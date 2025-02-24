Adbet365Ad

Chelsea vs Southampton Preview

February 24, 2025

Chelsea vs Southampton

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Date: 25th February 2025

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Chelsea will look to make a quick return to winning ways when they welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge this Tuesday.

The Blues’ recent struggles continued at the weekend as they were beaten by Aston Villa at Villa Park. Despite taking an early lead in the game, Enzo Maresca’s side succumbed to their third straight loss in all competitions, leaving them still outside of the top four.

In better news for them is that rock-bottom Southampton are the next visitors to Stamford Bridge and Enzo Maresca should be confident of seeing a response. The signs are there to encourage them as the Blues have won 11 of their last 14 Premier League matches against sides starting the day bottom of the table (D2, L1). They have also won six of their seven top-flight games this season against sides starting the round 15th or lower.

Meanwhile, Southampton come into this tie on the back of another disappointing outing, losing 4-0 to Brighton—their 21st loss of the season. That result leaves the Saints rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, sitting on just nine points after 26 matches this campaign.

An immediate return to the Championship now looks almost certain, with the Saints a whopping 13 points adrift of safety ahead of the round. Despite the gloom, Southampton can at least make a little bit of history here as this game presents them the opportunity to win successive away Premier League matches for the first time since June 2020 after they defeated Ipswich 2-1 on their last Premier League road trip. Interestingly, the visitors won 1-0 on their last visit to Stamford Bridge, but haven’t won successive away league H2Hs since March 1985.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

February 25, 2025
Brighton & Hov… 20:30 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 20:30 Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:30 Fulham
Chelsea 21:15 Southampton
February 26, 2025
Brentford 20:30 Everton
Nottingham Forest 20:30 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 20:30 Manchester City
Manchester United 20:30 Ipswich Town
Liverpool 21:15 Newcastle United
February 27, 2025
West Ham United 21:00 Leicester City
March 8, 2025
Nottingham Forest 13:30 Manchester City
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Fulham
Crystal Palace 16:00 Ipswich Town
Liverpool 16:00 Southampton
Brentford 18:30 Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Everton
March 9, 2025
Chelsea 15:00 Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United 17:30 Arsenal
March 10, 2025
West Ham United 21:00 Newcastle United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 27 19 7 1 64 26 +38 64
2 Arsenal 26 15 8 3 51 23 +28 53
3 Nottingham Forest 26 14 5 7 44 33 +11 47
4 Manchester City 26 13 5 8 52 37 +15 44
5 Newcastle United 26 13 5 8 46 36 +10 44
6 AFC Bournemouth 26 12 7 7 44 30 +14 43
7 Chelsea 26 12 7 7 48 36 +12 43
8 Aston Villa 27 11 9 7 39 41 -2 42
9 Brighton & Hov… 26 10 10 6 42 38 +4 40
10 Fulham 26 10 9 7 38 35 +3 39
11 Brentford 26 11 4 11 47 42 +5 37
12 Tottenham Hotspur 26 10 3 13 53 38 +15 33
13 Crystal Palace 26 8 9 9 31 32 -1 33
14 Everton 26 7 10 9 29 33 -4 31
15 Manchester United 26 8 6 12 30 37 -7 30
16 West Ham United 26 8 6 12 30 47 -17 30
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 26 6 4 16 36 54 -18 22
18 Ipswich Town 26 3 8 15 24 54 -30 17
19 Leicester City 26 4 5 17 25 59 -34 17
20 Southampton 26 2 3 21 19 61 -42 9

