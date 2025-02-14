Adbet365Ad

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 14, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 16th February 2025

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will battle for three points this Sunday when they meet in North London in the 25th game of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Both teams are among the traditional top-six sides in the Premier League but this season has been challenging for both teams, who come into this tie closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

It is Tottenham who come into this fixture behind, though. The North London side sits in 14th place, two points behind the Red Devils. However, they have a richer goal difference than their opponents.

Still, back-to-back losses in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup suggest that Ange Postecoglou’s side could lose a third straight game in all competitions on Sunday. That said, a win in this game will strengthen Tottenham’s recent supremacy in this fixture, as they haven’t lost to the Red Devils in the last five head-to-head meetings against Man United (W3, D2).

Ruben Amorim’s side will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in all competitions when they face Tottenham on Sunday. The Red Devils bounced back from their disappointing Premier League loss to Crystal Palace in their last league outing, thanks to a controversial 2-1 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round.

That win was United’s fourth in their last five competitive games, suggesting that Amorim is beginning to enjoy some momentum at Old Trafford. However, the fact that only one of those wins came in the Premier League proves that United still has a long way to go to reach their expected heights.

Only five sides have accumulated fewer Premier League points than United’s 14 under Amorim since he took charge, and with widespread reports indicating there’ll be further staff layoffs at Old Trafford this week, there’s seemingly no end to their struggles in 2025. Perhaps an escape can be found on the road where the Red Devils have won three consecutive matches across all competitions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 15, 2025
Leicester City 13:30 Arsenal
Aston Villa 16:00 Ipswich Town
Fulham 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 16:00 Newcastle United
Southampton 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United 16:00 Brentford
Crystal Palace 18:30 Everton
February 16, 2025
Liverpool 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester United
February 19, 2025
Aston Villa 20:30 Liverpool
February 21, 2025
Leicester City 21:00 Brentford
February 22, 2025
Everton 13:30 Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 16:00 West Ham United
Fulham 16:00 Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Aston Villa 18:30 Chelsea
February 23, 2025
Newcastle United 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 17:30 Liverpool

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 24 17 6 1 58 23 +35 57
2 Arsenal 24 14 8 2 49 22 +27 50
3 Nottingham Forest 24 14 5 5 40 27 +13 47
4 Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 +13 43
5 Manchester City 24 12 5 7 48 35 +13 41
6 Newcastle United 24 12 5 7 42 29 +13 41
7 AFC Bournemouth 24 11 7 6 41 28 +13 40
8 Brighton & Hov… 25 9 10 6 38 38 +0 37
9 Aston Villa 24 10 7 7 34 37 -3 37
10 Fulham 24 9 9 6 36 32 +4 36
11 Brentford 24 9 4 11 42 42 +0 31
12 Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 28 30 -2 30
13 Manchester United 24 8 5 11 28 34 -6 29
14 Tottenham Hotspur 24 8 3 13 48 37 +11 27
15 Everton 24 6 9 9 25 30 -5 27
16 West Ham United 24 7 6 11 29 46 -17 27
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 5 4 15 34 52 -18 19
18 Leicester City 24 4 5 15 25 53 -28 17
19 Ipswich Town 24 3 7 14 22 49 -27 16
20 Southampton 24 2 3 19 18 54 -36 9

Check Also

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Preview

Manchester City will look to bounce back from a disappointing outing in the Champions League ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.