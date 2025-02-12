AS Roma vs FC Porto Preview

AS Roma vs FC Porto Competition – Europa League Stadium: Stadio Olimpico Date: 20th February 2025 Kick-off time – 17:45 GMT

AS Roma will travel to Portugal this Thursday to face Roma for the first leg of the Europa League knockout round play-off.

The hosts have been in poor domestic form this year and find themselves on a run of six games without a win in domestic competition. But amid their poor return this year they got a crucial win when it mattered on matchday eight of the Europa League against Maccabi Tel Aviv which ensured their season was far from over.

Porto has reached the last 16 of a European competition in each of the previous three seasons but must get past Roma in this knockout round play-off to make it four in a row. The Portuguese giants have a good record against these opponents, progressing from all three prior European knockout H2H ties (W3, D2, L1).

However, despite that impressive record, confidence might be depleted amongst home supporters as Porto have actually won just five of their last 25 major European knockout games against any opponent (D4, L16). Four of those victories came at home, though, suggesting that the first leg falling at the Dragão gives them a fighting chance.

Meanwhile, AS Roma will continue to improve their form when they travel to Porto on Thursday.

The visitors endured a tumultuous start to the season but have been steadied by Claudio Ranieri, who has guided them to an eight-match unbeaten run in Serie A (W5, D3) and into this play-off as the seeded side.

Translating domestic form into continental success is Giallorossi’s next challenge as they look to overcome a truly miserable away record in this competition.

Remarkably, Roma have won just three of their last 19 Europa League away games (D8, L8), with one of those victories coming against AC Milan. Only one of their last 15 wins in this competition came outside of Italian shores, while Ranieri’s own record of losing nine of his last 11 European knockout matches at any venue hardly inspires confidence here (W1, D1).