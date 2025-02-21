Leicester City vs Brentford Preview

Leicester City vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 21st February 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Leicester City will look to secure their first win in four games when they welcome Brentford to the King Power Stadium on Friday. Leicester City come into this tie on the back of three consecutive losses, leaving them still in the relegation zone. But despite losing nine of their last ten Premier League games (W1), the Foxes are incredibly only two points adrift of safety. Nevertheless, them being close to safety is not down to a good start to the season but is a product of the shortcomings of the other sides at the lower end of the table. As a result, they could provisionally climb out of the bottom three with a win here against Brentford. However, five successive home league defeats without scoring suggest that could be a challenge. In early December, Leicester last scored a Premier League goal at the King Power Stadium. After fan protests before last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, all certainly isn’t well at the club. History would suggest a visit from Brentford could help break both of their droughts, as Leicester have lost only one of the last 13 H2Hs (W9, D3) and scored in 17 of the last 18 meetings between the pair. Meanwhile, Brentford travel to the King Power Stadium in good form away from home. After going winless in their first nine away league games of the season (D2, L7), Thomas Frank’s men have now won their three such games since, most recently beating West Ham 1-0 last weekend. They look set to extend that record here, with Brentford enjoying a formidable record in Friday-held Premier League fixtures. The Bees have won four of their five since their promotion to the top-flight (D1). They have also kept a clean sheet in four of those games, as they’ve done in three of their last four away league outings this season. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 21, 2025 Leicester City
21:00
Brentford
February 22, 2025 Everton
13:30
Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
16:00
West Ham United
Fulham
16:00
Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Aston Villa
18:30
Chelsea
February 23, 2025 Newcastle United
15:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
17:30
Liverpool
February 25, 2025 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
20:30
Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers
20:30
Fulham
Chelsea
21:15
Southampton
February 26, 2025 Manchester United
20:30
Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur
20:30
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
20:30
Arsenal
Brentford
20:30
Everton
Liverpool
21:15
Newcastle United
February 27, 2025 West Ham United
21:00
Leicester City
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
26
18
7
1
62
26
+36
61
2
Arsenal
25
15
8
2
51
22
+29
53
3
Nottingham Forest
25
14
5
6
41
29
+12
47
4
Manchester City
25
13
5
7
52
35
+17
44
5
AFC Bournemouth
25
12
7
6
44
29
+15
43
6
Chelsea
25
12
7
6
47
34
+13
43
7
Newcastle United
25
12
5
8
42
33
+9
41
8
Fulham
25
10
9
6
38
33
+5
39
9
Aston Villa
26
10
9
7
37
40
-3
39
10
Brighton & Hov…
25
9
10
6
38
38
+0
37
11
Brentford
25
10
4
11
43
42
+1
34
12
Tottenham Hotspur
25
9
3
13
49
37
+12
30
13
Crystal Palace
25
7
9
9
29
32
-3
30
14
Everton
25
7
9
9
27
31
-4
30
15
Manchester United
25
8
5
12
28
35
-7
29
16
West Ham United
25
7
6
12
29
47
-18
27
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
25
5
4
16
35
54
-19
19
18
Ipswich Town
25
3
8
14
23
50
-27
17
19
Leicester City
25
4
5
16
25
55
-30
17
20
Southampton
25
2
3
20
19
57
-38
9
