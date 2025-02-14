Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 16th February 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will battle for three points this Sunday when they meet in North London in the 25th game of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Both teams are among the traditional top-six sides in the Premier League but this season has been challenging for both teams, who come into this tie closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

It is Tottenham who come into this fixture behind, though. The North London side sits in 14th place, two points behind the Red Devils. However, they have a richer goal difference than their opponents.

Still, back-to-back losses in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup suggest that Ange Postecoglou’s side could lose a third straight game in all competitions on Sunday. That said, a win in this game will strengthen Tottenham’s recent supremacy in this fixture, as they haven’t lost to the Red Devils in the last five head-to-head meetings against Man United (W3, D2).

Ruben Amorim’s side will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in all competitions when they face Tottenham on Sunday. The Red Devils bounced back from their disappointing Premier League loss to Crystal Palace in their last league outing, thanks to a controversial 2-1 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round.

That win was United’s fourth in their last five competitive games, suggesting that Amorim is beginning to enjoy some momentum at Old Trafford. However, the fact that only one of those wins came in the Premier League proves that United still has a long way to go to reach their expected heights.

Only five sides have accumulated fewer Premier League points than United’s 14 under Amorim since he took charge, and with widespread reports indicating there’ll be further staff layoffs at Old Trafford this week, there’s seemingly no end to their struggles in 2025. Perhaps an escape can be found on the road where the Red Devils have won three consecutive matches across all competitions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Leicester City 13:30 Arsenal Aston Villa 16:00 Ipswich Town Fulham 16:00 Nottingham Forest Manchester City 16:00 Newcastle United Southampton 16:00 AFC Bournemouth West Ham United 16:00 Brentford Crystal Palace 18:30 Everton Liverpool 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester United Aston Villa 20:30 Liverpool Leicester City 21:00 Brentford Everton 13:30 Manchester United AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 16:00 West Ham United Fulham 16:00 Crystal Palace Ipswich Town 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Aston Villa 18:30 Chelsea Newcastle United 15:00 Nottingham Forest Manchester City 17:30 Liverpool

