Sevilla vs Mallorca Preview

Sevilla vs Mallorca Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 24th February 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Sevilla will look to secure back-to-back wins when they welcome Mallorca to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Monday. The hosts enter this game full of confidence after a thrilling 4-0 away victory over Real Valladolid last time out. That was the first time they hit four away goals in a La Liga game since April 2021, and the win affords them the chance to record back-to-back league victories for the first time since April last year. Sevilla currently sit just outside of the top half with four points separating them and sixth. They’ll need to start stringing wins together if they’re to fully enter the top six race having finished outside of the top ten for the past three successive seasons. Fixing some faltering home form could help them realise their goal. Now amid their longest winless run at home all season (D2, L1), Sevilla will be desperate to score first as all five of their home wins this campaign saw them strike first, while all seven instances where they failed to win saw them concede first. Real Mallorca finally won their first game in 2025 when they beat struggling Las Palmas 3-1 last weekend. The visitors had started 2025 with a six-match winless run (D1, L5), but secured maximum points in their last encounter, keeping their hopes of finishing within the top six for the first time since 2009/10 alive. They come into this tie just one point behind sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano, meaning they could enter the top six if results go their way. However, they’ve not been travelling well lately, losing their last two La Liga away trips without scoring. That’s not to say there won’t be hope in the travelling fanbase, as despite having played fewer away games than the majority of the division, only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Villarreal have won more La Liga away games this season ahead of the round. Adding to that tally here may be difficult though as they haven’t won an away league H2H in their last six attempts (D1, L5). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
February 24, 2025 Sevilla
21:00
Mallorca
February 28, 2025 Real Valladolid
21:00
Las Palmas
March 1, 2025 Girona
14:00
Celta Vigo
Rayo Vallecano
16:15
Sevilla
Real Betis
18:30
Real Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
21:00
Athletic Bilbao
March 2, 2025 Leganes
14:00
Getafe
Barcelona
16:15
Real Sociedad
Mallorca
18:30
Alaves
Osasuna
21:00
Valencia
March 3, 2025 Villarreal
21:00
Espanyol
March 8, 2025 Celta Vigo
14:00
Leganes
Alaves
16:15
Villarreal
Valencia
18:30
Real Valladolid
Barcelona
21:00
Osasuna
March 9, 2025 Getafe
14:00
Atlético de Madrid
Real Madrid
16:15
Rayo Vallecano
Athletic Bilbao
18:30
Mallorca
Real Betis
18:30
Las Palmas
Real Sociedad
21:00
Sevilla
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
25
17
3
5
67
25
+42
54
2
Real Madrid
25
16
6
3
54
23
+31
54
3
Atlético de Madrid
25
15
8
2
42
16
+26
53
4
Athletic Bilbao
25
13
9
3
44
22
+22
48
5
Villarreal
25
12
8
5
48
35
+13
44
6
Rayo Vallecano
25
9
8
8
27
26
+1
35
7
Real Betis
25
9
8
8
32
32
+0
35
8
Real Sociedad
25
10
4
11
23
23
+0
34
9
Mallorca
24
10
4
10
23
30
-7
34
10
Celta Vigo
25
9
5
11
36
38
-2
32
11
Osasuna
25
7
11
7
29
34
-5
32
12
Girona
25
9
4
12
32
37
-5
31
13
Sevilla
24
8
7
9
29
34
-5
31
14
Getafe
25
7
9
9
21
20
+1
30
15
Espanyol
25
7
6
12
24
36
-12
27
16
Leganes
25
5
9
11
22
38
-16
24
17
Las Palmas
25
6
5
14
29
43
-14
23
18
Valencia
25
5
8
12
25
41
-16
23
19
Alaves
25
5
7
13
28
39
-11
22
20
Real Valladolid
25
4
3
18
16
59
-43
15
