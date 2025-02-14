Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 16th February 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will battle for three points this Sunday when they meet in North London in the 25th game of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Both teams are among the traditional top-six sides in the Premier League but this season has been challenging for both teams, who come into this tie closer to the relegation zone than the top four. It is Tottenham who come into this fixture behind, though. The North London side sits in 14th place, two points behind the Red Devils. However, they have a richer goal difference than their opponents. Still, back-to-back losses in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup suggest that Ange Postecoglou’s side could lose a third straight game in all competitions on Sunday. That said, a win in this game will strengthen Tottenham’s recent supremacy in this fixture, as they haven’t lost to the Red Devils in the last five head-to-head meetings against Man United (W3, D2). Ruben Amorim’s side will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in all competitions when they face Tottenham on Sunday. The Red Devils bounced back from their disappointing Premier League loss to Crystal Palace in their last league outing, thanks to a controversial 2-1 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round. That win was United’s fourth in their last five competitive games, suggesting that Amorim is beginning to enjoy some momentum at Old Trafford. However, the fact that only one of those wins came in the Premier League proves that United still has a long way to go to reach their expected heights. Only five sides have accumulated fewer Premier League points than United’s 14 under Amorim since he took charge, and with widespread reports indicating there’ll be further staff layoffs at Old Trafford this week, there’s seemingly no end to their struggles in 2025. Perhaps an escape can be found on the road where the Red Devils have won three consecutive matches across all competitions. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 15, 2025 Leicester City
13:30
Arsenal
Aston Villa
16:00
Ipswich Town
Fulham
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
16:00
Newcastle United
Southampton
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
16:00
Brentford
Crystal Palace
18:30
Everton
February 16, 2025 Liverpool
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30
Manchester United
February 19, 2025 Aston Villa
20:30
Liverpool
February 21, 2025 Leicester City
21:00
Brentford
February 22, 2025 Everton
13:30
Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
16:00
West Ham United
Fulham
16:00
Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Aston Villa
18:30
Chelsea
February 23, 2025 Newcastle United
15:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
17:30
Liverpool
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
24
17
6
1
58
23
+35
57
2
Arsenal
24
14
8
2
49
22
+27
50
3
Nottingham Forest
24
14
5
5
40
27
+13
47
4
Chelsea
25
12
7
6
47
34
+13
43
5
Manchester City
24
12
5
7
48
35
+13
41
6
Newcastle United
24
12
5
7
42
29
+13
41
7
AFC Bournemouth
24
11
7
6
41
28
+13
40
8
Brighton & Hov…
25
9
10
6
38
38
+0
37
9
Aston Villa
24
10
7
7
34
37
-3
37
10
Fulham
24
9
9
6
36
32
+4
36
11
Brentford
24
9
4
11
42
42
+0
31
12
Crystal Palace
24
7
9
8
28
30
-2
30
13
Manchester United
24
8
5
11
28
34
-6
29
14
Tottenham Hotspur
24
8
3
13
48
37
+11
27
15
Everton
24
6
9
9
25
30
-5
27
16
West Ham United
24
7
6
11
29
46
-17
27
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
5
4
15
34
52
-18
19
18
Leicester City
24
4
5
15
25
53
-28
17
19
Ipswich Town
24
3
7
14
22
49
-27
16
20
Southampton
24
2
3
19
18
54
-36
9
