Leicester City vs Brentford Preview

Leicester City vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 21st February 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Leicester City will look to secure their first win in four games when they welcome Brentford to the King Power Stadium on Friday.

Leicester City come into this tie on the back of three consecutive losses, leaving them still in the relegation zone. But despite losing nine of their last ten Premier League games (W1), the Foxes are incredibly only two points adrift of safety.

Nevertheless, them being close to safety is not down to a good start to the season but is a product of the shortcomings of the other sides at the lower end of the table. As a result, they could provisionally climb out of the bottom three with a win here against Brentford.

However, five successive home league defeats without scoring suggest that could be a challenge. In early December, Leicester last scored a Premier League goal at the King Power Stadium. After fan protests before last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, all certainly isn’t well at the club. History would suggest a visit from Brentford could help break both of their droughts, as Leicester have lost only one of the last 13 H2Hs (W9, D3) and scored in 17 of the last 18 meetings between the pair.

Meanwhile, Brentford travel to the King Power Stadium in good form away from home. After going winless in their first nine away league games of the season (D2, L7), Thomas Frank’s men have now won their three such games since, most recently beating West Ham 1-0 last weekend.

They look set to extend that record here, with Brentford enjoying a formidable record in Friday-held Premier League fixtures. The Bees have won four of their five since their promotion to the top-flight (D1). They have also kept a clean sheet in four of those games, as they’ve done in three of their last four away league outings this season.

