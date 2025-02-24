Chelsea vs Southampton Preview

Chelsea vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 25th February 2025 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Chelsea will look to make a quick return to winning ways when they welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge this Tuesday.

The Blues’ recent struggles continued at the weekend as they were beaten by Aston Villa at Villa Park. Despite taking an early lead in the game, Enzo Maresca’s side succumbed to their third straight loss in all competitions, leaving them still outside of the top four.

In better news for them is that rock-bottom Southampton are the next visitors to Stamford Bridge and Enzo Maresca should be confident of seeing a response. The signs are there to encourage them as the Blues have won 11 of their last 14 Premier League matches against sides starting the day bottom of the table (D2, L1). They have also won six of their seven top-flight games this season against sides starting the round 15th or lower.

Meanwhile, Southampton come into this tie on the back of another disappointing outing, losing 4-0 to Brighton—their 21st loss of the season. That result leaves the Saints rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, sitting on just nine points after 26 matches this campaign.

An immediate return to the Championship now looks almost certain, with the Saints a whopping 13 points adrift of safety ahead of the round. Despite the gloom, Southampton can at least make a little bit of history here as this game presents them the opportunity to win successive away Premier League matches for the first time since June 2020 after they defeated Ipswich 2-1 on their last Premier League road trip. Interestingly, the visitors won 1-0 on their last visit to Stamford Bridge, but haven’t won successive away league H2Hs since March 1985.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

