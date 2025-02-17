Bayern Munich vs Celtic Preview

Bayern Munich vs Celtic Competition – Champions League Stadium: Allianz Arena Date: 18th February 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bayern Munich will welcome Celtic to the Allianz Arena this Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League knockout playoffs.

Bayern entered this tie as favourites given their pedigree in Europe. However, the first leg proved that Celtic were no pushovers, with the Bavarians only able to secure a narrow 2-1 win in Glasgow.

That said, history suggests Bayern will get the result they need in this second leg to progress to the next round. This is because Vincent Kompany’s side are on a phenomenal 20-match unbeaten run in Champions League home matches (W16, D4).

That run includes victories in all four Champions League home games this season, meaning that Kompany’ has the chance to match previous managers Hansi Flick and Josef Heynckes as the only Bayern coaches to have won their first five home games in the competition. Five successive home European wins against Scottish opponents for Bayern will have the former Manchester City star believing he can join that illustrious company and steer Bayern into the last 16 of the Champions League for the 21st consecutive time.

Meanwhile, Celtic warmed up for this mammoth task by beating Dundee United 3-0 in the Scottish Premiership to move one step closer to a 55th top-flight title. To advance in 90 minutes here, Celtic will have to win by two clear goals, something they’ve done in their last four competitive victories.

However, replicating that against a European behemoth is a tall order, especially as Celtic have been eliminated in their last nine major European knockout ties when they’ve lost the first leg. Also, they have never in their history progressed in such a tie when losing the first leg at home.

Added to the bad omen is that Celtic are also winless in their last 12 Champions League away games in the competition proper (D3, L9), a run which started with a 3-0 defeat at this ground.