpies come into this tie in good form too, having lost only two of their last 14 matches in any competition (W12). Both defeats came within their five most recent matches though, and in the Premier League, hinting they could be losing some of their mid-season momentum. The good omen however, is that both defeats came at home, while on the road Eddie Howe’s side have been an irresistible force. They’ve won all six of their recent competitive trips, and with four of those coming in the top flight, they could now win five in a row in the Premier League for only the second-ever time and first since way back in October 1993. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 15, 2025 Leicester City
13:30
Arsenal
Aston Villa
16:00
Ipswich Town
Fulham
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
16:00
Newcastle United
Southampton
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
16:00
Brentford
Crystal Palace
18:30
Everton
February 16, 2025 Liverpool
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30
Manchester United
February 19, 2025 Aston Villa
20:30
Liverpool
February 21, 2025 Leicester City
21:00
Brentford
February 22, 2025 Everton
13:30
Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
16:00
West Ham United
Fulham
16:00
Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Aston Villa
18:30
Chelsea
February 23, 2025 Newcastle United
15:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
17:30
Liverpool
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
24
17
6
1
58
23
+35
57
2
Arsenal
24
14
8
2
49
22
+27
50
3
Nottingham Forest
24
14
5
5
40
27
+13
47
4
Chelsea
25
12
7
6
47
34
+13
43
5
Manchester City
24
12
5
7
48
35
+13
41
6
Newcastle United
24
12
5
7
42
29
+13
41
7
AFC Bournemouth
24
11
7
6
41
28
+13
40
8
Brighton & Hov…
25
9
10
6
38
38
+0
37
9
Aston Villa
24
10
7
7
34
37
-3
37
10
Fulham
24
9
9
6
36
32
+4
36
11
Brentford
24
9
4
11
42
42
+0
31
12
Crystal Palace
24
7
9
8
28
30
-2
30
13
Manchester United
24
8
5
11
28
34
-6
29
14
Tottenham Hotspur
24
8
3
13
48
37
+11
27
15
Everton
24
6
9
9
25
30
-5
27
16
West Ham United
24
7
6
11
29
46
-17
27
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
5
4
15
34
52
-18
19
18
Leicester City
24
4
5
15
25
53
-28
17
19
Ipswich Town
24
3
7
14
22
49
-27
16
20
Southampton
24
2
3
19
18
54
-36
9
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table