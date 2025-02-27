West Ham United vs Leicester City Preview

West Ham United vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 27th February 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT West Ham will look to build on their impressive weekend win over Arsenal when they welcome struggling Leicester City to London this Thursday. The Hammers produced arguably the biggest shock of Matchday 26 when they secured a 1-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side. It was a shock because the win ended their four-game winless run (D1, L3) and Arsenal’s 15-game unbeaten league run. But despite the win, the Hammers still occupy a lowly position in the Premier League table. They are 13 points clear of the bottom three pre-round, though, easing any lingering fears of them becoming embroiled in a relegation battle. If they beat Leicester, Graham Potter’s side could put even more daylight between themselves and the sides beneath them. Having won 11 of their last 14 Premier League games against promoted sides (D2, L1), the omens appear in their favour. However, the sole defeat in that period came in the reverse fixture back in December, while the fact the Hammers have already been beaten seven times at home in the league this term (W4, D2) suggests they can be vulnerable at the London Stadium. Meanwhile, Ruud van Nistelrooy suffered his tenth league loss as Leicester City coach when they lost 4-0 to Brentford last weekend. It was their fourth consecutive loss, with each of the losses seeing them concede 2+ goals. Those results mean that the Foxes begin this round five points from safety and look destined to make an immediate return to the Championship. However, a 3-1 win in early December against this opponent, which came in Van Nistelrooy’s first game in charge, could offer some encouragement that they could add to the four victories they’ve managed since their return to the top flight (D5, L17) here. Leicester’s main issue this season has been a fragile defence, though, with only bottom-of-the-table Southampton conceding more Premier League goals than Leicester’s 59 pre-round. The Foxes have conceded 2+ goals in 20 Premier League games already, and that tally includes eleven of their 13 league matches since Van Nistelrooy took charge. So it’s fair to say the Dutchman’s impact since taking the job hasn’t been overly positive. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
March 8, 2025 Nottingham Forest
13:30
Manchester City
Liverpool
16:00
Southampton
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Fulham
Crystal Palace
16:00
Ipswich Town
Brentford
18:30
Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:00
Everton
March 9, 2025 Chelsea
15:00
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United
17:30
Arsenal
March 10, 2025 West Ham United
21:00
Newcastle United
March 15, 2025 Southampton
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ipswich Town
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Everton
16:00
West Ham United
Manchester City
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth
18:30
Brentford
March 16, 2025 Arsenal
14:30
Chelsea
Fulham
14:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City
20:00
Manchester United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Liverpool
28
20
7
1
66
26
+40
67
2
Arsenal
27
15
9
3
51
23
+28
54
3
Nottingham Forest
27
14
6
7
44
33
+11
48
4
Manchester City
27
14
5
8
53
37
+16
47
5
Chelsea
27
13
7
7
52
36
+16
46
6
Newcastle United
27
13
5
9
46
38
+8
44
7
AFC Bournemouth
27
12
7
8
45
32
+13
43
8
Brighton & Hov…
27
11
10
6
44
39
+5
43
9
Fulham
27
11
9
7
40
36
+4
42
10
Aston Villa
28
11
9
8
40
45
-5
42
11
Brentford
27
11
5
11
48
43
+5
38
12
Crystal Palace
27
9
9
9
35
33
+2
36
13
Tottenham Hotspur
27
10
3
14
53
39
+14
33
14
Manchester United
27
9
6
12
33
39
-6
33
15
West Ham United
27
9
6
12
32
47
-15
33
16
Everton
27
7
11
9
30
34
-4
32
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
27
6
4
17
37
56
-19
22
18
Ipswich Town
27
3
8
16
26
57
-31
17
19
Leicester City
27
4
5
18
25
61
-36
17
20
Southampton
27
2
3
22
19
65
-46
9
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table