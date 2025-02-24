Adbet365Ad

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 26th February 2025

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Tottenham will look to make it four consecutive Premier League wins when they welcome Manchester City to London this Wednesday.

Spurs recorded their third win in a row over the weekend, beating Ipswich Town 4-0. The win prompted head coach Ange Postecoglou to slam the “hysteria” that had surrounded the club, including speculation about a potential relegation.

Tottenham’s injury burden has become lighter, still Postecoglou’s first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven won’t be back until next week at the earliest. But interestingly, their replacements have done well to concede just one league goal from the 15 shots on target faced.

The hosts still have a lot to do to make a success out of this season as ten points separates them and the top six. A win here will make it three wins for Spurs against Manchester City this season, having beaten them in the Carabao Cup and in the reverse fixture.

At the weekend, Arne Slot became the first manager to defeat Guardiola home and away in the league in the same season as Liverpool handed City a 2-0 defeat at the Etihad. That defeat leaves City hanging by a thread in the top-four race.

Having been knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in their previous game, the FA Cup and a top-four finish are now City’s only chance to make a success of this season.

Their next two games could be decisive on that front because City’s away form in England’s top flight has so far fallen short of standard. Guardiola’s men have won just five of their 13 Premier League away games this season (D3, L5), and with three of those wins coming against teams ending the weekend in the table’s bottom five, it just further underlines their poor record against the league’s stronger sides this term.

