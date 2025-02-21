Aston Villa vs Chelsea Preview

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 22nd February 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Aston Villa will look to record their first league win since mid-January when they welcome Chelsea to Villa Park this Saturday.

The hosts secured a credible 2-2 draw with Liverpool in their last outing with loanees Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford making their first starts for the club. That draw was Villa’s fourth in five games (L1), making it five league games without a win for Unai Emery’s side.

That five-match winless sequence is now their longest in the top flight since a run that ended in December and included a 3-0 reversal against Chelsea. Now trailing their visitors by four points, victory here would move Villa closer to qualifying for Europe next term as they start the round just inside the top half.

The form book would suggest they have a good chance of doing so at home, where Unai Emery’s side have only lost once at home in the league this season (W6, D7). Also, they’ve incredibly lost just one of their last 22 Saturday-held Premier League home games (W16, D5).

Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered their third defeat in their last four competitive games when succumbing to a 3-0 loss to Brighton in their last outing. The loss was their second heaviest Premier League defeat of the season, while they failed to muster a single shot on target.

This means that the Blues now have two wins in their last nine league fixtures (D3, L4). But this game against Villa could be the perfect game in which to bounce back, as Chelsea have won 13 Premier League away games against Aston Villa, only winning more at Tottenham (16) and Southampton (15) in the competition’s history.

Enzo Maresca’s side are unbeaten across their last four visits to Villa Park (W3, D1), with all three of those wins by two-goal margins. Repeating that feat would require them to end their five-match winless away league run (D2, L3), with three of those games seeing them fail to score.

However, Chelsea have tended to find the net on a regular basis at Villa Park, scoring 2+ goals in seven of their last eight visits.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Everton 13:30 Manchester United Ipswich Town 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 16:00 Brighton & Hov… AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Fulham 16:00 Crystal Palace Arsenal 16:00 West Ham United Aston Villa 18:30 Chelsea Newcastle United 15:00 Nottingham Forest Manchester City 17:30 Liverpool Brighton & Hov… 20:30 AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace 20:30 Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:30 Fulham Chelsea 21:15 Southampton Manchester United 20:30 Ipswich Town Tottenham Hotspur 20:30 Manchester City Nottingham Forest 20:30 Arsenal Brentford 20:30 Everton Liverpool 21:15 Newcastle United West Ham United 21:00 Leicester City

Premier League Table