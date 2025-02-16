Adbet365Ad

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

February 16, 2025

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Date: 17th February 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The fight for La Liga supremacy continues this weekend with Barcelona hosting Rayo Vallecano in the last game of round 24.

Barca come into this tie looking to continue their impressive run of form. Since suffering a mid-season blip around late December, the hosts have enjoyed a remarkable return in all competitions going on an unbeaten run in all their games since the turn of the year (W9, D2).

That has corresponded with their strong momentum in the La Liga title race, with a recent 4-1 thrashing of Sevilla putting them within two points of the league leaders. That win was their third win in a row and also the eighth time they’ve scored 4+ goals in the league this season.

However, Barcelona face a challenge to make it four wins in a row against Rayo Vallecano as they failed to win two of their last three home H2Hs (D1, L1). They did manage to win the reverse fixture 2-1 back in August, so this game presents them with a chance to win three successive H2Hs for the first time since January 2021.

Rayo Vallecano has also enjoyed a perfect start to the new year with no team picking up more than their league-high 13 points from their five matches so far (W4, D1). Their club-record unbeaten run in the top-flight now stands at nine matches (W5, D4), with that sequence including three successive victories -Rayo last managed four in a row in La Liga back in January 2013.

The visitors remain underdogs to repeat the act against one of the division’s best sides but can take encouragement from a five-game unbeaten run on their league travels (W2, D3). Each of those matches saw them score exactly once.

They may need more to emerge victorious here as they have managed just one clean sheet in 11 previous games against sides starting this round in the top half of the table (W3, D5, L3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

February 17, 2025
Barcelona 21:00 Rayo Vallecano
February 21, 2025
Celta Vigo 21:00 Osasuna
February 22, 2025
Alaves 14:00 Espanyol
Rayo Vallecano 16:15 Villarreal
Valencia 18:30 Atlético de Madrid
Las Palmas 21:00 Barcelona
February 23, 2025
Athletic Bilbao 14:00 Real Valladolid
Real Madrid 16:15 Girona
Getafe 18:30 Real Betis
Real Sociedad 21:00 Leganes
February 24, 2025
Sevilla 21:00 Mallorca
February 28, 2025
Real Valladolid 21:00 Las Palmas
March 1, 2025
Girona 14:00 Celta Vigo
Rayo Vallecano 16:15 Sevilla
Barcelona 18:30 Real Sociedad
Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Athletic Bilbao
March 2, 2025
Leganes 14:00 Getafe
Real Betis 16:15 Real Madrid
Mallorca 18:30 Alaves
Osasuna 21:00 Valencia

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 24 15 6 3 52 23 +29 51
2 Atlético de Madrid 24 14 8 2 39 16 +23 50
3 Barcelona 23 15 3 5 64 25 +39 48
4 Athletic Bilbao 24 12 9 3 37 21 +16 45
5 Villarreal 24 11 8 5 47 35 +12 41
6 Rayo Vallecano 23 9 8 6 27 24 +3 35
7 Mallorca 24 10 4 10 23 30 -7 34
8 Real Betis 24 8 8 8 30 31 -1 32
9 Osasuna 24 7 11 6 29 33 -4 32
10 Girona 24 9 4 11 32 35 -3 31
11 Real Sociedad 24 9 4 11 20 23 -3 31
12 Sevilla 24 8 7 9 29 34 -5 31
13 Getafe 24 7 9 8 20 18 +2 30
14 Celta Vigo 24 8 5 11 35 38 -3 29
15 Espanyol 24 6 6 12 23 36 -13 24
16 Leganes 24 5 9 10 22 35 -13 24
17 Las Palmas 24 6 5 13 29 41 -12 23
18 Valencia 24 5 8 11 25 38 -13 23
19 Alaves 24 5 7 12 28 38 -10 22
20 Real Valladolid 24 4 3 17 15 52 -37 15

