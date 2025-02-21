Aston Villa vs Chelsea Preview

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 22nd February 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Aston Villa will look to record their first league win since mid-January when they welcome Chelsea to Villa Park this Saturday. The hosts secured a credible 2-2 draw with Liverpool in their last outing with loanees Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford making their first starts for the club. That draw was Villa’s fourth in five games (L1), making it five league games without a win for Unai Emery’s side. That five-match winless sequence is now their longest in the top flight since a run that ended in December and included a 3-0 reversal against Chelsea. Now trailing their visitors by four points, victory here would move Villa closer to qualifying for Europe next term as they start the round just inside the top half. The form book would suggest they have a good chance of doing so at home, where Unai Emery’s side have only lost once at home in the league this season (W6, D7). Also, they’ve incredibly lost just one of their last 22 Saturday-held Premier League home games (W16, D5). Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered their third defeat in their last four competitive games when succumbing to a 3-0 loss to Brighton in their last outing. The loss was their second heaviest Premier League defeat of the season, while they failed to muster a single shot on target. This means that the Blues now have two wins in their last nine league fixtures (D3, L4). But this game against Villa could be the perfect game in which to bounce back, as Chelsea have won 13 Premier League away games against Aston Villa, only winning more at Tottenham (16) and Southampton (15) in the competition’s history. Enzo Maresca’s side are unbeaten across their last four visits to Villa Park (W3, D1), with all three of those wins by two-goal margins. Repeating that feat would require them to end their five-match winless away league run (D2, L3), with three of those games seeing them fail to score. However, Chelsea have tended to find the net on a regular basis at Villa Park, scoring 2+ goals in seven of their last eight visits. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
February 22, 2025 Everton
13:30
Manchester United
Ipswich Town
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham
16:00
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
16:00
West Ham United
Aston Villa
18:30
Chelsea
February 23, 2025 Newcastle United
15:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
17:30
Liverpool
February 25, 2025 Brighton & Hov…
20:30
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
20:30
Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers
20:30
Fulham
Chelsea
21:15
Southampton
February 26, 2025 Manchester United
20:30
Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur
20:30
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
20:30
Arsenal
Brentford
20:30
Everton
Liverpool
21:15
Newcastle United
February 27, 2025 West Ham United
21:00
Leicester City
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
26
18
7
1
62
26
+36
61
2
Arsenal
25
15
8
2
51
22
+29
53
3
Nottingham Forest
25
14
5
6
41
29
+12
47
4
Manchester City
25
13
5
7
52
35
+17
44
5
AFC Bournemouth
25
12
7
6
44
29
+15
43
6
Chelsea
25
12
7
6
47
34
+13
43
7
Newcastle United
25
12
5
8
42
33
+9
41
8
Fulham
25
10
9
6
38
33
+5
39
9
Aston Villa
26
10
9
7
37
40
-3
39
10
Brentford
26
11
4
11
47
42
+5
37
11
Brighton & Hov…
25
9
10
6
38
38
+0
37
12
Tottenham Hotspur
25
9
3
13
49
37
+12
30
13
Crystal Palace
25
7
9
9
29
32
-3
30
14
Everton
25
7
9
9
27
31
-4
30
15
Manchester United
25
8
5
12
28
35
-7
29
16
West Ham United
25
7
6
12
29
47
-18
27
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
25
5
4
16
35
54
-19
19
18
Ipswich Town
25
3
8
14
23
50
-27
17
19
Leicester City
26
4
5
17
25
59
-34
17
20
Southampton
25
2
3
20
19
57
-38
9
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table