Leicester City vs Brentford Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 21, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Leicester City vs Brentford

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: King Power Stadium

Date: 21st February 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Leicester City will look to secure their first win in four games when they welcome Brentford to the King Power Stadium on Friday.

Leicester City come into this tie on the back of three consecutive losses, leaving them still in the relegation zone. But despite losing nine of their last ten Premier League games (W1), the Foxes are incredibly only two points adrift of safety.

Nevertheless, them being close to safety is not down to a good start to the season but is a product of the shortcomings of the other sides at the lower end of the table. As a result, they could provisionally climb out of the bottom three with a win here against Brentford.

However, five successive home league defeats without scoring suggest that could be a challenge. In early December, Leicester last scored a Premier League goal at the King Power Stadium. After fan protests before last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, all certainly isn’t well at the club. History would suggest a visit from Brentford could help break both of their droughts, as Leicester have lost only one of the last 13 H2Hs (W9, D3) and scored in 17 of the last 18 meetings between the pair.

Meanwhile, Brentford travel to the King Power Stadium in good form away from home. After going winless in their first nine away league games of the season (D2, L7), Thomas Frank’s men have now won their three such games since, most recently beating West Ham 1-0 last weekend.

They look set to extend that record here, with Brentford enjoying a formidable record in Friday-held Premier League fixtures. The Bees have won four of their five since their promotion to the top-flight (D1). They have also kept a clean sheet in four of those games, as they’ve done in three of their last four away league outings this season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 21, 2025
Leicester City 21:00 Brentford
February 22, 2025
Everton 13:30 Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 16:00 West Ham United
Fulham 16:00 Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Aston Villa 18:30 Chelsea
February 23, 2025
Newcastle United 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 17:30 Liverpool
February 25, 2025
Brighton & Hov… 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 20:30 Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:30 Fulham
Chelsea 21:15 Southampton
February 26, 2025
Manchester United 20:30 Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur 20:30 Manchester City
Nottingham Forest 20:30 Arsenal
Brentford 20:30 Everton
Liverpool 21:15 Newcastle United
February 27, 2025
West Ham United 21:00 Leicester City

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 26 18 7 1 62 26 +36 61
2 Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 +29 53
3 Nottingham Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 +12 47
4 Manchester City 25 13 5 7 52 35 +17 44
5 AFC Bournemouth 25 12 7 6 44 29 +15 43
6 Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 +13 43
7 Newcastle United 25 12 5 8 42 33 +9 41
8 Fulham 25 10 9 6 38 33 +5 39
9 Aston Villa 26 10 9 7 37 40 -3 39
10 Brighton & Hov… 25 9 10 6 38 38 +0 37
11 Brentford 25 10 4 11 43 42 +1 34
12 Tottenham Hotspur 25 9 3 13 49 37 +12 30
13 Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29 32 -3 30
14 Everton 25 7 9 9 27 31 -4 30
15 Manchester United 25 8 5 12 28 35 -7 29
16 West Ham United 25 7 6 12 29 47 -18 27
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 5 4 16 35 54 -19 19
18 Ipswich Town 25 3 8 14 23 50 -27 17
19 Leicester City 25 4 5 16 25 55 -30 17
20 Southampton 25 2 3 20 19 57 -38 9

