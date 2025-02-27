Adbet365Ad

West Ham United vs Leicester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 27, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

West Ham United vs Leicester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: London Stadium

Date: 27th February 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

West Ham will look to build on their impressive weekend win over Arsenal when they welcome struggling Leicester City to London this Thursday.

The Hammers produced arguably the biggest shock of Matchday 26 when they secured a 1-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side. It was a shock because the win ended their four-game winless run (D1, L3) and Arsenal’s 15-game unbeaten league run.

But despite the win, the Hammers still occupy a lowly position in the Premier League table. They are 13 points clear of the bottom three pre-round, though, easing any lingering fears of them becoming embroiled in a relegation battle.

If they beat Leicester, Graham Potter’s side could put even more daylight between themselves and the sides beneath them. Having won 11 of their last 14 Premier League games against promoted sides (D2, L1), the omens appear in their favour.

However, the sole defeat in that period came in the reverse fixture back in December, while the fact the Hammers have already been beaten seven times at home in the league this term (W4, D2) suggests they can be vulnerable at the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ruud van Nistelrooy suffered his tenth league loss as Leicester City coach when they lost 4-0 to Brentford last weekend. It was their fourth consecutive loss, with each of the losses seeing them concede 2+ goals.

Those results mean that the Foxes begin this round five points from safety and look destined to make an immediate return to the Championship. However, a 3-1 win in early December against this opponent, which came in Van Nistelrooy’s first game in charge, could offer some encouragement that they could add to the four victories they’ve managed since their return to the top flight (D5, L17) here.

Leicester’s main issue this season has been a fragile defence, though, with only bottom-of-the-table Southampton conceding more Premier League goals than Leicester’s 59 pre-round. The Foxes have conceded 2+ goals in 20 Premier League games already, and that tally includes eleven of their 13 league matches since Van Nistelrooy took charge. So it’s fair to say the Dutchman’s impact since taking the job hasn’t been overly positive.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

March 8, 2025
Nottingham Forest 13:30 Manchester City
Liverpool 16:00 Southampton
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Fulham
Crystal Palace 16:00 Ipswich Town
Brentford 18:30 Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Everton
March 9, 2025
Chelsea 15:00 Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United 17:30 Arsenal
March 10, 2025
West Ham United 21:00 Newcastle United
March 15, 2025
Southampton 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ipswich Town 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Everton 16:00 West Ham United
Manchester City 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Brentford
March 16, 2025
Arsenal 14:30 Chelsea
Fulham 14:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City 20:00 Manchester United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Liverpool 28 20 7 1 66 26 +40 67
2 Arsenal 27 15 9 3 51 23 +28 54
3 Nottingham Forest 27 14 6 7 44 33 +11 48
4 Manchester City 27 14 5 8 53 37 +16 47
5 Chelsea 27 13 7 7 52 36 +16 46
6 Newcastle United 27 13 5 9 46 38 +8 44
7 AFC Bournemouth 27 12 7 8 45 32 +13 43
8 Brighton & Hov… 27 11 10 6 44 39 +5 43
9 Fulham 27 11 9 7 40 36 +4 42
10 Aston Villa 28 11 9 8 40 45 -5 42
11 Brentford 27 11 5 11 48 43 +5 38
12 Crystal Palace 27 9 9 9 35 33 +2 36
13 Tottenham Hotspur 27 10 3 14 53 39 +14 33
14 Manchester United 27 9 6 12 33 39 -6 33
15 West Ham United 27 9 6 12 32 47 -15 33
16 Everton 27 7 11 9 30 34 -4 32
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 6 4 17 37 56 -19 22
18 Ipswich Town 27 3 8 16 26 57 -31 17
19 Leicester City 27 4 5 18 25 61 -36 17
20 Southampton 27 2 3 22 19 65 -46 9

