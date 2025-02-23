Adbet365Ad

Sevilla vs Mallorca Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 23, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Sevilla vs Mallorca

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Date: 24th February 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Sevilla will look to secure back-to-back wins when they welcome Mallorca to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Monday.

The hosts enter this game full of confidence after a thrilling 4-0 away victory over Real Valladolid last time out. That was the first time they hit four away goals in a La Liga game since April 2021, and the win affords them the chance to record back-to-back league victories for the first time since April last year.

Sevilla currently sit just outside of the top half with four points separating them and sixth. They’ll need to start stringing wins together if they’re to fully enter the top six race having finished outside of the top ten for the past three successive seasons.

Fixing some faltering home form could help them realise their goal. Now amid their longest winless run at home all season (D2, L1), Sevilla will be desperate to score first as all five of their home wins this campaign saw them strike first, while all seven instances where they failed to win saw them concede first.

Real Mallorca finally won their first game in 2025 when they beat struggling Las Palmas 3-1 last weekend. The visitors had started 2025 with a six-match winless run (D1, L5), but secured maximum points in their last encounter, keeping their hopes of finishing within the top six for the first time since 2009/10 alive.

They come into this tie just one point behind sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano, meaning they could enter the top six if results go their way. However, they’ve not been travelling well lately, losing their last two La Liga away trips without scoring.

That’s not to say there won’t be hope in the travelling fanbase, as despite having played fewer away games than the majority of the division, only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Villarreal have won more La Liga away games this season ahead of the round. Adding to that tally here may be difficult though as they haven’t won an away league H2H in their last six attempts (D1, L5).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

February 24, 2025
Sevilla 21:00 Mallorca
February 28, 2025
Real Valladolid 21:00 Las Palmas
March 1, 2025
Girona 14:00 Celta Vigo
Rayo Vallecano 16:15 Sevilla
Real Betis 18:30 Real Madrid
Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Athletic Bilbao
March 2, 2025
Leganes 14:00 Getafe
Barcelona 16:15 Real Sociedad
Mallorca 18:30 Alaves
Osasuna 21:00 Valencia
March 3, 2025
Villarreal 21:00 Espanyol
March 8, 2025
Celta Vigo 14:00 Leganes
Alaves 16:15 Villarreal
Valencia 18:30 Real Valladolid
Barcelona 21:00 Osasuna
March 9, 2025
Getafe 14:00 Atlético de Madrid
Real Madrid 16:15 Rayo Vallecano
Athletic Bilbao 18:30 Mallorca
Real Betis 18:30 Las Palmas
Real Sociedad 21:00 Sevilla

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 25 17 3 5 67 25 +42 54
2 Real Madrid 25 16 6 3 54 23 +31 54
3 Atlético de Madrid 25 15 8 2 42 16 +26 53
4 Athletic Bilbao 25 13 9 3 44 22 +22 48
5 Villarreal 25 12 8 5 48 35 +13 44
6 Rayo Vallecano 25 9 8 8 27 26 +1 35
7 Real Betis 25 9 8 8 32 32 +0 35
8 Real Sociedad 25 10 4 11 23 23 +0 34
9 Mallorca 24 10 4 10 23 30 -7 34
10 Celta Vigo 25 9 5 11 36 38 -2 32
11 Osasuna 25 7 11 7 29 34 -5 32
12 Girona 25 9 4 12 32 37 -5 31
13 Sevilla 24 8 7 9 29 34 -5 31
14 Getafe 25 7 9 9 21 20 +1 30
15 Espanyol 25 7 6 12 24 36 -12 27
16 Leganes 25 5 9 11 22 38 -16 24
17 Las Palmas 25 6 5 14 29 43 -14 23
18 Valencia 25 5 8 12 25 41 -16 23
19 Alaves 25 5 7 13 28 39 -11 22
20 Real Valladolid 25 4 3 18 16 59 -43 15

