Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Date: 17th February 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The fight for La Liga supremacy continues this weekend with Barcelona hosting Rayo Vallecano in the last game of round 24. Barca come into this tie looking to continue their impressive run of form. Since suffering a mid-season blip around late December, the hosts have enjoyed a remarkable return in all competitions going on an unbeaten run in all their games since the turn of the year (W9, D2). That has corresponded with their strong momentum in the La Liga title race, with a recent 4-1 thrashing of Sevilla putting them within two points of the league leaders. That win was their third win in a row and also the eighth time they’ve scored 4+ goals in the league this season. However, Barcelona face a challenge to make it four wins in a row against Rayo Vallecano as they failed to win two of their last three home H2Hs (D1, L1). They did manage to win the reverse fixture 2-1 back in August, so this game presents them with a chance to win three successive H2Hs for the first time since January 2021. Rayo Vallecano has also enjoyed a perfect start to the new year with no team picking up more than their league-high 13 points from their five matches so far (W4, D1). Their club-record unbeaten run in the top-flight now stands at nine matches (W5, D4), with that sequence including three successive victories -Rayo last managed four in a row in La Liga back in January 2013. The visitors remain underdogs to repeat the act against one of the division’s best sides but can take encouragement from a five-game unbeaten run on their league travels (W2, D3). Each of those matches saw them score exactly once. They may need more to emerge victorious here as they have managed just one clean sheet in 11 previous games against sides starting this round in the top half of the table (W3, D5, L3). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
February 17, 2025 Barcelona
21:00
Rayo Vallecano
February 21, 2025 Celta Vigo
21:00
Osasuna
February 22, 2025 Alaves
14:00
Espanyol
Rayo Vallecano
16:15
Villarreal
Valencia
18:30
Atlético de Madrid
Las Palmas
21:00
Barcelona
February 23, 2025 Athletic Bilbao
14:00
Real Valladolid
Real Madrid
16:15
Girona
Getafe
18:30
Real Betis
Real Sociedad
21:00
Leganes
February 24, 2025 Sevilla
21:00
Mallorca
February 28, 2025 Real Valladolid
21:00
Las Palmas
March 1, 2025 Girona
14:00
Celta Vigo
Rayo Vallecano
16:15
Sevilla
Barcelona
18:30
Real Sociedad
Atlético de Madrid
21:00
Athletic Bilbao
March 2, 2025 Leganes
14:00
Getafe
Real Betis
16:15
Real Madrid
Mallorca
18:30
Alaves
Osasuna
21:00
Valencia
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
24
15
6
3
52
23
+29
51
2
Atlético de Madrid
24
14
8
2
39
16
+23
50
3
Barcelona
23
15
3
5
64
25
+39
48
4
Athletic Bilbao
24
12
9
3
37
21
+16
45
5
Villarreal
24
11
8
5
47
35
+12
41
6
Rayo Vallecano
23
9
8
6
27
24
+3
35
7
Mallorca
24
10
4
10
23
30
-7
34
8
Real Betis
24
8
8
8
30
31
-1
32
9
Osasuna
24
7
11
6
29
33
-4
32
10
Girona
24
9
4
11
32
35
-3
31
11
Real Sociedad
24
9
4
11
20
23
-3
31
12
Sevilla
24
8
7
9
29
34
-5
31
13
Getafe
24
7
9
8
20
18
+2
30
14
Celta Vigo
24
8
5
11
35
38
-3
29
15
Espanyol
24
6
6
12
23
36
-13
24
16
Leganes
24
5
9
10
22
35
-13
24
17
Las Palmas
24
6
5
13
29
41
-12
23
18
Valencia
24
5
8
11
25
38
-13
23
19
Alaves
24
5
7
12
28
38
-10
22
20
Real Valladolid
24
4
3
17
15
52
-37
15
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Competition – Spanish Primera Liga
Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Date: 17th February 2025
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
The fight for La Liga supremacy continues this weekend with Barcelona hosting Rayo Vallecano in the last game of round 24.
Barca come into this tie looking to continue their impressive run of form. Since suffering a mid-season blip around late December, the hosts have enjoyed a remarkable return in all competitions going on an unbeaten run in all their games since the turn of the year (W9, D2).
That has corresponded with their strong momentum in the La Liga title race, with a recent 4-1 thrashing of Sevilla putting them within two points of the league leaders. That win was their third win in a row and also the eighth time they’ve scored 4+ goals in the league this season.
However, Barcelona face a challenge to make it four wins in a row against Rayo Vallecano as they failed to win two of their last three home H2Hs (D1, L1). They did manage to win the reverse fixture 2-1 back in August, so this game presents them with a chance to win three successive H2Hs for the first time since January 2021.
Rayo Vallecano has also enjoyed a perfect start to the new year with no team picking up more than their league-high 13 points from their five matches so far (W4, D1). Their club-record unbeaten run in the top-flight now stands at nine matches (W5, D4), with that sequence including three successive victories -Rayo last managed four in a row in La Liga back in January 2013.
The visitors remain underdogs to repeat the act against one of the division’s best sides but can take encouragement from a five-game unbeaten run on their league travels (W2, D3). Each of those matches saw them score exactly once.
They may need more to emerge victorious here as they have managed just one clean sheet in 11 previous games against sides starting this round in the top half of the table (W3, D5, L3).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:
Spanish Primera Liga Table