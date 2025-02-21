Adbet365Ad

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 21, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: King Power Stadium

Date: 22nd February 2025

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Aston Villa will look to record their first league win since mid-January when they welcome Chelsea to Villa Park this Saturday.

The hosts secured a credible 2-2 draw with Liverpool in their last outing with loanees Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford making their first starts for the club. That draw was Villa’s fourth in five games (L1), making it five league games without a win for Unai Emery’s side.

That five-match winless sequence is now their longest in the top flight since a run that ended in December and included a 3-0 reversal against Chelsea. Now trailing their visitors by four points, victory here would move Villa closer to qualifying for Europe next term as they start the round just inside the top half.

The form book would suggest they have a good chance of doing so at home, where Unai Emery’s side have only lost once at home in the league this season (W6, D7). Also, they’ve incredibly lost just one of their last 22 Saturday-held Premier League home games (W16, D5).

Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered their third defeat in their last four competitive games when succumbing to a 3-0 loss to Brighton in their last outing. The loss was their second heaviest Premier League defeat of the season, while they failed to muster a single shot on target.

This means that the Blues now have two wins in their last nine league fixtures (D3, L4). But this game against Villa could be the perfect game in which to bounce back, as Chelsea have won 13 Premier League away games against Aston Villa, only winning more at Tottenham (16) and Southampton (15) in the competition’s history.

Enzo Maresca’s side are unbeaten across their last four visits to Villa Park (W3, D1), with all three of those wins by two-goal margins. Repeating that feat would require them to end their five-match winless away league run (D2, L3), with three of those games seeing them fail to score.

However, Chelsea have tended to find the net on a regular basis at Villa Park, scoring 2+ goals in seven of their last eight visits.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 22, 2025
Everton 13:30 Manchester United
Ipswich Town 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham 16:00 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 16:00 West Ham United
Aston Villa 18:30 Chelsea
February 23, 2025
Newcastle United 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 17:30 Liverpool
February 25, 2025
Brighton & Hov… 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 20:30 Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:30 Fulham
Chelsea 21:15 Southampton
February 26, 2025
Manchester United 20:30 Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur 20:30 Manchester City
Nottingham Forest 20:30 Arsenal
Brentford 20:30 Everton
Liverpool 21:15 Newcastle United
February 27, 2025
West Ham United 21:00 Leicester City

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 26 18 7 1 62 26 +36 61
2 Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 +29 53
3 Nottingham Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 +12 47
4 Manchester City 25 13 5 7 52 35 +17 44
5 AFC Bournemouth 25 12 7 6 44 29 +15 43
6 Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 +13 43
7 Newcastle United 25 12 5 8 42 33 +9 41
8 Fulham 25 10 9 6 38 33 +5 39
9 Aston Villa 26 10 9 7 37 40 -3 39
10 Brentford 26 11 4 11 47 42 +5 37
11 Brighton & Hov… 25 9 10 6 38 38 +0 37
12 Tottenham Hotspur 25 9 3 13 49 37 +12 30
13 Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29 32 -3 30
14 Everton 25 7 9 9 27 31 -4 30
15 Manchester United 25 8 5 12 28 35 -7 29
16 West Ham United 25 7 6 12 29 47 -18 27
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 5 4 16 35 54 -19 19
18 Ipswich Town 25 3 8 14 23 50 -27 17
19 Leicester City 26 4 5 17 25 59 -34 17
20 Southampton 25 2 3 20 19 57 -38 9

