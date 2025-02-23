Sevilla vs Mallorca Preview

Sevilla vs Mallorca Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 24th February 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Sevilla will look to secure back-to-back wins when they welcome Mallorca to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Monday.

The hosts enter this game full of confidence after a thrilling 4-0 away victory over Real Valladolid last time out. That was the first time they hit four away goals in a La Liga game since April 2021, and the win affords them the chance to record back-to-back league victories for the first time since April last year.

Sevilla currently sit just outside of the top half with four points separating them and sixth. They’ll need to start stringing wins together if they’re to fully enter the top six race having finished outside of the top ten for the past three successive seasons.

Fixing some faltering home form could help them realise their goal. Now amid their longest winless run at home all season (D2, L1), Sevilla will be desperate to score first as all five of their home wins this campaign saw them strike first, while all seven instances where they failed to win saw them concede first.

Real Mallorca finally won their first game in 2025 when they beat struggling Las Palmas 3-1 last weekend. The visitors had started 2025 with a six-match winless run (D1, L5), but secured maximum points in their last encounter, keeping their hopes of finishing within the top six for the first time since 2009/10 alive.

They come into this tie just one point behind sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano, meaning they could enter the top six if results go their way. However, they’ve not been travelling well lately, losing their last two La Liga away trips without scoring.

That’s not to say there won’t be hope in the travelling fanbase, as despite having played fewer away games than the majority of the division, only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Villarreal have won more La Liga away games this season ahead of the round. Adding to that tally here may be difficult though as they haven’t won an away league H2H in their last six attempts (D1, L5).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Sevilla 21:00 Mallorca Real Valladolid 21:00 Las Palmas Girona 14:00 Celta Vigo Rayo Vallecano 16:15 Sevilla Real Betis 18:30 Real Madrid Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Leganes 14:00 Getafe Barcelona 16:15 Real Sociedad Mallorca 18:30 Alaves Osasuna 21:00 Valencia Villarreal 21:00 Espanyol Celta Vigo 14:00 Leganes Alaves 16:15 Villarreal Valencia 18:30 Real Valladolid Barcelona 21:00 Osasuna Getafe 14:00 Atlético de Madrid Real Madrid 16:15 Rayo Vallecano Athletic Bilbao 18:30 Mallorca Real Betis 18:30 Las Palmas Real Sociedad 21:00 Sevilla

